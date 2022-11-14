Read full article on original website
25newsnow.com
East Peoria Festival of Lights, parade kicks off Saturday night
EAST PEORIA (25 News Now) - A Central Illinois tradition will celebrate 38 years this Saturday. The Parade of Lights starts the 38th Festival of Lights - the parade will start at East Washington Street and Dolans Lane, continuing on Washington Street, turning left at the intersection with Camp Street.
River Bend Food Bank and FISH Food pantry open in Galesburg on Tuesday
This week the ribbon will officially be cut on the Galesburg branch of the River Bend Food Bank which now encompasses the FISH Food Pantry. Construction and major renovations took place over the better part of 2022 to the former Rheinschmidt’s Carpet store on the corner of Main and Henderson Sts.
1470 WMBD
Buddy Guy to perform at Peoria Civic Center
PEORIA, Ill. – He’s not from there, but a legend in blues music who’s called Chicago home for decades is going back on the road one more time, and he’ll stop in Peoria. Buddy Guy will bring his “Damn Right Farewell” tour to the Peoria Civic...
nodq.com
Update on the incident involving Scarlett and a female fan at WWE live event
As previously noted, there was an incident involving Scarlett and a female fan during the Drew McIntyre vs. Karrion Kross match at Saturday night’s WWE live event in Peoria, IL. Security and police were reportedly called after a woman threw her drink at Scarlett. In an update, the Peoria...
Central Illinois Proud
Dog rescued from cistern in Canton
CANTON, Ill. (WMBD) — Canton firefighters were called to extract a dog trapped in a cistern Tuesday. According to a Canton Fire Department Facebook post, The German Sheperd was 20 ft. below a wooden deck that had to be dismantled for access. Extension ladders, ropes, and a harness were used to lower Canton firefighters into the cistern.
25newsnow.com
Quad Con invades Northwoods Mall
PEORIA (25 News Now) - Comic books fans of all kind got dressed up for Quad Con Saturday at Northwoods Mall. The two-day event is featuring more than 80 vendors including authors, store owners, YouTube celebrities and more. The free, family-friendly show also held a video game tournament and a...
1470 WMBD
Proposal reborn to add pavilion to Donovan Park
PEORIA, Ill. – The group that wants to add a pavilion to Donovan Park in North Peoria is trying again to make their proposal a reality with the Park District. Peoria Park District Executive Director Emily Cahill says in a news release the park board has agreed to hear a status report on the proposed project by the group “PAV in the Park” at the board’s meeting Wednesday.
Central Illinois Proud
Winter Weather Advisory: First multi-inch snowfall of the season expected Tuesday
Peoria, Ill. (WMBD) — After a strong cold front brought winter-like temperatures to Central Illinois late last week, the area is now in-line for it’s first multi-inch snowfall of the season on Tuesday. With impacts to the Tuesday morning commute expected, the National Weather Service has placed all of Central Illinois within a Winter Weather Advisory from 12 am to 12 pm Tuesday, November 15th.
Central Illinois Proud
Peoria Public Works prepares for snowfall
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The first snowfall of the season is expected to land by Tuesday morning. The Peoria Public Works department is making sure they are able to keep residents safe. For preparation, the department is doing final maintenance checks on the equipment. There are a couple of...
Central Illinois Proud
One displaced after electrical fire in Peoria
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A man was displaced after an electrical fire near Fox Point Drive and Fox Point Court Wednesday. According to a Peoria Fire Department press release, firefighters responded to the incident at approximately 12:02 p.m. after they received a report of a fire in an electrical outlet.
wcbu.org
1 person found dead in Peoria Heights fire
The office of Peoria County Coroner Jamie Harwood is working on identifying a body found in the aftermath of a Monday night fire in Peoria Heights. “We are working diligently to make a positive identification on the individual that was found,” Harwood said in an email. “We have a suspicion of who it is, but again, we are working to make a positive ID exclusively.”
Caterpillar worker ‘immediately incinerated’ after falling into pot of molten iron
MAPLETON, Ill. (WTVO) — The federal Occupational Safety and Health Administration on Wednesday proposed fines of $145,027 against Caterpillar Inc. for not installing a guardrail or travel restraint at a foundry outside Peoria where a worker fell into molten iron in June. Steven Dierkes, 39, of Peoria, was “immediately incinerated” after falling into a crucible […]
wcbu.org
'Being a mom of multiples is tough:' Group offers Peoria mothers of multiples support, resources and community
Motherhood can be a difficult journey, regardless of the number of children one has. But for expecting mothers who walk into an ultrasound expecting to see a sonogram showing one child, but are surprised by two or even three children, the journey can quickly become quite unpredictable and overwhelming. That’s...
wjbc.com
City of Bloomington provides update on Washington St. road closure
BLOOMINGTON – With the ongoing environmental cleanup at the Nicor Bloomington Gas Manufactured Gas Plant on Washington Street the City of Bloomington is aware the prolonged street closure in the area is an inconvenience to many. It was discovered that Washington Street’s underlying soils may no longer be stable....
Central Illinois Proud
Snowfall Reports: November 15th, 2022
4.0″ – Galesburg. 0.9″ – Bloomington (CIRA) For the most part the forecast panned out as expected. The one area that exceeded expectations was in northern Fulton and southern Knox Counties where 3-4 inches were observed. During my Monday night Facebook Live, I mentioned that there may be a localized band of heavier snow south of I-74, but I thought this would end up a little further south. This resulted in amounts south of a Canton to Bloomington line being a little less than expected.
4 Great Burger Places in Illinois
If you live in Illinois or plan on traveling there soon and you also happen to love eating burgers, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Illinois that you should absolutely visit because all of them are known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
25newsnow.com
2 seriously injured after crash on Springfield Road
EAST PEORIA (25 News Now) - 2 people were seriously injured after a two-vehicle crash on Springfield Road in front the Raintree Apartments. First responders on scene say those injuries are not life-threatening.
Pekin, November 15 High School 🏀 Game Notice
illinoisnewsroom.org
Live blog: Snow falling in Central Illinois
Meteorologists are predicting snowfall on Tuesday, November 15. This is a live blog of stories and social media posts:. Listen for coverage on WILL-AM 580 + FM 90.9 between 6-9am and 4-7pm. Also, follow meteorologist Andrew Pritchard here: Chambana Weather. Check current road conditions on Illinois highways here: IDOT Winter Conditions.
977wmoi.com
Monmouth Police Respond to Stabbing in M-R High School Parking Lot
On November 16, 2022 at approximately 11:56am, officers responded to the Monmouth-Roseville High School parking lot in 300 block of W. 1st Ave. in reference to a stabbing. Officers determined there was an altercation between two juveniles which resulted in one juvenile receiving a stab wound. This juvenile is being treated at OSF Holy Family Medical Center with a non life-threatening wound. The suspect juvenile is in Monmouth Police custody.
