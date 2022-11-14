PADUCAH — One small gift could mean the world to a child or teen in your community this Christmas. What could 8,000 do?. Local 6 has once again partnered with Regions Bank for the Spirit of Giving Toy Drive, from Nov. 14 - Dec. 16. During this time, you can bring a new, unwrapped toy to a participating Regions Bank in your area and community service organizations will distribute them to those in need.

PADUCAH, KY ・ 2 DAYS AGO