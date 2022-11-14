ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

U.S. Supreme Court rejects StarKist's tuna price-fixing class action appeal

Reuters
Reuters
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3YCCFR_0jANbrXp00
  • Companies
  • Starkist Co.

Nov 14 (Reuters) - The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday declined to hear a bid by StarKist Co, owned by South Korea's Dongwon Industries (006040.KS), to avoid a lawsuit by tuna buyers accusing it of fixing prices.

The justices turned away StarKist's appeal of a lower court's decision that let three groups of tuna purchasers receive class action status to jointly sue the canned tuna company even though a large number of buyers may not have been overcharged and injured by the price fixing.

The case could have given the justices, had they decided to hear it, a chance to make it harder for consumers and other plaintiffs to receive class action status.

The Reston, Virginia-based company, which produces StarKist Tuna, had asked the Supreme Court to consider whether plaintiffs could still win class action status in cases in which some of the members of the class were not injured by a company's alleged wrongdoing.

StarKist's appeal garnered the support of business groups including the U.S. Chamber of Commerce, which in a brief to the justices said "there are too many judges who, despite this court's instructions, continue to put a heavy thumb on the scale in favor of class certification."

Class action status allows a few plaintiffs to litigate on behalf of a much larger group rather than forcing individuals to litigate separately. Businesses fight to avoid cases winning class action status, which can expose them to massive potential damages and create pressure to settle.

The litigation, filed in federal court in California, followed a U.S. Justice Department investigation into a three-year conspiracy by U.S. suppliers of packaged tuna including StarKist and Bumble Bee Foods to fix prices for their products in violation of antitrust laws.

StarKist pleaded guilty, admitting to having fixed the prices of canned tuna from as early as November 2011 through at least as late as December 2013, and was sentenced in 2019 to a $100 million fine. Bumble Bee and three industry executives also pleaded guilty. Former Bumble Bee CEO Christopher Lischewski was convicted at trial and sentenced in 2020 to 40 months in prison.

Prosecutors said the scheme affected more than $600 million dollars of canned tuna sales.

Amid the investigation, a number of packaged tuna purchasers filed proposed class actions against Bumble Bee, StarKist and a third company, Chicken of the Sea, who together sold more than 80% of the packaged tuna in the United States. The plaintiffs accused the companies of violating federal and state antitrust laws through a scheme that caused them to overpay for tuna.

In 2019, a trial judge granted class action status to three separate groups of tuna buyers: direct purchasers such as national retailers and regional grocery stores; commercial food preparers; and individual consumers.

The companies appealed, saying 28% or more of direct purchasers by their analysis may not have been harmed.

A three-judge panel of the San Francisco-based 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in 2021 decertified the three classes, saying the judge had failed to determine whether or not the number of uninjured tuna buyers was too small to justify class action status.

On further review, an 11-judge 9th Circuit panel voted 9-2 in April to break the three classes apart and declined to adopt a rule against certifying a class action even if only a trivial number of class members were harmed. StarKist appealed that ruling to the Supreme Court.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Thomson Reuters

Nate Raymond reports on the federal judiciary and litigation. He can be reached at nate.raymond@thomsonreuters.com.

Comments / 5

Michael Wilson
3d ago

The U.S. Chamber of Commerce did not defend consumers from price fixing. They did not care. They threw their weight behind criminal organizations as usual. Investigating the U.S. Chamber of Commerce to get riding the biggest crime organizations in America is the only descion.

Reply
2
Related
The Independent

Clarence Thomas says he doesn’t have a ‘clue’ what diversity means as Supreme Court takes aim at affirmative action

Nearly 20 years ago, the US Supreme Court determined that universities may consider race in their admissions process in an effort to achieve a more diverse campus.But on 31 October, Justice Clarence Thomas – part of the conservative majority on the nine-member court – said he does not have a “clue” what diversity means, while conservative justices repeatedly doubted whether universities would reach an “endpoint” in race-conscious admissions.The 2003 decision in Grutter v Bollinger affirmed that universities can consider race as a factor in the admissions process, upholding decades of precedent to diversify student bodies and expose distinct perspectives...
CNBC

Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas temporarily blocks Sen. Graham's subpoena from Georgia grand jury

Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas temporarily blocked a Georgia grand jury subpoena demanding testimony from South Carolina Republican Sen. Lindsey Graham. The Fulton County grand jury investigating possible criminal interference in the 2020 election in the state by former President Donald Trump and allies including Graham. Trump had pressured Georgia's...
GEORGIA STATE
iheart.com

State Supreme Court Judge Rules New Gun Law Unconstitutional

Critics of the state's recently-expanded "red flag" law have won a round in court. A state Supreme Court justice has ruled it is unconstitutional and denies gun owners their due process rights. The law allows private citizens, police officers, school officials, and DAs to seek an order prohibiting a person...
Washington Examiner

Federal judge finds Trump lied in court

A court filing suggests new legal jeopardy for former President Donald Trump in his quest to challenge the results of the 2020 election. When Trump and his attorneys filed a challenge in Georgia in December 2020, the former president "knew that the specific numbers of voter fraud were wrong but continued to tout those numbers, both in court and to the public," a federal judge wrote on Wednesday.
GEORGIA STATE
MSNBC

Supreme Court tells Lindsey Graham what he didn’t want to hear

Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas raised a few eyebrows last week. Sen. Lindsey Graham was scheduled to testify in Georgia’s criminal investigation into alleged election interference, the South Carolina Republican had appealed to the high court, and the far-right justice gave the senator a temporary reprieve, pausing the process.
GEORGIA STATE
MSNBC

Lawrence: A Supreme Court justice violated the law in plain sight today

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. by using the site, you consent to these cookies. for more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our cookie policy.
Business Insider

Student-loan borrowers who applied for Biden's debt relief shouldn't have to worry about living with 'crushing student loan debt as a result of a court challenge,' the nation's largest labor federation says

President Biden's student loan forgiveness plan is currently paused after two court rulings. A major labor federation "is extremely disappointed in the partisan legal effort" to stop relief for borrowers. The White House is reportedly considering extending the current payment pause as the cases play out. Millions of student loan...
TEXAS STATE
Law & Crime

Against the Wishes of Justices Thomas and Alito, SCOTUS Rejects Arizona GOP Chair Kelli Ward’s Bid to Block Jan. 6 Committee Subpoena for Phone Records

The U.S. Supreme Court has rejected a request from Arizona Republican Party Chair Kelli Ward and her husband to halt a Jan. 6 Committee’s subpoena seeking the couple’s phone records. The application for stay and injunction was rejected by Justice Elena Kagan, according to an order issued Monday....
ARIZONA STATE
Washington Examiner

Here’s proof Biden knows his student loan bailout is illegal

From the very moment President Joe Biden announced his unilateral “cancellation” of $10,000 per borrower in student loan debt, critics have blasted his plan as unfair , costly , and unconstitutional . In response, the White House has grasped at straws to try to justify it somehow having the authority to usurp Congress’s constitutional powers and spend money without legislation. But the president just tipped his hand — and revealed that he actually does know his plan is unlawful.
Reuters

Reuters

645K+
Followers
364K+
Post
302M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy