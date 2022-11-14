ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Paducah, KY

wpsdlocal6.com

Former residential care center in Southside Paducah to be demolished

PADUCAH — The demolition of a former residential care center that has long sat vacant in Southside Paducah is set to go forward later this week or at the beginning of next week. ViWinTech Windows and Doors bought the property at 2301 Irvin Cobb Drive earlier this year. The...
PADUCAH, KY
wpsdlocal6.com

Martha's vineyard opens call-line to request free Thanksgiving meals

PADUCAH, KY — Martha's Vineyard has officially opened their call-line for Paducah families to request free Thanksgiving meals. According to a representative from the nonprofit, a single person can request up to two meals and a family can get up to six. The service is available for people who live within Paducah City limits and meals can be picked-up or delivered.
PADUCAH, KY
westkentuckystar.com

Over $400,000 raised at BBQ on the River

Just over $400,000 was raised for 77 diifferent charities at this year's BBQ on the River. After two years "off the river," Paducah’s 28th BBQ on the River made its way back downtown. Beautiful Paducah LLC was behind this year's river returning event that held the theme of "Smoke on the Water."
PADUCAH, KY
wpsdlocal6.com

Sonography student club hosts Sound Off for Hunger food drive

PADUCAH — Sound Off for Hunger: The Diagnostic Medical Sonography Student Club at West Kentucky Community and Technical College held a food drive Tuesday. Anyone who brought in a canned food item for the college's food pantry could get a free non-diagnostic ultrasound exam. These are just some of...
PADUCAH, KY
KFVS12

Paducah police: Someone using annual Christmas parade for scam

PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - Police in Paducah say someone is using the Annual Christmas Parade to try and pull off a scam. Police say a post on Facebook claims parade organizers are looking for food trucks to be a part of the parade. Authorities say this is not true, and...
PADUCAH, KY
wpsdlocal6.com

wpsdlocal6.com

Barbecue on the River raises more the $400,000 for charities

PADUCAH — The 28th annual Barbecue on the River festival raised more than $400,000 for charity. It was the first year the event was back to somewhat normal following COVID-19 pandemic restrictions and cancellations. The event's new organizer, Beautiful Paducah, wanted the event to make just as big of...
PADUCAH, KY
wpsdlocal6.com

Spirit of Giving Toy Drive kicks-off, aims to collect 8,000 donations

PADUCAH — One small gift could mean the world to a child or teen in your community this Christmas. What could 8,000 do?. Local 6 has once again partnered with Regions Bank for the Spirit of Giving Toy Drive, from Nov. 14 - Dec. 16. During this time, you can bring a new, unwrapped toy to a participating Regions Bank in your area and community service organizations will distribute them to those in need.
PADUCAH, KY
wpsdlocal6.com

Dorena Hickman Ferry resumes service following September closure

DORENA, MO — The Dorena-Hickman Ferry is back up and running following an extended closure brought on by low water levels. According to a release from the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet, the ferry has been closed since drought conditions caused river levels to drop in September. The river was at...
CAIRO, IL
wpsdlocal6.com

11/14 Big Fish

PADUCAH, KY -- Check out this Monday edition of Big Ol Fish. Send in your fish pictures to: bigfish@wpsdlocal6.com.
PADUCAH, KY
KFVS12

The Breakfast Show Too headlines 11/14

Meteorologist Laura Wibbenmeyer shared some of her weather knowledge with the second grade classroom at St. Vincent de Paul Parish School in Cape Girardeau. One-on-one with Stoddard County Prosecuting Attorney elect. Updated: 9 hours ago. |. Stoddard County Prosecuting Attorney elect Sawyer Smith discusses his goals and plans when he...
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO
wpsdlocal6.com

'Excavate dino eggs' and make 'cretaceous crafts' at Carbondale Dinovember event

CARBONDALE, IL — Kids and adults alike are invited to the Carbondale Public Library for their Dinovember event on Nov. 17. According to a release from the event's sponsor — Centerstone — if you attend, you'll be able to 'excavate dino eggs, tinker your own terrible terrarium, and make even more cretaceous crafts." The event is being held from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Thursday at the library on West Main St.
CARBONDALE, IL
wfcnnews.com

Carbondale Party City location to permanently close

JACKSON COUNTY - The Carbondale location of Party City will be permanently closing. WFCN News received confirmation of the closure from the Party City Public Relations Department on Monday. The location is in University Plaza in Carbondale. There is no word yet on the last day the store will be...
CARBONDALE, IL

