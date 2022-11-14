Read full article on original website
boothbayregister.com
Post 36 Supports Honor Flight Maine
As I hope all of you know, Honor Flight Maine (HFM) has been sending at least 45 veterans, 4-6 times a year to DC to visit their memorials and to reflect with their brothers and sisters their time in the service, the sacrifices they made, and the reasons they made them. Leaving on Friday and returning on Sunday with an incredible experience for them from the time they arrive at the airport until the time they return, always leaves a lasting memory and a renewed love of this country they served. I know we all know veterans who have gone on the trip….just ask them. This can only happen through the generous support of our community! While we have fundraising events throughout the year, Channel 6, News Center Maine, generously hosts a day long telethon that provides significant amount of the funds necessary for HFM to accomplish our mission…send every Maine veteran to DC to see our memorials. The Telethon is tomorrow, 17 November from 5AM to 8PM. You can support HFM by calling 855-875-4328.
boothbayregister.com
Boothbay Harbor is getting the (broad)band committee back together
Boothbay Harbor is learning about a proposal for a peninsula-wide internet cable network. During the Nov. 14 board meeting, Selectman Tricia Warren reported on a Nov. 3 meeting with Fidium Fiber, a Consolidated Communications subsidiary, about establishing a broadband network for unserved and underserved peninsula residents. Warren attended a Nov. 3 meeting in Boothbay with Consolidated Communications Senior Governmental Affairs Manager Simon Thorne, who outlined the proposal to representatives from Boothbay, Boothbay Harbor, Southport and Edgecomb.
boothbayregister.com
The Roller Coaster
About 1910 Freeman Murray of East Boothbay built the roller coaster pictured in the accompanying photo. Freeman, a boatbuilder, had a large boat shop behind or west of his three-chimneyed house, seen here. The staging on the extreme left side of the photo probably marks the corner of the shop. Freeman's house is still located just north of the corner store in East Boothbay, and the west side of the store (and its barn) is also apparent in the photo.
boothbayregister.com
Lincoln County Television Tuna Challenge Special Nov. 19
Lincoln County Television (LCTV) is proud to present a special one-hour show about the 2022 return of the tuna fishing tournament to Boothbay Harbor. The show airs Saturday, Nov. 19 at 7 p.m. on LCTV.org, LCTV Spectrum/Tidewater 7, and on Boothbay Region Television channel 7. Filmed on location this September...
boothbayregister.com
Juggling
Each week – actually each day through our websites – we do our best to bring you, the readers, the latest news from our communities. We recently won first place in Maine Press Association’s Better Newspaper Contest for our website in the Weekly 2 division – the largest group of weekly newspapers in Maine with circulations above 2,000 per week. I recently hung our winning plaque on the wall, next to four others we have won over the past few years. One thing I wished the Oregon judge had done was to indicate why he picked our website over the Maine Monitor’s (second place) and The Courier-Gazette’s (third place) websites. It would give us incentive to see what we need to improve upon and what he/she liked.
boothbayregister.com
BRHS junior class fundraiser
The Boothbay Region High School class of 2024, with the help of Seawicks Candle Company, is raising money for its graduation fund by selling candles. The specially labeled candles, “Boothbay Seahawks,” are scented as Fisherman’s Wharf (a Maine scent). Each candle is $26 and can be purchased...
boothbayregister.com
Appreciate being reelected
I am grateful to be given the opportunity to serve the people of Boothbay, Boothbay Harbor, Southport, Edgecomb, South Bristol and Westport Island for another term in the Maine House of Representatives. I would like to thank my incredible campaign team and the many volunteers who worked tirelessly to help with the reelection. None of this would even be possible without you.
wabi.tv
RCV tabulation delayed after corrupt memory sticks
AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - The ranked choice voting tabulation to decide the winner in Maine’s second congressional district has been postponed to Wednesday. Maine Secretary of State Shenna Bellows announced a little after 6 p.m. that the two memory sticks which had recorded more than 17,000 ballots from Bangor, Hampden and Anson were corrupt.
boothbayregister.com
WMHS among Maine schools with Tuesday’s ‘active shooter’ hoax
An “active shooter” hoax Nov. 15 affecting Wiscasset Middle High School and several other Maine schools had local, state and federal agencies investigating the threats and reassuring families and the public. Wiscasset Superintendent of Schools Robert “Bob” England Jr. is set to field reporters’ questions later this morning;...
I Finally Met The Spectacular Maine Woman Behind All The Phone Calls
I finally was able to meet someone very special to me. I started here at 92 Moose a year ago. We often get so many wonderful callers who chat with us, answer contest questions and more but there are always a few, "repeat callers". There is one in particular that...
4 Great Steakhouses in Maine
If you live in Maine and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Maine that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
You Could Be the Proud Owner of the Only Friendly’s in Maine
Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions, or personal experiences. Maine only has one Friendly's restaurant in the state, and there could be some changes coming soon to the South Portland location. I remember the days...
boothbayregister.com
NEAV working with local group on possible community benefits contribution
The New England Aqua Ventus wind project may bring more locally than a renewable energy source. The project may result in up to $1 million in a community benefits package. In recent months, Boothbay and Boothbay Harbor residents have met with NEAV representatives about reaching an agreement on a community benefit. The NEAV project is an experimental wind turbine project expected to be constructed in 2023. It would connect an off-shore turbine located off Monhegan Island to East Boothbay. The transmission line would reach land at Bigelow Laboratories to poles running from Farnham’s Point to Central Maine Power Co.’s substation at the intersection of routes 96 and 27 in Boothbay Harbor.
boothbayregister.com
Nov. 16 update: Midcoast adds seven new COVID-19 cases
AUGUSTA — The Maine CDC has updated its list of COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and deaths in the state of Maine. Maine CDC conducts case investigations and contact tracing Monday through Friday. As a result, COVID-19 case data will be updated Tuesday through Saturday. Case data will not be updated Sunday and Monday or on holidays.
Here Are Restaurants Open For Thanksgiving in Central Maine & Beyond
Every holiday is different for every family. Some invited family and friends over to share in the joy of a homecooked meal around the table and others do something different. Whether you are sitting at home or going out, you want your day to be filled with memories and the least amount of stress possible.
Live in One of These Maine Towns? Get Into Gardens Aglow Free on November 18
Coastal Maine Botanical Gardens is gearing up for its eighth annual seasonal celebration, Gardens Aglow. This one of a kind event is perfect for you to bring your family and friends to this Thanksgiving and Christmas season. Get ready to walk through more than 750,000 LED lights that take over 14 acres of the gardens.
WGME
These Maine communities are offering free Thanksgiving meals
Some communities across Maine will host free meals on Thanksgiving. To add your community meal to this list, please send information to tvmail@wgme.com. Mid Coast Hunger Prevention Program is offering two holiday meal options this Thanksgiving. For anyone who wants to celebrate by cooking their own meal, their Thanksgiving Kits...
boothbayregister.com
Celebrating the U.S. Marine Corps’ 247th birthday
Every year on the 10th of November, Marines around the world celebrate the birthday of the U.S. Marine Corps, and here in Boothbay Harbor we continue that tradition!. On Thursday, 14 Marines who served over the past 65 years gathered for a luncheon at Brady’s restaurant. Old friends got together with new ones, and it was like we had known each other forever as we shared stories of our past on active duty. After a delicious lunch with great service, Vietnam veteran Joe Gelarden read the annual birthday message from the Commandant of the Marine Corps, which focused not only on the past but also on the future.
Maine Holiday Lights Display Named One Of The Best In America
Over the last few years, we have seen the popularity of Christmas / Holiday lights displays really take off. They had been gaining traction in the years leading up to 2020, but the pandemic really made them shine (no pun intended). They became a great, socially distanced, alternative to other forms of Christmas gatherings.
boothbayregister.com
Voters reject effort to eliminate fluoride from drinking water
As votes poured in from Boothbay, Boothbay Harbor and Southport, a proposal reaffirming adding fluoride to local drinking water won a decisive victory Nov. 8. Voters in all three Boothbay Region Water District towns supported continuing adding fluoride to the drinking water, 1,975 to 1,637. Boothbay Harbor had the vote’s largest margin with 713 supporting and 503 against. The margins in Boothbay and Southport were closer. In Boothbay, “Yes” won 996 to 957. In Southport, “Yes” prevailed 266 to 177.
