Battle For Senate Could Be Over Quickly If This GOP Candidate Wins On Tuesday
Franklin, N.H. — Things are getting prickly in the Granite State. Republican Don Bolduc, a retired Army general who has espoused conspiracy theories about vaccines, the 2020 presidential election and cat litter boxes in schools, of all things, is threatening to pull off a major upset against incumbent Sen. Maggie Hassan (D-N.H.) that could hand the GOP a key victory in the battle for Senate control.
Live Results: Republican incumbent Sen. John Kennedy beat a slate of challengers in Louisiana's US Senate election
Explore more race results below. Sen. John Kennedy ran against Democrats Luke Mixon and Gary Chambers in a crowded slate of challengers to represent Louisiana in the US Senate. Kennedy, a staunch Trump ally, was endorsed by the former president. Election 2022 Louisiana Results Explore more election results. Republican incumbent...
TULSI GOES TO WAR WITH LIZ CHENEY: Tulsi Gabbard calls out Cheney-backed Dem, endorses GOP opponent
FIRST ON FOX: Tulsi Gabbard, a former member of the Democratic Party, endorsed GOP congressional candidate and Michigan state Sen. Tom Barrett, days after Republican Rep. Liz Cheney, R-Wyo., endorsed his Democratic opponent. "I'm here and really proud to support fellow veteran Tom Barrett, who's stepping up to serve and...
Democrats seal control of U.S. Senate with win in Nevada
PHOENIX, Nov 12 (Reuters) - Democrats will hold onto control of the U.S. Senate after Senator Catherine Cortez Masto won re-election in Nevada, Edison Research projected on Saturday, handing a major victory to President Joe Biden.
Last Polling Before Mid-Terms Shows GOP Could Win up to 54 Senate Seats
Last-minute polling from key battleground states shows that several Senate races which were once believed to be leaning heavily Democrat are now being led by Republicans the day before elections.
10 Republicans most likely to be their party’s next presidential candidate
The moment Tuesday’s midterm elections conclude, attention will shift to the 2024 presidential race.
Beto O'Rourke loses another marquee race, this time for Texas governor
He has run for the presidency, the U.S. Senate and the governorship of Texas. Each time, Beto O’Rourke energized progressives with his rhetoric, by turns fiery and earnest. He skewered Republicans. He drew comparisons to JFK. He drew crowds. And each time, Beto O’Rourke lost. Not even an...
Ted Cruz refuses to acknowledge that President Joe Biden was legitimately elected
Nearly two years after former President Donald Trump’s supporters attacked the U.S. Capitol and delayed certification of the 2020 election, U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz still won’t say President Joe Biden was legitimately elected. During a confrontational appearance Monday on “The View,” the Texas Republican was grilled about his...
Schumer skips over Feinstein, 89, for Senate president pro tem, third in presidential line of succession
Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer is picking Sen. Patty Murray to be the next Senate president pro tempore in 2023 after Sen. Patrick Leahy retires.
Klobuchar asked if it was a mistake for Democrats to boost election denier. Hear her response
Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-MN) joins CNN's Dana Bash to discuss whether Democrats made a mistake by boosting New Hampshire Senate candidate Don Bolduc during the Republican primary.
Bernie Sanders Is Once Again Asking His Party to Stop Screwing Up the Midterms
On Thursday, Bernie Sanders will hit the campaign trail to make his closing midterm pitch. He’ll go to states like Wisconsin, Nevada, and Pennsylvania — “to places where we think we could have the most impact,” he says. He’ll go to congressional districts where his party has given up, like South Texas. He’ll campaign on behalf of Senate candidates who aren’t planning on appearing alongside him. He’s going because, in the eyes of the 81-year-old progressive senator, his party is blowing its chance at midterms success. Democrats are letting Republicans win the messaging war on the economy — even though, as...
Sen. Feinstein could be 3rd in line to succeed Biden. But she’s not interested
Sen. Dianne Feinstein is in line to become Senate President Pro Tem, third in the line of presidential succession. But she says she has no interest.
New Jersey Democratic Rep. Tom Malinowski Loses Tight Reelection Race
New Jersey Democratic Rep. Tom Malinowski is projected to lose his House seat, giving Republicans a prize they had been targeting for months in their pursuit to take back the House of Representatives. Republican rival Tom Kean Jr. defeated Malinowski in a race that both parties treated as a priority....
Evan McMullin pledges not to caucus with Democrats if elected in Utah
Utah independent Senate candidate Evan McMullin sought Monday to dispel claims he is a secret Democrat or that he will caucus with Democrats, amid a closer-than-expected race with incumbent Republican Sen. Michael Lee. McMullin, who unsuccessfully ran for president in 2016 as a right-leaning anti-Trump candidate, told Fox News he...
Kelly win in Arizona puts Dems 1 seat from Senate control
Democratic Sen. Mark Kelly won his bid for reelection Friday in the crucial swing state of Arizona, defeating Republican venture capitalist Blake Masters to put his party one victory away from clinching control of the chamber for the next two years of Joe Biden’s presidency. With Vice President Kamala...
Democrats to maintain control of the United States Senate
Democrats will maintain control of the Senate in the next term after it was declared that Nevada Democratic Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto has won her reelection campaign.
Dianne Feinstein could be third in line to the presidency as Senate president pro tempore. She appears unaware that she's already declined the job.
"I guess it's out," the 89-year-old lawmaker told Insider, appearing unaware that her office had already said that she won't seek the position.
Van Drew endorses Trump for president
Former President Donald Trump is expected to announce his bid for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination tonight and he’ll do so with the support of Rep. Jeff Van Drew (R-Dennis). “I’m a loyal guy. He did a great job,” Van Drew told the New Jersey Globe. “I want to...
First two Senate races called as experts predict long night of counting ahead
Two Senate races were called by the Associated Press at 7pm eastern Tuesday evening: Senator Tim Scott of South Carolina has won reelection while Peter Welch, a Democrat, has won the race to succeed Senator Patrick Leahy of Vermont. Neither race was expected to be contested and are just two...
Republican Marco Rubio wins reelection to U.S. Senate from Florida
ORLANDO, Fla. — Republican U.S. Sen. Marco Rubio has won a third term, defeating U.S. Rep. Val Demings and holding a key seat as the GOP tried to regain control of a closely divided Senate. Rubio, 51, faced perhaps his toughest battle since he was first elected in 2010...
