Apple releases iOS 16.1.1 with bug fixes and improvements
A day after seeding iOS 16.2 beta 2, Apple is releasing to all users iOS 16.1.1, iPadOS 16.1.1, and macOS Ventura 13.0.1 These updates bring important bug fixes, such as one affecting the SKAdNetwork API, which focuses on letting advertisers measure the success of their campaigns. Here’s what you need to know about these updates.
Apple Insider
The best search engines to use, if you're tired of Google
AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — Google is undisputed king of the search engine hill, by volume of users alone. But, there are better and more private options. Here are the biggest Google alternatives. When it comes to using an...
Business Insider
How to clear your WhatsApp cache to keep the app running efficiently
If you need to save space or are experiencing problems with WhatsApp, you can try to clear the app's cache. To clear the cache on Android, go to the Settings app and find the option in the Apps section. You can clear the cache on an iPhone by uninstalling WhatsApp...
knowtechie.com
How to remove Google Chrome extensions
One of the most useful parts of Google Chrome is the ability to run extensions. Everything from password managers to ad-blockers to screenshot tools adds functionality to make our browsers even better. What if you install something that you find out later has been siphoning off your data or causing...
Check Your Android Phone For These 16 Apps Google Play Just Booted For Ad Fraud
There is no denying that Android is the most widely used smartphone operating system on the planet. However, the sheer ubiquity of Android smartphones has made them the target of various types of viruses and malware. In an attempt to curb this menace, Google introduced a feature known as Google Play Protect — a security feature that periodically analyzes apps installed on users' smartphones for malicious behavior.
ZDNet
How to configure apps to start upon login with MacOS
MacOS is one of the more efficient and effective operating systems on the market. But even with all that simplicity, it still gives users some extra power to make the experience specific to their needs. One feature that does a great job with that very thing is called Login Items....
techaiapp.com
Google launches Play Games in the US and other countries for Windows 11
After launching a beta in 2021, Google has announced a further rollout of the Play Games app for Windows 11, which lets you download and play a bunch of Android games on your tablet or PC. While you can download Android apps through the Microsoft Store in Windows 11 thanks...
The 6 easiest ways to access your Google account settings on your Android phone
Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Your Google account hosts a wide variety of settings that you can access in a single spot. From personal information to helpful security features, it's essential to review your Google account settings every once in a while. Doing so helps keep your account safe and secure at all times.
The Windows Club
Opera browser is using high CPU and Memory on Windows 11/10
Browsers may show high CPU and RAM usage while working in multiple tabs but if this issue continues for a long time, it is a matter of concern. High CPU and RAM usage directly impact the system’s performance. Therefore, it is important for users to resolve this problem asap. If the Opera browser is using high CPU and Memory on your Windows 11/10 computer, the solutions provided in this article will help you.
Ars Technica
This year’s ugly Microsoft sweater has a suggestion for you: It’s Clippy
I'm not always a fan of corporate whimsy—like when brands' Twitter accounts have "attitude" or when companies put together cringe-worthy April Fools' Day pranks—but I do enjoy Microsoft's now-yearly tradition of releasing ugly sweaters with retro Windows patterns printed on them. Two years ago, the patterns were MS Paint- and Windows logo-themed. Last year's pattern paid homage to Windows 3.1-era Minesweeper. And this year's brings back an old frenemy: Clippy.
Ars Technica
The Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 brings Wi-Fi 7, sticks with some 32-bit support
Today, Qualcomm announced the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC, the company's flagship chip that will be coming to many Android phones over the next few months. Besides the usual newer, better, hopefully faster cores, a big piece of news is the addition of Wi-Fi 7 support so you can get better home wireless—provided you invest in a new router.
A US company just deployed world's largest communication satellite
Bluewalker 3 satellite, a test satellite by Texas-based firm AST SpaceMobile deployed its largest commercial communications array ever flow in space, in low Earth orbit, the company announced on Monday. The satellite was launched on a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket in September, Interesting Engineering reported. The 693-square-foot (64 square meters)...
WhatsApp tests new companion mode to link another phone or tablet
WhatsApp has begun testing its companion mode, which allows users to link another phone or tablet to their main account.
Ars Technica
Razer doubles its latest Blade laptop’s USB speeds with a firmware update
Owners of the latest Ryzen 6000-based version of Razer's 14-inch Blade laptop are getting a significant update soon: The company confirmed to The Verge that a BIOS update for the laptop would add USB 4 support to its USB-C ports, doubling the transfer speeds from 20Gbps to 40Gbps and adding support for high-bandwidth, Thunderbolt-compatible external accessories like external GPU docks.
Android Headlines
It'll be easier to import photos to Microsoft Office From your Android phone
Sometimes when major companies team up, the users win. If you’re a Microsoft Office user who also has an Android phone, then there is some good news coming down the pipeline. Microsoft Office will eventually closely integrate with Android so that you can import your pictures directly from your phone.
Cult of Mac
iOS 16.2 allows disabling wallpaper and notifications on iPhone 14 Pro’s Always On Display
Apple added new customization options for the iPhone 14 Pro’s Always On Display in iOS 16.2 beta 3. Until now, you could only enable or disable the feature on the new iPhones. The latest iOS 16.2 beta, released to developers Tuesday, provides toggles for disabling wallpaper and notifications in...
Android Authority
How to scan a QR code on an iPhone
The feature is now built into iOS — no third-party apps are required. QR codes have been experiencing a resurgence in popularity in the past few years. As the Covid virus has made handling paper touched by others less desirable, businesses have pivoted by putting information inside QR codes for people to scan with their phones. Add the fact that Apple now has built-in QR scanning abilities in their iOS operating system, and suddenly the process of using QR codes is now more frictionless. Read on if you need to scan a QR code on your iPhone. We’ll go through the various options available to you.
thenewscrypto.com
Trust Wallet Releases Long-awaited Browser Extension Wallet For Desktop
Trust Wallet, the market leader in self-custodial and multi-chain wallets, has released a new browser extension wallet. All EVM chains and Solana are supported, and it works with popular web browsers like Chrome, Brave, and Opera. Trust Wallet’s mobile wallet is a leading crypto mobile wallet in the world, with...
Ars Technica
Apple’s satellite emergency service launches in the US and Canada
As previously promised, Apple's Emergency SOS-via-satellite service launched in the US and Canada on Tuesday. The service allows owners of Apple's newest iPhones to contact emergency services or share their location and status with emergency contacts via satellite when they are in a place where standard cellular services are not available.
TechCrunch
Retool launches Workflows to go beyond the front end
“Some people try to put us in the no-code space or something. You’ll never hear us ever saying that,” Retool CEO and co-founder David Hsu told me. “The reason for that is we actually don’t believe in it really. I think if you look at tools like for example Airtable or Zapier or stuff like that, we think that’s really great if you have a simple use case or a medium-sized use case — it’s great for that. But if you want to build a really advanced use case, like an internal tool that an Amazon might build, for example, then Zapier will be able to get you 50% there very quickly, but the remaining 50% basically becomes impossible.”
