Read full article on original website
Related
Cincy Jungle
Updated NFL Draft order has Bengals picking 18th
The Cincinnati Bengals are right back into the heat of a tight playoff race in the AFC. With a current record of 5-4 headed into Week 11, they would receive the 18th pick in the first round of the NFL Draft were it to occur today. With that pick, they’d...
Yardbarker
Deshaun Watson VIDEO: Texans Ex First Browns Season Practice
Watson was traded during the offseason to Cleveland in exchange for three first-round picks, a third-round pick, and a fifth-round pick. As a result, the Texans now own the Browns' No. 12 pick of the 2022 NFL Draft, giving them two first-round picks. Watson played four seasons in Houston after...
Week 11: Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Wide Receivers
Tee Higgins has had some good games, but he's about to have a huge game in Week 11.
2022 Giants Roster Tracker: Former Receiver Finds a New Home
Follow this post for the latest Giants roster transactions and news.
Clayton News Daily
Week 11 Stat Projections: Running Back Rankings
Over the past two weeks, the running back position hasn’t had a significant injury. Aaron Jones appeared to be a lost option in Week 10, but he made it on the field, crushing the hopes of AJ Dillon fans. Anyone riding Tony Pollard and Kenyan Drake over the past couple of games would like to see Gus Edwards and Ezekiel Elliott on the sidelines on Sunday.
How To Watch Monday Night Football Live Without Cable (2022)
Monday is the start of the work week but the end of the NFL week, so you can look forward
Yardbarker
Texans Claim WR Amari Rodgers Off Waivers From Packers
The Texans held the No. 1 waiver claim and therefore didn’t have to wait until 4 pm EST to claim Rodgers from Green Bay. Rodgers, 23, was a three-year starter at Clemson and a first-team All-ACC as a senior. The Packers drafted Rodgers with pick No. 85 overall in the third round in the 2021 NFL Draft.
Clayton News Daily
Rams QB Matthew Stafford returns to practice
Matthew Stafford is back. The Los Angeles Rams starting quarterback returned to practice as a full participant Wednesday after missing last week's game with a concussion. He's expected to start Sunday against the New Orleans Saints. His return couldn't come at a more crucial time. The Rams (3-6) are in...
Clayton News Daily
Vikings’ Kevin O’Connell Jokes About Missed Penalty vs. Bills
During the Vikings’ close 33–30 win over the Bills on Sunday, it was later discovered that the officials missed a call on Buffalo in overtime when they had 12 defensive men on the field. Even though this missed call didn’t impact the outcome of the game, it didn’t...
Clayton News Daily
Saints’ Dennis Allen Says Andy Dalton Will Start vs. Rams
View the original article to see embedded media. On Wednesday, Saints coach Dennis Allen told reporters that Andy Dalton will stay as the starting quarterback for their Week 11 game against the Rams. He added that making a change at quarterback was discussed and Jameis Winston is still not 100%, per ESPN.
Clayton News Daily
Falcons Rookie Tyler Allgeier 'Ahead of Where I Thought He'd Be', Says Arthur Smith
Tyler Allgeier was one of the most productive running backs in college football just one season ago, rushing for 1,600 yards and 23 touchdowns while averaging nearly six yards per carry for the BYU Cougars. The 5-11, 220-pound Allgeier also made an impact in the passing game, catching 28 passes...
Clayton News Daily
Eagles Sign Two-Time Pro Bowler Linval Joseph
View the original article to see embedded media. On Wednesday, the Eagles announced they signed two-time Pro Bowl defensive tackle Linval Joseph to a one-year deal. The details of the deal are unknown. Joseph started his career with the Giants when he was selected in the second round of the...
Tennessee Titans sign kicker Josh Lambo to active roster, Randy Bullock out vs. Packers
The Tennessee Titans have made a change to their kicking game. The Titans have ruled kicker Randy Bullock out for Thursday night's game against the Green Bay Packers with a right calf injury. In his place, the Titans are signing Josh Lambo from the practice squad to the active roster. Lambo was added to the practice squad on Tuesday to guard against Bullock potentially missing this game.
How To Watch NFL RedZone Live Online Every Sunday in 2022
Catch every Hail Mary, sack, and anything in between with NFL RedZone this season when you sign up for a live TV streaming service.
ng-sportingnews.com
XFL Draft tracker: Live results, complete picks list, rosters for 2023 football league reboot
The XFL will be back like it never left (because it barely did) in 2023. Its initial return was scuttle-butted by the COVID-19 pandemic, and it's hoping that its 2023 return will fare a bit better overall. One of the big changes is the XFL's absence from any of the...
Comments / 0