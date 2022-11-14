Read full article on original website
Related
zip06.com
Candelora Unanimous Choice for CT House Republican Leader
HARTFORD—Republicans elected to serve in Connecticut’s House of Representatives have selected state Rep. Vincent Candelora to serve a second term as House Minority Leader. Candelora, who last week won re-election to a ninth term serving the 86th House District, was the unanimous choice of more than 50 Republicans who attended a Nov. 10 leadership caucus held at the State Capitol.
NBC Connecticut
Gov. Lamont Announces 2 Administrative Changes for Start of New Term
A week after winning re-election, Governor Ned Lamont has announced two administrative changes for the start of his new term. Lamont said Jonathan Dach will be appointed chief of staff and Natalie Braswell will be appointed as general counsel. According to Lamont's office, Paul Mounds, who was the governor's chief...
mynbc5.com
Vermont party leaders, analysts sound off on Trump 2024 presidential campaign announcement
MIDDLEBURY, Vt. — Former president Donald Trump has officially launched his 2024 presidential campaign. The announcement comes on the heels of the midterm elections and a mostly Democratic sweep of offices across Vermont. NBC5 spoke with political analyst Matt Dickinson from Middlebury College following the announcement. Dickinson said the...
CHART: 45 towns flipped from Stefanowski to Lamont in 2022 election
Gov. Ned Lamont won 45 towns in 2022 that Stefanowski won in 2018, and his margins improved in all but 17 municipalities. Here's the data.
Connecticut Democratic official sentenced for ballot fraud
The former chairperson of a local Democratic Party in Connecticut must serve two years' probation and pay a $35,000 fine for fraudulently submitting absentee applications and ballots for dozens of people without their knowledge during a local election.
wshu.org
'We are clerks; we make it work': The increasingly stressful duties of local election officials
During the first week of mail-in voting, my office received nine misdirected ballots from Northampton voters for every one we received from Shutesbury. Either I drove 45 minutes across the Connecticut River to deliver these wandering ballots the day they arrived, or someone from the Northampton city clerk's office made the same journey in the opposite direction.
A handful of recounts keep some races in Connecticut from being called
HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — We are nearly a week out from Election Day, and there are five recounts across Connecticut. Election officials are trying to determine who is the winner in those General Assembly races. There are three state House seats and two state Senate seats too close to call. While the outcomes will not […]
One-vote margin in CT recount
Following a recount, Democrat Chris Poulos declares victory over Republican Tony Morrison on a margin of one vote in a race for a CT state House of Representatives seat.
wshu.org
Beacon Hill quiet after elections, passage of $3.7B economic development package
With the election over, is it back to business as usual for Massachusetts lawmakers?. Last week, voters not only chose Maura Healey and Kim Driscoll to be the next governor and lieutenant governor, but they also picked Democrats for the other four constitutional offices. That means that the two highest ranking Republicans in the legislature currently are minority leaders, Sen. Bruce Tarr, R-Gloucester and U.S. Rep. Brad Jones, R- North Reading.
WTNH.com
This Week in Connecticut: Themis Klarides discusses election results
(WTNH) – Election Day is over, and the results are in. Former State Rep. Themis Klarides joined Dennis House to election results. Watch the video above for the full segment.
Two Massachusetts House races may be headed for recounts
One week after polls closed, voters still do not know the winners in two Massachusetts House races that are likely headed toward recounts with high stakes for the already-depleted Republican minority.
wshu.org
Lamont announces key staff changes ahead of second term
Connecticut Governor Ned Lamont has announced that he’ll begin his second term in January with some changes to his top aides. Chief of Staff Paul Mounds and General Counsel Nora Dannehy, who helped him steer the state through the COVID pandemic and to his reelection last week, have decided to leave, according to Lamont.
Change of pace: These are the states Conn. residents want to relocate to
Conn. (WTNH) — Do you ever feel like you need a change of pace? You’re not alone. Connecticut residents looking to relocate often look to the city or out west. A study, conducted by moving experts movingapt.com, looked at Google search data across the state based on search terms like “houses in,” “Zillow,” “apartments in,” […]
wshu.org
Connecticut ‘hero pay’ applicants could get a quarter of every dollar promised, unless lawmakers act
Connecticut needs four times the amount of money it budgeted for a recently passed law that would give a financial bonus to anyone working on the front lines of health and safety during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic. Comptroller-elect Sean Scanlon says lawmakers only set aside roughly $30 million...
wshu.org
Some Connecticut students are choosing apprenticeships instead of college — here’s why
College is far from the only option for Connecticut high schoolers looking to further their training. Some are opting for pre-apprenticeships or work-based learning programs — even before they finish their high school degree. WSHU’s Ebong Udoma spoke with CT Mirror’s Erica Phillips to discuss her article, “More students,...
wshu.org
Honoring what has been lost
A new memorial for the 26 people killed at the Sandy Hook school shooting nearly ten years ago opened this weekend. Red flags were raised prior to the cyberattack on Suffolk County in September. Connecticut residents voted to enact early voting, so what are the next steps? And, an increasing number of young people in Connecticut are pressuring apprenticeship programs over college.
Eyewitness News
Former President Trump expected to announce another run for the White House
(WFSB) - Former President Donald Trump is expected to make an announcement at 9 p.m. Tuesday night and it’s widely anticipated he’s going to announce plans to run again for the White House. Two years ago, Trump won in two of Connecticut’s eight counties, taking Litchfield and Windham....
Google will pay $6.5M to Connecticut as part of a national location privacy settlement
Google continued to collect personal information about its customers' location even after those customers told the internet giant not to track their locations
beckersasc.com
Connecticut physician fined for overprescribing narcotics
Waterbury, Conn.-based physician Philip Mongelluzzo Jr., MD, was fined $10,000 for inappropriately prescribing high narcotics doses to patients, the Hartford Courant reported Nov. 15. The Connecticut Medical Examining Board ruled that from 2014 and 2018, Dr. Mongelluzzo did not appropriately treat a patient's chronic pain and prescribed narcotics without documenting...
wshu.org
Massachusetts gambling regulators delay decision on proposed Hardwick racetrack
Massachusetts gambling regulators decided Monday to suspend a vote on a proposed horse-racing track in Hardwick, Massachusetts. That's after some residents submitted a petition opposing the project. Hardwick is a rural community of less than 3,000 people about 20 miles west of Worcester. A developer and a horse breeder want...
Comments / 0