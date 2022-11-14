Read full article on original website
oberlinathletics.org
Girls 8th Grade Basketball beats Clearview 34 – 12
Clearview High School vs Oberlin Senior High School.
oberlinathletics.org
Girls 8th Grade Basketball falls to Keystone 43 – 11
Oberlin Senior High School vs Keystone High School.
OHSAA state semifinal bracket pairings for high school football playoffs are set
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The OHSAA has announced the high school football state semifinal bracket pairings for all seven divisions, finally providing clarity on which teams could meet in the state semifinals and finals following this weekend’s regional championship round. The winner of the Division I Region 1 final between...
oberlinathletics.org
Girls 8th Grade Basketball falls to Brookside High School/Middle School 26 – 23
Oberlin Senior High School vs Brookside High School/Middle School.
Kirtland vs. Mogadore a benchmark matchup: OHSAA football Division VI regional championship preview
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Between the two of them, Kirtland and Mogadore have 27 regional championships. Only one can add another Saturday night at Nordonia’s Boliantz Stadium, when they meet for a Division VI regional championship.
Northeast Ohio girls basketball Top 25: Preseason rankings, team previews for the 2022-23 season
CLEVELAND, Ohio — By the time last year’s girls basketball season was over, it almost could have been called a return to normalcy. Early in the season there were lots of interruptions due to the pandemic, but by February games were mostly played as scheduled. It was a welcome respite. There also were lots of successes along the way for the players and teams in Northeast Ohio.
Moving on up, St. Vincent-St. Mary’s motivation reflected in L.A. Hayes: Boys basketball preseason camp tour
MEDINA, Ohio — Despite coming off a second straight OHSAA state boys basketball championship, Lance “L.A.” Hayes is approaching his senior season with a chip on his shoulder. He is committed to Kent State and already has a decorated high school career, but he still thinks he...
saturdaytradition.com
College football game scheduled for Saturday postponed due to local weather
A Week 12 college football game has been postponed due to the local weather. Friday, Buffalo announced that its game against Akron would not be played Saturday as scheduled:. Due to current weather conditions in the Buffalo, NY area, this Saturday’s Mid-American Conference football game between the University at Buffalo and the University of Akron has been postponed.
Glenville’s goals come into focus: OHSAA football Division IV regional championship preview
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Focus still concerns Ted Ginn Sr. As he looked over his team Saturday night in North Ridgeville, following Glenville’s 54-7 win against Elyria Catholic in the regional semifinals, Ginn took note of his players who didn’t make eye contact while he spoke. It’s something he’s repeated all season, warning that their success is not guaranteed.
Lamar Sperling’s Mr. Football bid represents a rich history of Archbishop Hoban running backs
AKRON, Ohio – Since Tim Tyrrell’s arrival at Archbishop Hoban in 2013 the Knights have put themselves in the upper echelon of Ohio high school football programs. In that time they’ve gone 114-19 entering Friday’s regional final, have won five state championships in six finals appearances and have shown they can compete with the state’s top Division I programs and elite out-of-state competition.
whbc.com
Where will Massillon or Lake Play Next Week if they win? INFO HERE!
Designated home team will be determined after the regional finals. Regional final pairings also included. THIS IS THE PLAN FOR MASSILLON OR LAKE. THEY ARE IN REGION 7:. Division II State Semifinals – Friday, Nov. 25, 7 p.m. If Avon Wins Region 6:. Region 5 vs. Region 6 at...
3 Places To Get Breakfast in the Canton Area
Photo by LauriPatterson from Getty Images Signature. Are you looking for a delicious way to start your morning?. If the answer is yes and you're in Greater Canton, you should check out these restaurants, which all offer great breakfasts.
The biggest blessing: Akron man wins St. Jude Dream Home
One Northeast Ohio man’s life is changed forever after he was announced as the winner of the St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway.
cleveland19.com
Lake Erie kayaker missing since Nov. 5 identified as Sheffield Lake man
AVON LAKE, Ohio (WOIO) - The Ohio Attorney General identified the Lake Erie kayaker missing since Nov. 5 as 30-year-old Evan Zeller of Sheffield Lake. Zeller, nor his kayak, have been found, and authorities are asking for the community to come forward with any information that may help find him.
Cleveland's first 'HAWK' pedestrian signal set to launch in University Circle
CLEVELAND — If you've driven on East 105th Street in University Circle lately, you've probably noticed an unusual traffic signal. Soon, it will be active. The new signal, called a HAWK (high-intensity activated crosswalk) or pedestrian hybrid beacon, will be activated on Monday at East 105th Street between Chester Avenue and Martin Luther King, Jr. Drive in University Circle.
akronlife.com
Don Drumm's Ray of Light
Don Drumm just wants to keep working on the pewter sculpture in front of him. The 87-year-old globally acclaimed sculptor, who is known for pioneering sand-cast aluminum artworks, especially sun faces, still makes art almost every day. Set to be installed this fall in downtown Cuyahoga Falls, his new nearly 20-foot-tall sculpture is made from stainless steel to uniquely reflect sunlight.
4 Great Burger Places in Ohio
If you live in Ohio and you are looking for new restaurants to try, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Ohio that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious burger places in Ohio, every day of the week.
Michael Stanley Resonators tribute show canceled as drummer Tommy Dobeck fights cancer
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Michael Stanley Band fans, still mourning the 2021 death of its Cleveland legend namesake and looking forward to another walk down a white-lined memory lane, will have to wait a bit longer. “The Resonators Celebrate the Michael Stanley Songbook” show scheduled for Dec. 9 at MGM Northfield...
richlandsource.com
Mansfield orders demolition of West Park shopping center's main building
MANSFIELD -- The City of Mansfield has placed demolition orders on the crumbing L-shaped shopping strip at 1157 Park Ave. West. The building makes up most of the retail space at the West Park Shopping Center. GALLERY: West Park Shopping Center. Chuck Hahn, Cleveland Financial Group, invests in this independent...
3 Places To Get Italian Food in Ohio
Are you in the mood for some delicious Italian food?. If the answer is yes, you should check out these places in Ohio (this list is by no means comprehensive!). Located in northeast Ohio, Bruno's is considered by many patrons to be one of the best Italian restaurants in the area. When you try some of their food, you'll find it hard to disagree with them. Customers say getting a bowl of their homemade Italian wedding soup is a must. You should also check out their delicious chicken parmesan, scallops (which are seared with olive oil in a pan before being served over a bed of homemade pasta), and chicken marsala.
