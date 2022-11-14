ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

New York City to celebrate 50 years of hip hop culture

By Jenna DeAngelis
CBS New York
CBS New York
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3dBweM_0jANf6j700

NYC celebrating 50th anniversary of hip hop 00:40

NEW YORK - For National Hip Hop History Month, New York City is putting a spotlight on the popular genre of music.

It unveiled plans to celebrate hip hop's birthday next year, partnering with a new museum in the works.

CBS2's Jenna DeAngelis got a sneak peak in the Bronx.

Stepping into the exhibit "(R)Evolution of hip hop" on Exterior Street, you're transported to the golden era: 1986-1990. The immersive journey through hip hop history is a sneak peak of what's to come when the Universal Hip Hop Museum" opens.

"It will be one of the most advanced, technology-driven museums in the history of New York City. It will be documenting, preserving and celebrating the story of 50 years of hip hop history," said Universal Hip Hop Museum Executive Director Rocky Bucano.

Bucano is the founder of the museum, which is being built in the birthplace of hip hop, the Bronx.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BIl1o_0jANf6j700
Mayor Eric Adams announces yearlong celebration of 50th anniversary of hip-hop 19:24

Construction is already underway at Bronx Poin on East 149th Street.

"We are partnering with the museum to really have a host of events and activities during 2023, the 50th anniversary of hip hop," said Deputy Mayor Sheena Wright.

"Happy birthday to hip hop. Hip hop turning 50, we're going to have a celebratory party like we've never witnessed before. The birth of hip hop is here in New York City," Mayor Eric Adams said.

Monday, city leaders announced a yearlong, citywide celebration for hip hop's 50th birthday, backed by industry legends.

"We will be 50 places, doing 50 things with over 50 people and we hope to see 50 million, please believe it," said rapper Roxanne Shanté.

"Education is the fifth element of hip hop, and that will be represented in this celebration as well," said Ralph McDaniels of Video Music Box.

Bucano detailed what can be expected throughout the year, which he says includes a major concert in Central Park.

"Everything from youth empowerment programs, social justice programs to try to reduce the gun violence in New York City, creative programs for art making and creative place making, dance classes, concerts," Bucano said.

It will all be happening across the city, to honor the place and people that paved the way for hip hop to be what it is today.

"We did this for nothing and now it's unarguably the biggest music on planet Earth, and I want to say thank God we here," said Grandmaster Flash.

The universal hip hop museum promises to be educational, immersive and interactive and will officially open in 2024.

The Universal Hip Hop Museum's "teaser" exhibit, "(R)Evolution of hip hop" is now open across the street from where the museum will be.

For more information about the exhibit, CLICK HERE .

Comments / 4

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS New York

South Bronx teen wins citywide poetry competition

NEW YORK -- A South Bronx teen is being honored for her poetry and powerful message about social justice. Stephanie Pacheco, 18, was awarded this year's New York City Youth Poet Laureate Award last Tuesday, and it's a moment she says she'll never forget. "The energy was so high in the room, I didn't even know what to think," Pacheco told CBS2's Zinnia Maldonado. Pacheco beat out 12 other finalists, all young adults part of the Youth Poet Laureate Fellowship led by Urban Word NYC. The organization provides young voices, often those who are marginalized, the training to combine spoken word with civic...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
howafrica.com

Black Cosplayer Tapped by New York Mayor Eric Adams As New Judge

New York City Mayor Eric Adams has appointed five new members to the city’s judiciary, including well-known cosplayer Dale Fong-Frederick. According to the New York Post, Fong-Fredrick, 51, is known among fellow fantasy Middle Ages enthusiasts as Sir Jibril al-Dakhil, the fictional “son of a Moorish baron and a mother born of Spanish royalty” who is rumored to “competently dance the pole in disguise,” according to the Society of Creative Anachronism (SCA) website.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

Demonstrators want more input in NYC outdoor dining program

NEW YORK -- A rally was held Tuesday demanding more community involvement as New York City moves forward on plans for a permanent outdoor dining program. Demonstrators gathered at Murray Street and Broadway.RELATED STORY: In midst of lawsuit against city, some New Yorkers say they need to see new rules on outdoor diningThey called for community boards to have more of a say on outdoor dining and dining sheds and what fits best in their neighborhoods.They're also pushing for an environmental impact study.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
cititour.com

Marcus Samuelsson's new Restaurant Hav & Mar Opens in Chelsea

Celebrity Chef and Food Network Star Marcus Samuelsson and Chef Rose Noël have opened Hav & Mar, a new seafood centric restaurant in New York City's Chelsea neigborhood. The restaurant celebrates Samuelsson's Swedish and African roots with a festive menu and creative cocktail program. The meal starts with roti...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

Judges Rachel Juarez and Yodit Tewolde join "Hot Bench"

NEW YORK -- An all new season of "Hot Bench" is underway, and there are two new judges.Judge Rachel Juarez and Judge Yodit Tewolde are joining Judge Michael Corriero on the bench.Wednesday, they all saw themselves on a new digital billboard in Times Square and talked about the upcoming season."I'm glad to be head and shoulders above everybody else," Corriero said."There's no better way to educate and entertain from the inside of a courtroom," Tewolde said."We have an educational kind of bent to us where not only are we entertaining, but we're doing our best to impart a little bit of knowledge and some tidbits about the law," Juarez said.You can watch "Hot Bench" Monday through Friday at 9 a.m. and 9:30 a.m. on our sister station WLNY-TV 10/55.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

Winners crowned at world breakdancing competition in New York City

NEW YORK -- Two winners were crowned in a breakdancing battle in New York City over the weekend. The Red Bull BC One global final took place at the Hammerstein Ballroom in Midtown Manhattan. Victor Montalvo won the men's division and India Sardjoe won on the women's side. The prizes included a championship belt. There are more breakdancing competitions to come. The sport is set to debut at the 2024 Olympics in Paris.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

Philipse Manor Hall State Historic Site reopens, telling the story of enslaved people there

YONKERS, N.Y. - The premier historic site in New York's third largest city is reopened after a $20 million renovation. The work at Philipse Manor Hall State Historic Site in Yonkers took 18 months. As CBS2's Tony Aiello reports, it finally tells a complete story dating back 350 years. In the heart of downtown Yonkers, there's a beautiful 17th century structure that sits on a foundation of human suffering. "Very ugly. Learning about Africans being enslaved here. Living in the cottages, that's heartbreaking, that's American history and you have to tell that," said Shanae Williams of the Yonkers City Council. A complex and intertwined history...
YONKERS, NY
CBS New York

Brooklyn Public Library releases list of most borrowed books of all time

NEW YORK -- If you're looking for "Where The Wild Things Are," you may want to check your local public library -- if it hasn't already been taken out. The Brooklyn Public Library has released its list of the most borrowed books of all time. "Where The Wild Things Are" by Maurice Sendak, who was born and raised in Brooklyn, holds the top spot. The rest of the list includes many more books for children. That includes the number two title, "The Snowy Day" by Ezra Jack Keats. At number three, the classic "The Cat In The Hat" by Dr. Seuss. At four, from a whole other era, "A Christmas Carol" by Charles Dickens. Rounding out the top five, "Are You My Mother?" by P.D. EastmanTo come up with the list, the library looked at records dating all the way to 1896. To see the full list, CLICK HERE. 
BROOKLYN, NY
Daily Voice

Acclaimed NYC Chef Opens Italian Restaurant In Norwood

A chef who spent six years at a New York City restaurant that earned a rave review in the New York Times has embarked on a new journey at his new Bergen County restaurant. Giuseppe Agostino, formerly of Del Posto, recently opened upscale Italian restaurant Verana in Norwood. The restaurant...
NORWOOD, NJ
CBS New York

Harlem Grown opens new shipping container farm

NEW YORK - CBS2 #BetterTogether community partner Harlem Grown cut the ribbon on its 13th site Wednesday morning. The shipping container grow house outside the PS139 Senior Center demonstrates the future of farming.Evident excitement opened the doors to a 40-foot box bringing kale to the community."The average head of lettuce in the U.S. is traveling 2,500, 3,000 miles. This one's traveling 25 feet," said Frank Sharp, principal technical leader at the national nonprofit Electric Power Research Institute, which oversees 20 such sites across the country."Urban farming is hard, but we realize our need is bigger than our capacity," admitted Harlem...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
fox29.com

Ariana Grande’s brother Frankie Grande mugged in NYC

NEW YORK - Ariana Grande’s brother Frankie Grande was mugged in Midtown Manhattan. 39-year-old Frankie Grande was walking on Eighth Ave. between 43rd and 44th Streets around 6:30 p.m. last Wednesday when he was attacked. Two teens hit him from behind. Grande was robbed of a Louis Vuitton bag...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

Harlem Holiday Lights spreading message of peace and unity

NEW YORK -- The 29th annual Harlem Holiday Lights was supposed to start Tuesday, but it has been postponed due to weather. All the fun will now happen next Tuesday at 6 p.m.The big event brings the community together with a parade that starts at 125th Street and Broadway. It travels up and down the streets of Harlem, eventually reaching Marcus Garvey Park for a tree lighting ceremony. We spoke with this year's grand marshals, celebrity chef Melba Wilson owner of Melba's Restaurant, and founder Barbara Askins the president and CEO of the 125th Street Business Improvement District. "To serve as grand marshal, I'm like wow. But it also shows kids of color if we can do it, they can do," Wilson said. "When everyone comes to see the different areas -- this parade goes up Malcolm X, it goes on 116th Street, 125th Street. We have created a big cross in the middle of Harlem that we're going to traverse through," Askins added.CLICK HERE and watch their interview above for more information.
MANHATTAN, NY
CBS New York

Museum of Broadway opens today in Theater District

NEW YORK -- A museum dedicated to all things Broadway is now open in Manhattan's Theater District. The Museum of Broadway is the first permanent museum of its kind in the city. It highlights Broadway's rich history from its start to present day. Exhibits include costumes, props rare videos and photos. The museum says visitors will also have immersive experiences that feature some of Broadway's biggest hits.Mayor Eric Adams was on hand for the ribbon cutting, along with the founders who said it has been in the works for five years. "We've just been dreaming this up, and it's something that, it's kind of a hidden obvious. We're so surprised it didn't exist before, and here it is," said co-founder Julie Boardman."It really acknowledges all those who brought the joy in our lives -- the producers, the writers, the makeup artists," Adams added.The museum is located in the heart of the Theater District on West 45th Street near Seventh Avenue. CLICK HERE for tickets and more information. 
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

3rd death may be linked to NYC gay club drugging: mom

NEW YORK (PIX11) — The mother of John Umberger, who died at age 33 during a trip to Manhattan, warned Monday that club goers in Hell’s Kitchen should be aware of robbery teams that could be drugging their victims with fatal results. And she said she’s learned of a possible third death tied to West […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

First look: Macy's unveils 5 new floats for Thanksgiving Day Parade

MOONACHIE, N.J. -- The 96th annual Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade is next week and designers are putting the final touches on the famous floats.CBS2's Jessica Moore went to the Creation Studio on Monday for a sneak peek at a few of this year's new floats designed to delight the masses.Inside a nondescript building in Moonachie, a feast for the eyes awaits."It really is the best time of year for us. Everything is finally coming to life. We can't wait," operation director Kathleen Wright said.Onboard the giant "Wondership" by Wonder Bread is a clear plastic dome filled with floating balls and...
MOONACHIE, NJ
CBS New York

Salvation Army hands out hundreds of turkeys in Brooklyn

NEW YORK -- The Salvation Army helped families in Brooklyn get ready for Thanksgiving on Tuesday.The organization partnered with CMA CGM Group and handed out 1,000 turkeys in Bushwick.RELATED STORY: Due to inflation, experts say it will cost less to eat out on Thanksgiving than to hostThe giveaway was part of an initiative to feed approximately 130,000 people this Thanksgiving.
BROOKLYN, NY
CBS New York

CBS New York

New York City, NY
134K+
Followers
26K+
Post
41M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, sports in New York City from CBS 2.

 https://newyork.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy