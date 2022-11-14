ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bergen County, NJ

HuffPost

Battle For Senate Could Be Over Quickly If This GOP Candidate Wins On Tuesday

Franklin, N.H. — Things are getting prickly in the Granite State. Republican Don Bolduc, a retired Army general who has espoused conspiracy theories about vaccines, the 2020 presidential election and cat litter boxes in schools, of all things, is threatening to pull off a major upset against incumbent Sen. Maggie Hassan (D-N.H.) that could hand the GOP a key victory in the battle for Senate control.
GEORGIA STATE
AOL Corp

Beto O'Rourke loses another marquee race, this time for Texas governor

He has run for the presidency, the U.S. Senate and the governorship of Texas. Each time, Beto O’Rourke energized progressives with his rhetoric, by turns fiery and earnest. He skewered Republicans. He drew comparisons to JFK. He drew crowds. And each time, Beto O’Rourke lost. Not even an...
TEXAS STATE
Rolling Stone

Bernie Sanders Is Once Again Asking His Party to Stop Screwing Up the Midterms

On Thursday, Bernie Sanders will hit the campaign trail to make his closing midterm pitch. He’ll go to states like Wisconsin, Nevada, and Pennsylvania — “to places where we think we could have the most impact,” he says. He’ll go to congressional districts where his party has given up, like South Texas. He’ll campaign on behalf of Senate candidates who aren’t planning on appearing alongside him. He’s going because, in the eyes of the 81-year-old progressive senator, his party is blowing its chance at midterms success. Democrats are letting Republicans win the messaging war on the economy — even though, as...
WISCONSIN STATE
Fox News

Evan McMullin pledges not to caucus with Democrats if elected in Utah

Utah independent Senate candidate Evan McMullin sought Monday to dispel claims he is a secret Democrat or that he will caucus with Democrats, amid a closer-than-expected race with incumbent Republican Sen. Michael Lee. McMullin, who unsuccessfully ran for president in 2016 as a right-leaning anti-Trump candidate, told Fox News he...
UTAH STATE
KTLA

Kelly win in Arizona puts Dems 1 seat from Senate control

Democratic Sen. Mark Kelly won his bid for reelection Friday in the crucial swing state of Arizona, defeating Republican venture capitalist Blake Masters to put his party one victory away from clinching control of the chamber for the next two years of Joe Biden’s presidency. With Vice President Kamala...
ARIZONA STATE
New Jersey Globe

Van Drew endorses Trump for president

Former President Donald Trump is expected to announce his bid for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination tonight and he’ll do so with the support of Rep. Jeff Van Drew (R-Dennis). “I’m a loyal guy. He did a great job,” Van Drew told the New Jersey Globe. “I want to...
NEW JERSEY STATE

