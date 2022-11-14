ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Connecticut State

zip06.com

Candelora Unanimous Choice for CT House Republican Leader

HARTFORD—Republicans elected to serve in Connecticut’s House of Representatives have selected state Rep. Vincent Candelora to serve a second term as House Minority Leader. Candelora, who last week won re-election to a ninth term serving the 86th House District, was the unanimous choice of more than 50 Republicans who attended a Nov. 10 leadership caucus held at the State Capitol.
NBC Connecticut

Gov. Lamont Announces 2 Administrative Changes for Start of New Term

A week after winning re-election, Governor Ned Lamont has announced two administrative changes for the start of his new term. Lamont said Jonathan Dach will be appointed chief of staff and Natalie Braswell will be appointed as general counsel. According to Lamont's office, Paul Mounds, who was the governor's chief...
wshu.org

'We are clerks; we make it work': The increasingly stressful duties of local election officials

During the first week of mail-in voting, my office received nine misdirected ballots from Northampton voters for every one we received from Shutesbury. Either I drove 45 minutes across the Connecticut River to deliver these wandering ballots the day they arrived, or someone from the Northampton city clerk's office made the same journey in the opposite direction.
wshu.org

Beacon Hill quiet after elections, passage of $3.7B economic development package

With the election over, is it back to business as usual for Massachusetts lawmakers?. Last week, voters not only chose Maura Healey and Kim Driscoll to be the next governor and lieutenant governor, but they also picked Democrats for the other four constitutional offices. That means that the two highest ranking Republicans in the legislature currently are minority leaders, Sen. Bruce Tarr, R-Gloucester and U.S. Rep. Brad Jones, R- North Reading.
wshu.org

Lamont announces key staff changes ahead of second term

Connecticut Governor Ned Lamont has announced that he’ll begin his second term in January with some changes to his top aides. Chief of Staff Paul Mounds and General Counsel Nora Dannehy, who helped him steer the state through the COVID pandemic and to his reelection last week, have decided to leave, according to Lamont.
wshu.org

Honoring what has been lost

A new memorial for the 26 people killed at the Sandy Hook school shooting nearly ten years ago opened this weekend. Red flags were raised prior to the cyberattack on Suffolk County in September. Connecticut residents voted to enact early voting, so what are the next steps? And, an increasing number of young people in Connecticut are pressuring apprenticeship programs over college.
beckersasc.com

Connecticut physician fined for overprescribing narcotics

Waterbury, Conn.-based physician Philip Mongelluzzo Jr., MD, was fined $10,000 for inappropriately prescribing high narcotics doses to patients, the Hartford Courant reported Nov. 15. The Connecticut Medical Examining Board ruled that from 2014 and 2018, Dr. Mongelluzzo did not appropriately treat a patient's chronic pain and prescribed narcotics without documenting...
wshu.org

Massachusetts gambling regulators delay decision on proposed Hardwick racetrack

Massachusetts gambling regulators decided Monday to suspend a vote on a proposed horse-racing track in Hardwick, Massachusetts. That's after some residents submitted a petition opposing the project. Hardwick is a rural community of less than 3,000 people about 20 miles west of Worcester. A developer and a horse breeder want...
HARDWICK, MA

