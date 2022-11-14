Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
livability.com
Tech Talent is Flocking to This Mississippi Town
A vibrant business climate makes this region a top spot for tech startups and talent. An enviable quality of life, access to a wide range of business resources and a spirit of innovation attract top talent to the Oxford-Lafayette County region’s burgeoning technology sector. Startups, such as Nicholas Air,...
wtva.com
Homeless for the Holidays: Tupelo's homeless population
TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - In this year's count of Tupelo's homeless population, the city experienced a 189% increase. Capt. Rob Dolby at the Salvation Army is at the front lines. “I don’t even want to define and say it’s one thing like it’s the pandemic or it’s the economy because there’s a factor of so many things," he said. "I think the bigger picture is that homeless in America has changed significantly in this generation.”
wtva.com
Homeless for the Holidays: Tupelo's resources prepare to help people in need this holiday season
TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - As we enter the holidays with higher prices on gas and groceries, some people are relying on Tupelo's resources to make ends meet. "We are 'experiencing homeless' because to say that we 'are homeless right now' kind of sounds so finalized but it's a transitional stage," Mikhala Hubbard said.
wtva.com
Flu breakout in schools
TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - Mississippi is in the highest category when it comes to flu numbers across the U.S. Reported flu cases continue to increase each week, according to the Mississippi State Department of Health. Flu numbers in Mississippi are just over 5% higher than last year. The majority of...
wtva.com
VIDEO: Staying flu safe at school
TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - Mississippi is in the highest category when it comes to flu numbers across the U.S. Mississippi is in the highest category when it comes to flu numbers across the U.S. Reported flu cases continue to increase each week, according to the Mississippi State Department of Health....
wtva.com
Celebration of Hope Telethon raised $455K for Regional Rehab Center
TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - The Celebration of Hope Telethon raised $455,000 for the Regional Rehabilitation Center, Director Robby Parman announced on Monday. The telethon aired Sunday, Nov. 13 on WTVA and ABC WTVA. The annual fundraiser benefits RRC which is able to offer free services thanks to community donations.
livability.com
Moving to Oxford, MS? Check Out These Neighborhoods
No matter your lifestyle, Lafayette County has a community for you. Oxford is known as the “Cultural Mecca of the South.” This charming, creative community is a top draw for young talent. Throw in charming communities and neighborhoods, and it’s easy to see why people love living here.
wtva.com
Food pantry in Aberdeen reopening after renovations
ABERDEEN, Miss. (WTVA) - Aberdeen Loaves and Fishes Food Pantry re-opened its food pantry on Tuesday after six months of renovation. A $65,000 grant from Lowe's made it possible. Construction began in June to add more lighting, offices and a parking lot revamp to improve accessibility for wheelchairs. Founded in...
wtva.com
Volunteers needed for annual Thanksgiving lunch at Tupelo Salvation Army
TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - As Thanksgiving draws closer, the Salvation Army in Tupelo is in need of more volunteers to help prepare for its annual community lunch. Captain Heather Dolby said this event has served over 3,000 people in years past. That not only includes people who are staying at the shelter, but also, seniors in need or families who could not afford a turkey dinner.
mississippifreepress.org
Auditor Claims State Paid ‘Ghost Workers’ at Privately Run Prison, Demands $2 Million Back
The Marshall County Correctional Facility allegedly had 12,000 unfilled shifts between 2017 and 2020, although the State of Mississippi paid to staff those shifts. The Mississippi State Auditor Shad White demanded on Nov. 14, 2022, that Utah-based Management and Training Corporation, which manages the Mississippi Department of Corrections facility, pay back nearly $2 million.
wtva.com
Mississippi demands $2M from Utah-based prison company
JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — The Mississippi auditor said Monday that his office is demanding nearly $2 million from a private company for failing to have enough people on duty for many shifts at a state prison it was operating. Management & Training Corporation, also known as MTC, had nearly...
wtva.com
It's time to winterize cars and trucks
TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - It’s time to winterize your vehicle. Carlock Toyota Service Advisor Casey Bullard recommends car owners check tire pressure, rubber hoses and belts. Car owners should definitely check their car batteries and antifreeze, he added. You may want to buy a tool to scrap ice off...
wtva.com
Parkway Elementary gets book vending machine for students
TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - Motivating elementary school students to hit their reading goals, that's the goal of a new book vending machine at Parkway Elementary School. "Its so fun to have books and you can keep it forever," said Graham Holland, a first grade student. "I like the books that's...
wtva.com
Salvation Army kicks off Angel Tree in Tupelo
TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - The Salvation Army kicked off its Angel Tree program on Monday. The angel tree can be found in the food court at The Mall of Barnes Crossing in Tupelo. Pick a child’s name from the tree; the name will include the child’s age, toy preferences and clothing size.
panolian.com
State auditor sends demand letter to private prison
State Auditor Shad White has announced that Special Agents from his office have served Management & Training Corporation (MTC) with a civil demand totaling nearly $2 million after the company failed to follow the terms of its contract to operate the Mississippi Department of Corrections (MDOC) facility in Marshall County. The total demand amount—$1,991,774.10—includes interest and investigative costs.
wtva.com
Use caution with space heaters this winter
According to the National Fire Association, heating equipment such as space heaters is the leading cause of house fires across the country. During this time of the year another major cause of fires is cooking. Extension cords are not to be used for space heaters according to Local firefighter, Captain...
mageenews.com
State Auditor Demands Over $1.9 Million from Private Prison Operator
Please note that this post contains affiliate links and any sales made through such links will reward MageeNews.com a small commission – at no extra cost to you. State Auditor Demands Over $1.9 Million from Private Prison Operator. Management & Training Corporation failed to meet staffing obligations, putting staff...
Smithville, Mississippi: A Small Town that Survived a Monster Tornado
April 27, 2011, is a day that a lot of people in the South will never forget. That day was one of the most significant tornado outbreaks in recorded history. It’s known as the 2011 Super Outbreak. Smithville, MS, took a direct hit from an EF5 wedge-shaped tornado.
wtva.com
Pontotoc City School District superintendent announces retirement
PONTOTOC, Miss. (WTVA) - Pontotoc City School District Superintendent Michelle Bivens announced her plans to retire. Bivens told WTVA 9 News she’ll resign at the end of June 2023 and retire at the end of September. “Pontotoc City School District is a great district and has been wonderful to...
wtva.com
Dinger, Dinger, D-1: Maddie Terrell Signs with UNA
VARDAMAN, Miss. (WTVA) -- Vardaman softball player Maddie Terrell signed on to play softball at the University of North Alabama with a surprise twist.
Comments / 1