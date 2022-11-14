ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

golfmagic.com

In-form Tony Finau FORCED OUT of PGA Tour's RSM Classic

In-form PGA Tour pro Tony Finau has been forced to withdraw from this week's RSM Classic at Sea Island Golf Club. The official PGA Tour communications team confirmed the news on Tuesday that Finau has withdrawn through injury. He has been replaced in the field by Kevin Chappell in the...
GEORGIA STATE
golfmagic.com

REVEALED: The next LIV Golf signing Kevin Na claimed was excited to leave PGA

The LIV Golf rumour mill shows no signs of slowing down and the latest player linked with a move away from the PGA Tour is none other than Si Woo Kim. According to Handicap54, the 27-year-old South Korean is being targeted by the tour commissioned by Greg Norman. Though it's...
golfmagic.com

Rory McIlroy fires BRUTAL warning to LIV Golf CEO Greg Norman

Rory McIlroy believes Greg Norman needs to step down from his role as LIV Golf CEO because the PGA Tour is never going to work with the Saudi-backed circuit "unless there is an adult in the room." McIlroy was speaking to GolfMagic and a number of other world golf media...
Golf Digest

Tony Finau WDs from RSM Classic with injury

Tony Finau is on the biggest heater of his career. But that run will not extend to Sea Island. Finau, fresh off his win at the Cadence Bank Houston Open, has withdrawn from this week’s RSM Classic. According to the PGA Tour’s communication team, Finau has dropped out due...
TEXAS STATE
Golf Digest

At the LPGA 2022 finale, four players are in the hunt for Player of the Year. Here's how each can win

There’s a lot on the line at this week’s CME Group Tour Championship, specifically a $2 million first-place prize money payout to the winner of the LPGA Tour’s season finale at Tiburon Golf Club in Naples, Fla. But for four players, there’s still more at stake, specifically the tour’s Rolex Player of the Year award and the valuable Hall of Fame point it comes with.
NAPLES, FL
FOX Sports

PGA Tour heads to break, LPGA and European tours end seasons

Course: Tiburon GC (Gold). Yardage: 6,556. Par: 72. Prize money: $7 million. Winner's share: $2 million. Television: Thursday-Friday, 3-5 p.m. (Golf Channel); Saturday, 2-5 p.m. (Peacock), 4-7 p.m. (Golf Channel-tape delay); Sunday, 1-4 p.m. (NBC). Defending champion: Jin Young Ko. Race to CME Globe leader: Lydia Ko. Last week: Nelly...
GEORGIA STATE
Golf Digest

Rory McIlroy says for there to be a truce with LIV Golf, ‘Greg needs to go’

DUBAI, U.A.E. — And so it goes on. Only 24 hours after Greg Norman informed the world that “every PGA Tour player should be thanking LIV, including Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy,” McIlroy responded in kind. Speaking in Dubai two days before the DP World Tour Championship, the Northern Irishman gave what is surely his most definitive—and certainly most definite—verdict on the LIV Golf CEO’s conduct and comments that have done so much to create the on-going impasse between the controversial Saudi-backed circuit and the combined might of the PGA and DP World Tours.
thegolfnewsnet.com

Where is Tiburon Golf Club located?

Tiburon Golf Club is home to the 2022 CME Group Tour Championship and 2022 QBE Shootout, home to an event on the LPGA Tour and PGA Tour in 2022 and one of the tournaments on the PGA Tour schedule and the fall series. The Naples, Fla., area course has a great look and lots of demands for ballstrikers.
NAPLES, FL
Golf Digest

Defending champ Collin Morikawa WDs from DP World Tour Championship

The DP World Tour Championship hasn’t had a repeat winner since its inception in 2009, and that will remain the case for at least another year. Collin Morikawa, who became the first American to win the then European Tour’s season finale in 2021—and, in the process, claim the Old World circuit’s year-long points title—announced via social media on Monday that he has withdrawn from the event at Jumeirah Golf Estate in Dubai, citing “upcoming personal commitments.”

