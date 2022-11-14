ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oberlin, OH

Cleveland.com

Northeast Ohio girls basketball Top 25: Preseason rankings, team previews for the 2022-23 season

CLEVELAND, Ohio — By the time last year’s girls basketball season was over, it almost could have been called a return to normalcy. Early in the season there were lots of interruptions due to the pandemic, but by February games were mostly played as scheduled. It was a welcome respite. There also were lots of successes along the way for the players and teams in Northeast Ohio.
CLEVELAND, OH
saturdaytradition.com

College football game scheduled for Saturday postponed due to local weather

A Week 12 college football game has been postponed due to the local weather. Friday, Buffalo announced that its game against Akron would not be played Saturday as scheduled:. Due to current weather conditions in the Buffalo, NY area, this Saturday’s Mid-American Conference football game between the University at Buffalo and the University of Akron has been postponed.
BUFFALO, NY
Cleveland.com

Glenville’s goals come into focus: OHSAA football Division IV regional championship preview

CLEVELAND, Ohio — Focus still concerns Ted Ginn Sr. As he looked over his team Saturday night in North Ridgeville, following Glenville’s 54-7 win against Elyria Catholic in the regional semifinals, Ginn took note of his players who didn’t make eye contact while he spoke. It’s something he’s repeated all season, warning that their success is not guaranteed.
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland.com

Lamar Sperling’s Mr. Football bid represents a rich history of Archbishop Hoban running backs

AKRON, Ohio – Since Tim Tyrrell’s arrival at Archbishop Hoban in 2013 the Knights have put themselves in the upper echelon of Ohio high school football programs. In that time they’ve gone 114-19 entering Friday’s regional final, have won five state championships in six finals appearances and have shown they can compete with the state’s top Division I programs and elite out-of-state competition.
AKRON, OH
Isla Chiu

3 Places To Get Breakfast in the Canton Area

Photo by LauriPatterson from Getty Images Signature. Are you looking for a delicious way to start your morning?. If the answer is yes and you're in Greater Canton, you should check out these restaurants, which all offer great breakfasts.
CANTON, OH
WKYC

Cleveland's first 'HAWK' pedestrian signal set to launch in University Circle

CLEVELAND — If you've driven on East 105th Street in University Circle lately, you've probably noticed an unusual traffic signal. Soon, it will be active. The new signal, called a HAWK (high-intensity activated crosswalk) or pedestrian hybrid beacon, will be activated on Monday at East 105th Street between Chester Avenue and Martin Luther King, Jr. Drive in University Circle.
CLEVELAND, OH
akronlife.com

Don Drumm's Ray of Light

Don Drumm just wants to keep working on the pewter sculpture in front of him. The 87-year-old globally acclaimed sculptor, who is known for pioneering sand-cast aluminum artworks, especially sun faces, still makes art almost every day. Set to be installed this fall in downtown Cuyahoga Falls, his new nearly 20-foot-tall sculpture is made from stainless steel to uniquely reflect sunlight.
CUYAHOGA FALLS, OH
Alina Andras

4 Great Burger Places in Ohio

If you live in Ohio and you are looking for new restaurants to try, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Ohio that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious burger places in Ohio, every day of the week.
OHIO STATE
richlandsource.com

Mansfield orders demolition of West Park shopping center's main building

MANSFIELD -- The City of Mansfield has placed demolition orders on the crumbing L-shaped shopping strip at 1157 Park Ave. West. The building makes up most of the retail space at the West Park Shopping Center. GALLERY: West Park Shopping Center. Chuck Hahn, Cleveland Financial Group, invests in this independent...
MANSFIELD, OH
Isla Chiu

3 Places To Get Italian Food in Ohio

Are you in the mood for some delicious Italian food?. If the answer is yes, you should check out these places in Ohio (this list is by no means comprehensive!). Located in northeast Ohio, Bruno's is considered by many patrons to be one of the best Italian restaurants in the area. When you try some of their food, you'll find it hard to disagree with them. Customers say getting a bowl of their homemade Italian wedding soup is a must. You should also check out their delicious chicken parmesan, scallops (which are seared with olive oil in a pan before being served over a bed of homemade pasta), and chicken marsala.
OHIO STATE

