Ronaldo appears to be snubbed by Bruno Fernandes as Portugal meet ahead of World Cup
Cristiano Ronaldo appeared to have been snubbed by fellow Manchester United player Bruno Fernandes as the Portuguese team met ahead of the World Cup.The star received a frosty reception as he met the midfielder in the dressing room, who seemed to give him the cold shoulder.It comes in the aftermath of a controversial interview with Piers Morgan, where the 37-year-old complained about Erik ten Hag and the club in general.Ronaldo will captain the national squad in the World Cup 2022 in Qatar as the footballer with the most caps and goals in the country’s history.Sign up for our newsletters. Read More Cristiano Ronaldo tells Piers Morgan he feels ‘betrayed’ by Manchester UnitedErik ten Hag admits selection dilemma over who will replace suspended Bruno FernandesCristiano Ronaldo says Man United doubted daughter was sick during pre-season absence
Who Won the Last World Cup? A Look Back at 2018
It’s been four long years since we have gotten to enjoy the adrenaline of the FIFA World Cup. With the Cup being only a few days away, it’s best we start talking about what we can expect from the 2018 finalists – both of whom qualified for the 2022 tournament in Qatar.
2022 World Cup Group C Preview: Messi, Argentina Are on a Mission
Robert Lewandowski’s Poland and an underestimated Mexico stand in the way, but they’ll be hard-pressed to stop the GOAT and his team from reaching the last 16.
Complete List of FIFA World Cup Champions
Sports Illustrated revisits World Cup history by listing the winner of every tournament dating to its debut in 1930.
England’s World Cup games 2022: Dates, kick-off times and full schedule for Qatar
England face a showdown with neighbours Wales at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.Gareth Southgate’s side were drawn in Group B along with Iran, USA and the winner of the Uefa play-off route which contained Wales, and the Welsh beat Ukraine in the final in Cardiff.Spain and Germany have been drawn in a tough-looking Group E with Japan and either Costa Rica, while Portugal meet Ghana, Uruguay and South Korea in a well-balanced Group H. Hosts Qatar will kick-off the tournament against Ecuador, before taking on Senegal and Netherlands.The tournament Qatar begins on 20 November as 32 teams aim to...
CBS Sports
2022 FIFA World Cup best bets, odds, bracket picks, draw, predictions: Soccer expert fading France in Qatar
The 2022 FIFA World Cup will likely be the final opportunity for Lionel Messi to lead Argentina to their first world title since 1986. Messi won his first major international trophy with Argentina in 2021, lifting the Copa America after securing a 1-0 victory over Brazil in the final. Before last year's triumph against Brazil, Messi reached three Copa America finals and one World Cup final, losing each time.
Qatar 2022 is actually happening: a horrifying but irresistible prospect
And now, finally, some football. For much of the 12 years since Sepp Blatter’s fumbling fingers ripped open an envelope containing one word and a thousand questions, the 2022 World Cup has been able to exist in our minds as little more than a surreal abstraction. A computer-generated simulation. Some Philip K Dick-infused vision of a future that might never come to pass; that could even somehow be averted if we made the right choices. But the time for daydreaming and denial is over. This is happening. Matty Cash is going to Qatar, and to greater or lesser extents, we’re all going with him.
Ghana World Cup Preview: New Recruits Bolster Lowest-Ranked Team
The road to the World Cup has been anything but smooth, but the Black Stars could outperform expectations thanks to new reinforcements.
US holds off Colombia in World Cup qualifying, France wins
USA Basketball’s magic number for clinching a World Cup berth is down to one. Langston Galloway and David Stockton each scored 23 points, and moved the Americans to the brink of earning a spot in next year’s World Cup with an 88-81 win over Colombia on Monday night. The Americans improved to 8-2 in qualifying, with two games left — those coming in February, both on the road. There are multiple ways the U.S. can clinch its spot in the 32-team World Cup field, the simplest of them being a win against either Uruguay on Feb. 23 or Brazil on Feb. 26. It’s also possible the U.S. clinches Monday night, depending on the outcome of a late Brazil-Mexico game.
Yardbarker
Argentina manager Lionel Scaloni considering changing World Cup squad
Argentina manager Lionel Scaloni has made a surprising admission that will have pricked up many millions of ears in Latin America. Speaking after Argentina had dispatched of United Arab Emirates 5-0 in their final warm-up match before the World Cup, Scaloni told Sport that he might alter his 26-man squad for the tournament.
FOX Sports
World Cup Team Guides, Group F: Belgium, Canada, Morocco, Croatia
The time for Belgium's so-called "Golden Generation" to deliver a first major title is nearly up and the pressure heaped upon the shoulders of star men like Kevin De Bruyne, Eden Hazard, Romelu Lukaku and Youri Tielemans will be immense, especially coming up against 2018 runners-up Croatia who should never be underestimated, especially with legendary playmaker Luka Modrić still running the show from midfield.
Sporting News
France World Cup odds to win: Fixtures, schedule, route to Qatar 2022 final and chances of winning for Les Bleus
France's bid to defend their FIFA World Cup title in 2022 sees them in Group D in Qatar, with Didier Deschamps' side looking to become just the third nation to retain the trophy. Les Bleus edged past Croatia in the final at Russia 2018 to secure a first major trophy...
BBC
World Cup 2022: Tunisia beat Iran 2-0 in warm-up match
Host nation: Qatar Dates: 20 November-18 December Coverage: Live on BBC TV, BBC iPlayer, BBC Radio 5 Live, BBC Radio Wales, BBC Radio Cymru, BBC Sounds and the BBC Sport website and app. Day-by-day TV listings - Full coverage details. Tunisia scored two second-half goals to beat Iran in a...
World Cup schedule 2022: USA and Mexico match times and TV info
Howard’s heroics to ‘Dos a Cero’: US men’s World Cup campaigns ranked
The US men have been to every World Cup so far … aside from the last one, the 1938 edition, and every single one between 1950 and 1990. Some trips have been momentous occasions that propelled the sport in the US forward. Some passed by a country that ignored soccer for a generation or three. And some may bring about traumatic memories, in which case American readers may be advised to skip down to No 6 or so.
FOX Sports
World Cup 2022 Team Guides, Group G: Brazil, Serbia, Switzerland, Cameroon
It has been 20 years since Brazil last won the World Cup. As the No. 1-ranked team in the world, it is certainly a favorite to win it all in Qatar. Four years ago, Seleção relied too much on Neymar and lost to Belgium in the quarterfinal, but with a deep roster of stars who play in the world's top leagues, Tite's team is expected to make it out of the group unscathed.
Yardbarker
Juventus star calls on Italy to rebuild ahead of Euro 2024 and the World Cup in 2026
Leonardo Bonucci has called on Italy to rebuild their team ahead of Euro 2024 and the World Cup in 2026 after they missed out on Qatar 2022. The Azzurri could not qualify for the 2018 World Cup in Russia and won Euro 2020. Fans were delighted by that win and...
Yardbarker
Watch Best Moments of Lionel Messi in Argentina’s Friendly Win Over UAE (Video)
Lionel Messi and Argentina will kick off their 2022 FIFA World Cup tournament on Tuesday against Saudi Arabia. Still, before that occurs, the South American nation had a friendly matchup versus the United Arab Emirates. Messi played 90 minutes in the 5-0 win over the UAE and the Paris Saint-Germain...
2022 World Cup Group G Preview: A Familiar Quartet in Qatar
Three of the four teams in this group were together in 2018 as well, with Switzerland and Serbia both capable of giving the Seleção a run for first.
CBS Sports
2022 FIFA World Cup predictions, picking every game: Germany and England make deep runs, Argentina prevail
We are just a few days away from the FIFA World Cup kick-off this Sunday November 20. What better time to take a crack at predicting the entire tournament? From the host nation opening day to the Lusail Iconic Stadium final, these are my predictions. Could it be a glorious final World Cup for Lionel Messi with Argentina? If so, what of his Paris Saint-Germain teammates Kylian Mbappe and Neymar? Find out here.
