Peoria Heights, IL

25newsnow.com

East Peoria Festival of Lights, parade kicks off Saturday night

EAST PEORIA (25 News Now) - A Central Illinois tradition will celebrate 38 years this Saturday. The Parade of Lights starts the 38th Festival of Lights - the parade will start at East Washington Street and Dolans Lane, continuing on Washington Street, turning left at the intersection with Camp Street.
EAST PEORIA, IL
1470 WMBD

Buddy Guy to perform at Peoria Civic Center

PEORIA, Ill. – He’s not from there, but a legend in blues music who’s called Chicago home for decades is going back on the road one more time, and he’ll stop in Peoria. Buddy Guy will bring his “Damn Right Farewell” tour to the Peoria Civic...
PEORIA, IL
nodq.com

Update on the incident involving Scarlett and a female fan at WWE live event

As previously noted, there was an incident involving Scarlett and a female fan during the Drew McIntyre vs. Karrion Kross match at Saturday night’s WWE live event in Peoria, IL. Security and police were reportedly called after a woman threw her drink at Scarlett. In an update, the Peoria...
Central Illinois Proud

Dog rescued from cistern in Canton

CANTON, Ill. (WMBD) — Canton firefighters were called to extract a dog trapped in a cistern Tuesday. According to a Canton Fire Department Facebook post, The German Sheperd was 20 ft. below a wooden deck that had to be dismantled for access. Extension ladders, ropes, and a harness were used to lower Canton firefighters into the cistern.
CANTON, IL
25newsnow.com

Quad Con invades Northwoods Mall

PEORIA (25 News Now) - Comic books fans of all kind got dressed up for Quad Con Saturday at Northwoods Mall. The two-day event is featuring more than 80 vendors including authors, store owners, YouTube celebrities and more. The free, family-friendly show also held a video game tournament and a...
PEORIA, IL
1470 WMBD

Proposal reborn to add pavilion to Donovan Park

PEORIA, Ill. – The group that wants to add a pavilion to Donovan Park in North Peoria is trying again to make their proposal a reality with the Park District. Peoria Park District Executive Director Emily Cahill says in a news release the park board has agreed to hear a status report on the proposed project by the group “PAV in the Park” at the board’s meeting Wednesday.
PEORIA, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Winter Weather Advisory: First multi-inch snowfall of the season expected Tuesday

Peoria, Ill. (WMBD) — After a strong cold front brought winter-like temperatures to Central Illinois late last week, the area is now in-line for it’s first multi-inch snowfall of the season on Tuesday. With impacts to the Tuesday morning commute expected, the National Weather Service has placed all of Central Illinois within a Winter Weather Advisory from 12 am to 12 pm Tuesday, November 15th.
PEORIA, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Peoria Public Works prepares for snowfall

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The first snowfall of the season is expected to land by Tuesday morning. The Peoria Public Works department is making sure they are able to keep residents safe. For preparation, the department is doing final maintenance checks on the equipment. There are a couple of...
PEORIA, IL
Central Illinois Proud

One displaced after electrical fire in Peoria

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A man was displaced after an electrical fire near Fox Point Drive and Fox Point Court Wednesday. According to a Peoria Fire Department press release, firefighters responded to the incident at approximately 12:02 p.m. after they received a report of a fire in an electrical outlet.
PEORIA, IL
wcbu.org

1 person found dead in Peoria Heights fire

The office of Peoria County Coroner Jamie Harwood is working on identifying a body found in the aftermath of a Monday night fire in Peoria Heights. “We are working diligently to make a positive identification on the individual that was found,” Harwood said in an email. “We have a suspicion of who it is, but again, we are working to make a positive ID exclusively.”
PEORIA HEIGHTS, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Caterpillar worker ‘immediately incinerated’ after falling into pot of molten iron

MAPLETON, Ill. (WTVO) — The federal Occupational Safety and Health Administration on Wednesday proposed fines of $145,027 against Caterpillar Inc. for not installing a guardrail or travel restraint at a foundry outside Peoria where a worker fell into molten iron in June. Steven Dierkes, 39, of Peoria, was “immediately incinerated” after falling into a crucible […]
PEORIA, IL
wjbc.com

City of Bloomington provides update on Washington St. road closure

BLOOMINGTON – With the ongoing environmental cleanup at the Nicor Bloomington Gas Manufactured Gas Plant on Washington Street the City of Bloomington is aware the prolonged street closure in the area is an inconvenience to many. It was discovered that Washington Street’s underlying soils may no longer be stable....
BLOOMINGTON, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Snowfall Reports: November 15th, 2022

4.0″ – Galesburg. 0.9″ – Bloomington (CIRA) For the most part the forecast panned out as expected. The one area that exceeded expectations was in northern Fulton and southern Knox Counties where 3-4 inches were observed. During my Monday night Facebook Live, I mentioned that there may be a localized band of heavier snow south of I-74, but I thought this would end up a little further south. This resulted in amounts south of a Canton to Bloomington line being a little less than expected.
FULTON COUNTY, IL
Alina Andras

4 Great Burger Places in Illinois

If you live in Illinois or plan on traveling there soon and you also happen to love eating burgers, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Illinois that you should absolutely visit because all of them are known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
ILLINOIS STATE
Highschool Basketball Pro

Pekin, November 15 High School 🏀 Game Notice

The Glenwood High School basketball team will have a game with Pekin High School on November 15, 2022, 14:30:00.
PEKIN, IL
illinoisnewsroom.org

Live blog: Snow falling in Central Illinois

Meteorologists are predicting snowfall on Tuesday, November 15. This is a live blog of stories and social media posts:. Listen for coverage on WILL-AM 580 + FM 90.9 between 6-9am and 4-7pm. Also, follow meteorologist Andrew Pritchard here: Chambana Weather. Check current road conditions on Illinois highways here: IDOT Winter Conditions.
ILLINOIS STATE
977wmoi.com

Monmouth Police Respond to Stabbing in M-R High School Parking Lot

On November 16, 2022 at approximately 11:56am, officers responded to the Monmouth-Roseville High School parking lot in 300 block of W. 1st Ave. in reference to a stabbing. Officers determined there was an altercation between two juveniles which resulted in one juvenile receiving a stab wound. This juvenile is being treated at OSF Holy Family Medical Center with a non life-threatening wound. The suspect juvenile is in Monmouth Police custody.
MONMOUTH, IL

