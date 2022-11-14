Read full article on original website
Related
howellcountynews.com
West Plains man charged with 14 felony counts
A West Plains man is facing multiple felony charges following an incident at a city residence on Nov. 3. Andrew D. Carter, 35, is being held on a $100,000 bond stemming from gunshots fired from a residence on Ozark Street. Court records state police were called to the area of...
KOMU
Victim in north Columbia death investigation identified
COLUMBIA - Court documents reveal a child was inside the vehicle when a Cuba, Missouri, woman was shot and killed in north Columbia Sunday night. April Joann Brooks, 42, was found with a gunshot wound inside a vehicle in the 2700 block of Blue Ridge Road Monday around 6:45 a.m. The vehicle was still running when a neighbor discovered it, police said.
houstonherald.com
Woman arrested after clocked at high rate of speed in Texas County
A New Mexico woman driving at a high rate of speed was arrested early Tuesday in Texas County, the Missouri State Highway Patrol said. Allizon A. Motta, 24, was charged with traveling more than 26 miles per hour over the speed limit and having no valid operator’s license. She...
Sullivan Independent News
Cuba Woman Receives 20 Years For Murder Charge
A Cuba woman was sentenced Monday to 20 years in prison for her role in the 2021 murder of a Steelville man. Julie Brooks, 48, pleaded guilty to second-degree murder in the death of Mark Palmer. Brooks was charged with first-degree murder, armed criminal action and kidnapping. She appeared before...
houstonherald.com
Agencies search for missing hunter
UPDATE: Authorities said Tuesday morning that there were no new developments in locating the man. A search is underway at Ozark National Scenic Riverways (ONSR) to locate a 58-year-old male who was reported missing when he failed to return from hunting. The search operation is underway in Carter County, near...
houstonherald.com
Man hurt when vehicle strikes deer
A Bucyrus man sustained moderate injuries Monday night when his vehicle struck a deer on Highway 38 about seven miles west of Houston, the Missouri State Highway Patrol said. Sgt. Dale Pounds said a westbound 2007 Ford Sport Trac driven by Russell L. Garrison, 71, struck the animal. Garrison was taken by ambulance to Texas County Memorial.
KYTV
Judge sentences Ozark County woman for shooting 2 bystanders during argument
GAINESVILLE, Mo. (KY3) - A judge sentenced an Ozark County woman for shooting two bystanders after an argument between her son and his girlfriend. Rhonda Sprague pleaded guilty to two counts of second-degree assault. He ordered her to serve five years on probation. The shootings happened on May 6 in...
Missouri inmates overdosed on 8x lethal level of fentanyl and animal sedative
LICKING, Mo. – Following the release of three additional toxicology reports, the wave of seven inmate deaths at the South Central Correctional Center in Licking in late August and September is now clearly tied to a drug problem in the men’s state facility, however, the Missouri Department of Corrections claims they can’t identify the primary source of drugs brought into state prisons.
KTLO
West Plains woman in serious condition after truck hits farm animals in the road
A woman from West Plains is in serious condition after the truck she was riding in hit several farm animals wandering in the middle of the road. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the accident happened Thursday evening when the truck hit a few cows and one goat in the middle of Highway E, three miles south of South Fork.
Laclede Record
WILLIAM DAVID “DAVE’’ RODDEN
William David “Dave’’ Rodden, 53, of Dixon, formerly of Lebanon, died Wednesday, Nov. 9, 2022, in Dixon. He was born July 25, 1969, to William Don Rodden and Patsy Ann Peckenpaugh Johnson. Dave was first married to Gabrielle Olma of Germany. In May of 2000 he was...
Missouri woman seriously injured after crash with goat, cows
HOWELL COUNTY, Mo. — A West Plains woman was seriously injured after the vehicle she was in ran into cows and a goat in Howell County. Alychia M. Wilkins, 53, of West Plains was the passenger in a 2013 Chevrolet Silverado driven by John D. Atzert, 55, of West Plains. The Missouri State Highway Patrol investigated a crash involving the Silverado at 5:55 p.m. on Highway E three miles south of South Fork.
houstonherald.com
Texas County ranked second in fall firearms deer season
Texas County began the week ranked second in the state in the fall firearms deer season. As of early Monday, hunters had harvested 1,724 deer, according to the Missouri Department of Conservation. The count: 928 (antlered bucks), 157 (button bucks) and 639 (does). In 2021, the deer kill for the first weekend was 1,814.
Laclede Record
Downtown Lebanon to host Christmas kickoff
Lebanon Mayor Jared Carr and Downtown Lebanon will officially kick off the holiday season in Lebanon with the lighting of the City Christmas Tree at the Market, located at 210 S Jefferson Ave. The second annual event starts at 5:30 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 17 with the tree lighting at 6 p.m. “I think this is a great holiday kickoff and hope everyone comes out to celebrate with us,” said Downtown Business District Director Cynthia Coffman. “We light the tree before the Christmas parade and want to be ready for people to come downtown, shop, and eat in downtown businesses with their family and friends this holiday season.” For more on this story see the LCR.
howellcountynews.com
What has (and hasn't) changed
Let's get straight to the point -- by the time you read this, it is still illegal to smoke pot for fun in Missouri. The majority has spoken, and that will soon change. Fifty-three percent of voters passed Amendment 3 to the Missouri State Constitution last Tuesday. Nominally, Amendment 3...
houstonherald.com
Thanksgiving meal, service planned in Houston
Holy Cross Lutheran Church in Houston will host a Thanksgiving Day meal. The event runs from 2 to 4 p.m. at the church, which is at 1419 S. Sam Houston Blvd. (Between Houston Walmart Supercenter and TCMH Medical Plaza Building and behind Pizza Express) For more information, call 417-967-2204. Community...
myozarksonline.com
School investigates incident on bus
The Lebanon R-3 School District reported an incident on one of the school buses on Thursday afternoon. According to the district the incident involved two students but they will not disclose any specifics due to student privacy laws. The incident is being investigated to the fullest extent and the safety of students is always the schools highest priority, and steps are being taken to address the situation with appropriate discipline per policy.
houstonherald.com
‘Share Your Christmas’ campaign begins
The annual holiday campaign that aids needy Texas County children began last week. “Share Your Christmas” involves numerous organizations, businesses and individuals joining to help less fortunate children in the county. The headquarters is in the basement of the Houston Lions Club den on North U.S. 63. Hours are...
houstonherald.com
The holidays begin at the library
“In November, people are good to each other. They carry pies to each other’s homes and talk by crackling woodstoves, sipping mellow cider. They travel very far on a special November day just to share a meal with one another and to give thanks for their many blessings – for the food on their tables and the babies in their arms.”
houstonherald.com
Provisional ballot results released for Texas County voting
Provisional ballots were cast in last week’s election in Texas County. In many cases, the voter didn’t have adequate paperwork, such as a photo identification, but still were able to vote a provisional ballot. They were counted after the election. Here are the results:. U.S. Senate: Eric Schmitt...
houstonherald.com
Houston school board receives updates on grants
Members of the Houston Board of Education learned last week of two significant grants — one to enhance technical education and another to expand early childhood education — at its monthly meeting. A third grant for expansion of the track was submitted this week. Members:. •Recognized the Houston...
Comments / 0