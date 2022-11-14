Lebanon Mayor Jared Carr and Downtown Lebanon will officially kick off the holiday season in Lebanon with the lighting of the City Christmas Tree at the Market, located at 210 S Jefferson Ave. The second annual event starts at 5:30 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 17 with the tree lighting at 6 p.m. “I think this is a great holiday kickoff and hope everyone comes out to celebrate with us,” said Downtown Business District Director Cynthia Coffman. “We light the tree before the Christmas parade and want to be ready for people to come downtown, shop, and eat in downtown businesses with their family and friends this holiday season.” For more on this story see the LCR.

