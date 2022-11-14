Read full article on original website
Former residential care center in Southside Paducah to be demolished
PADUCAH — The demolition of a former residential care center that has long sat vacant in Southside Paducah is set to go forward later this week or at the beginning of next week. ViWinTech Windows and Doors bought the property at 2301 Irvin Cobb Drive earlier this year. The...
Broadway Church of Christ to offer dental screenings for local Anthem Kentucky Medicaid Members Saturday
Broadway Church of Christ is partnering with Anthem Medicaid for “Dental Days.” The event will offer free dental screenings, cleanings and more. It takes place at the church building, 2855 Broadway, Paducah, between 10 a.m. and 3 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 19. During the event, Anthem Kentucky Medicaid members...
Poppy's Meats hosting Cram the Cruiser event this week, collecting non-perishable food items
LEDBETTER, KY — Poppy's Meat Shop is asking the community to help feed local families in need by dropping off non-perishable food items. Donations can be dropped off inside the cruiser parked in front of the meat shop as part of the annual Cram the Cruiser event. According to...
Martha's vineyard opens call-line to request free Thanksgiving meals
PADUCAH, KY — Martha's Vineyard has officially opened their call-line for Paducah families to request free Thanksgiving meals. According to a representative from the nonprofit, a single person can request up to two meals and a family can get up to six. The service is available for people who live within Paducah City limits and meals can be picked-up or delivered.
Over $400,000 raised at BBQ on the River
Just over $400,000 was raised for 77 diifferent charities at this year's BBQ on the River. After two years "off the river," Paducah’s 28th BBQ on the River made its way back downtown. Beautiful Paducah LLC was behind this year's river returning event that held the theme of "Smoke on the Water."
Sonography student club hosts Sound Off for Hunger food drive
PADUCAH — Sound Off for Hunger: The Diagnostic Medical Sonography Student Club at West Kentucky Community and Technical College held a food drive Tuesday. Anyone who brought in a canned food item for the college's food pantry could get a free non-diagnostic ultrasound exam. These are just some of...
WKCTC hosts Wickliffe Mounds discussion to commemorate Native American Heritage Month
PADUCAH — Carla Hildebrand and Erin Langan from the Wickliffe Mounds State Historic Site lead a discussion at West Kentucky Community and Technical College on Wednesday to commemorate Native American Heritage Month. The goal of the event was to discuss the importance of Native American artifacts and history and...
Paducah police: Someone using annual Christmas parade for scam
PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - Police in Paducah say someone is using the Annual Christmas Parade to try and pull off a scam. Police say a post on Facebook claims parade organizers are looking for food trucks to be a part of the parade. Authorities say this is not true, and...
BBQ on the River totals
Barbecue on the River raises more the $400,000 for charities. The $406,407 raised at this year's Barbecue on the River was initially supposed to help 59 charities. But Beautiful Paducah Executive Director Whitney Ravallette Wallace says it's making a bigger impact than expected.
Agape Christian High School is building a new facility in Williamson County
Agape Christian High School in southern Illinois recently broke ground on a new school building. Phase one of the new facility, to be located on Crainville Landing Drive in Carterville, is expected to be finished in the Fall of 2023. The new location will be about four miles east of...
Spirit of Giving Toy Drive kicks-off, aims to collect 8,000 donations
PADUCAH — One small gift could mean the world to a child or teen in your community this Christmas. What could 8,000 do?. Local 6 has once again partnered with Regions Bank for the Spirit of Giving Toy Drive, from Nov. 14 - Dec. 16. During this time, you can bring a new, unwrapped toy to a participating Regions Bank in your area and community service organizations will distribute them to those in need.
Reconstruction work to cause extended closure at Milton Drive intersection
McCracken County — After about three years of planning and preparing, one Lone Oak intersection is finally getting a major makeover. According to a Wednesday morning release, the intersection of Milton Drive, Iowa St. and Starr Hill Road will benefit from reconstruction work, beginning at 7 a.m. on Nov. 18.
Utility relocation to cause temporary water outage along KY 94 East, boil water notice in Murray
MURRAY, KY — The City of Murray will shut off water in a designated area at precisely 8 a.m. on Wednesday as they relocate utilities in preparation for the upcoming business loop roadway that will connect Glendale Road to 94 east. Customers living on KY 94 East and the...
Dorena Hickman Ferry resumes service following September closure
DORENA, MO — The Dorena-Hickman Ferry is back up and running following an extended closure brought on by low water levels. According to a release from the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet, the ferry has been closed since drought conditions caused river levels to drop in September. The river was at...
11/14 Big Fish
PADUCAH, KY -- Check out this Monday edition of Big Ol Fish. Send in your fish pictures to: bigfish@wpsdlocal6.com.
The Breakfast Show Too headlines 11/14
Meteorologist Laura Wibbenmeyer shared some of her weather knowledge with the second grade classroom at St. Vincent de Paul Parish School in Cape Girardeau. One-on-one with Stoddard County Prosecuting Attorney elect. Updated: 9 hours ago. |. Stoddard County Prosecuting Attorney elect Sawyer Smith discusses his goals and plans when he...
'Excavate dino eggs' and make 'cretaceous crafts' at Carbondale Dinovember event
CARBONDALE, IL — Kids and adults alike are invited to the Carbondale Public Library for their Dinovember event on Nov. 17. According to a release from the event's sponsor — Centerstone — if you attend, you'll be able to 'excavate dino eggs, tinker your own terrible terrarium, and make even more cretaceous crafts." The event is being held from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Thursday at the library on West Main St.
Carbondale Party City location to permanently close
JACKSON COUNTY - The Carbondale location of Party City will be permanently closing. WFCN News received confirmation of the closure from the Party City Public Relations Department on Monday. The location is in University Plaza in Carbondale. There is no word yet on the last day the store will be...
