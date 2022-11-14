ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Related
Cincy Jungle

Updated NFL Draft order has Bengals picking 18th

The Cincinnati Bengals are right back into the heat of a tight playoff race in the AFC. With a current record of 5-4 headed into Week 11, they would receive the 18th pick in the first round of the NFL Draft were it to occur today. With that pick, they’d...
CINCINNATI, OH
Yardbarker

Deshaun Watson VIDEO: Texans Ex First Browns Season Practice

Watson was traded during the offseason to Cleveland in exchange for three first-round picks, a third-round pick, and a fifth-round pick. As a result, the Texans now own the Browns' No. 12 pick of the 2022 NFL Draft, giving them two first-round picks. Watson played four seasons in Houston after...
HOUSTON, TX
Clayton News Daily

Week 11 Stat Projections: Running Back Rankings

Over the past two weeks, the running back position hasn’t had a significant injury. Aaron Jones appeared to be a lost option in Week 10, but he made it on the field, crushing the hopes of AJ Dillon fans. Anyone riding Tony Pollard and Kenyan Drake over the past couple of games would like to see Gus Edwards and Ezekiel Elliott on the sidelines on Sunday.
Yardbarker

Texans Claim WR Amari Rodgers Off Waivers From Packers

The Texans held the No. 1 waiver claim and therefore didn’t have to wait until 4 pm EST to claim Rodgers from Green Bay. Rodgers, 23, was a three-year starter at Clemson and a first-team All-ACC as a senior. The Packers drafted Rodgers with pick No. 85 overall in the third round in the 2021 NFL Draft.
GREEN BAY, WI
Clayton News Daily

Rams QB Matthew Stafford returns to practice

Matthew Stafford is back. The Los Angeles Rams starting quarterback returned to practice as a full participant Wednesday after missing last week's game with a concussion. He's expected to start Sunday against the New Orleans Saints. His return couldn't come at a more crucial time. The Rams (3-6) are in...
Clayton News Daily

Vikings’ Kevin O’Connell Jokes About Missed Penalty vs. Bills

During the Vikings’ close 33–30 win over the Bills on Sunday, it was later discovered that the officials missed a call on Buffalo in overtime when they had 12 defensive men on the field. Even though this missed call didn’t impact the outcome of the game, it didn’t...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Clayton News Daily

Saints’ Dennis Allen Says Andy Dalton Will Start vs. Rams

View the original article to see embedded media. On Wednesday, Saints coach Dennis Allen told reporters that Andy Dalton will stay as the starting quarterback for their Week 11 game against the Rams. He added that making a change at quarterback was discussed and Jameis Winston is still not 100%, per ESPN.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Clayton News Daily

Eagles Sign Two-Time Pro Bowler Linval Joseph

View the original article to see embedded media. On Wednesday, the Eagles announced they signed two-time Pro Bowl defensive tackle Linval Joseph to a one-year deal. The details of the deal are unknown. Joseph started his career with the Giants when he was selected in the second round of the...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
The Tennessean

Tennessee Titans sign kicker Josh Lambo to active roster, Randy Bullock out vs. Packers

The Tennessee Titans have made a change to their kicking game. The Titans have ruled kicker Randy Bullock out for Thursday night's game against the Green Bay Packers with a right calf injury. In his place, the Titans are signing Josh Lambo from the practice squad to the active roster. Lambo was added to the practice squad on Tuesday to guard against Bullock potentially missing this game.
NASHVILLE, TN

