Providence, RI

itsmetoday7
2d ago

I still don’t understand this why!! A girl is a girl, and a boy is a boy end of story

Uprise RI

Rhode Island Coalition to End Homelessness delivers 2022 address

The Rhode Island Coalition to End Homelessness delivered its first ever State of Homelessness Address in the CIC Providence Building on Dyer Street Monday evening. The event presented and highlighted local and state-wide data on homelessness gathered by Coalition staff and partners. The event was emceed by Louisa D’Ovidio, Communications...
PROVIDENCE, RI
eastcoasttraveller.com

Best Antique Towns in New England

North Kingstown has a rich history and some of the state's best antique shops. The city has many historical sites, including Quonset Point, which is still used for military purposes today. It also boasts a wildlife refuge. If you're interested in the history of this historic town, you can visit the Seabee Museum.
NORTH KINGSTOWN, RI
ABC6.com

After 18 years, Blue State Coffee on Thayer Street will permanently close

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Blue State Coffee announced the permanent closing of its Thayer Street location on Nov. 14. A message on their storefront reads, “This Blue State Coffee cafe is closing permanently as of 5 p.m. on Thursday, November 17. Thank you for your patronage and for making us a part of your lives. We have loved being your neighborhood coffee shop!”
PROVIDENCE, RI
matadornetwork.com

Why You Need To Visit Providence in Winter

The hallmark of a “true New Englandah,” next to undying hatred of the Yankees and an inexplicable fondness for Dunkin’ Donuts, is a genuine love for the winter. Yes, this oft-maligned season is long and harsh in New England, but the dark, chilly months bring their distinctive delights: mugs of hot cocoa in swirling snow flurries, games of pond hockey, ski weekends, and long evenings by the fireplace. There’s no better place to experience these cold weather wonders than Providence in winter.
PROVIDENCE, RI
The Center Square

Rhode Island voters authorize $400B in state borrowing

(The Center Square) – Rhode Island will borrow $400 million to help refurbish a state-run university campus, replenish a school building, and fund environmental projects after voters on Tuesday approved three ballot questions authorizing the spending. Question 1, which was approved by 58% of the vote, calls for issuing $100 million in bonds for the University of Rhode Island Narragansett Bay Campus’ education and research needs. The University of Rhode...
RHODE ISLAND STATE
ABC6.com

Recounts requested for 3 R.I. state house races

CRANSTON, R.I. (WLNE) — The Board of Elections has received recount requests for three Rhode Island State House races. The races are for House Districts 53,39, and 21. In District 53, Republican Brian Rea has a 56 vote lead over incumbent Bernard Hawkins (D). District 21 incumbent Camille Vella-Wilkinson...
RHODE ISLAND STATE
Brown Daily Herald

At a weekly breakfast, a taste of RIPTA’s free transport program

At 7 a.m. last Sunday, a small line formed outside a side chapel at Mathewson Street United Methodist Church in downtown Providence. Normally, lines at this hour would only be for food, as the church offers free breakfast each week for unhoused people. But this particular morning, those in line were also waiting for something else — a free bus pass.
PROVIDENCE, RI
pethelpful.com

Massachusetts Rescue Shares All the Dogs Who Weren't Adopted at Their Event

There are many dogs available for adoption across the country, and the people who work at animal shelters and rescue organizations are working diligently to get these pups into a good home. Sometimes, this is done by throwing a big adoption event to draw people in to see all the dogs, but even when this happens, some dogs are still left without a forever family at the end of the day.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE

