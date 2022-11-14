Read full article on original website
Move over, Buddy's. This Detroit pizzeria is being called a "must try"Ellen EastwoodDetroit, MI
Passenger Arrested For Masturbating During Two-Hour Flight From JFK To DetroitAbdul GhaniDetroit, MI
Ford Stock Forecast 2022, 2023, 2025, 2030, 2040, 2050CoinglidDearborn, MI
Michigan dog alerts owner to UFO just above tree topsRoger MarshWayne County, MI
4 Great Steakhouses in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
Mike Epps to open One Mike comedy club in downtown Detroit's old Punch Bowl Social space
Star comedian Mike Epps is set to launch a multipurpose entertainment and dining establishment in downtown Detroit. One Mike, a comedy and music club, will open at 1331 Broadway St. in Detroit, a $1.5 million property that was formerly home to Punch Bowl Social, said two people familiar with the project. Punch Bowl...
Detroit News
Artist Spotlight: Dominique Mary Davis
History: This spirited and uplifting singer has been on the scene since the release of her debut single "Never Stop" in 2019, but last year's "Dangerous Man" single bumped this indie artist up to better visibility. The same year Davis, who is from Hamtramck, released the EP "Rooted." The latest:...
wcsx.com
We Now Know Where RoboCop Statue Is Going In Detroit!
It’s been a long time coming – but we finally know where the RoboCop statue is going to be – at Eastern Market. Now we don’t know EXACTLY where it’ll be…but our buddy Brandon Walley told the Detroit Free Press:. “It’s going to be...
The Spice Girls are performing a concert this week in Michigan... sort of.
If you thought you’d never have a chance to see the Spice Girls in concert again, well, you might be right, but you do have a chance to experience their look and sound this week in Michigan by one of the top Spice Girls tribute bands in the country.
tmpresale.com
The Dramatics featuring L.J. Reynolds at Sound Board at MotorCity Casino Hotel in Detroit Apr 23rd, 2023 – presale code
The Dramatics featuring L.J. Reynolds presale password that we have been saturated with lots of requests for is available now! While this limited time presale opportunity is in progress, you can order tickets for The Dramatics featuring L.J. Reynolds before anyone else. Don’t miss this amazing chance to see The...
Where to eat on Thanksgiving in metro Detroit if you don’t want to cook
Nobody got time to be slaving over a stove and washing dishes
ClickOnDetroit.com
🔒 Enter to win 4 tickets to ‘Tina Turner Musical’ at Detroit Opera House December 6-18!
WDIV Insiders can win four tickets to see “Tina - The Tina Turner Musical” at the Detroit Opera House!. This musical reveals a comeback story like no other, of a woman who dared to defy the bounds of racism, sexism and ageism to become the global Queen of Rock n’ Roll. TINA – THE TINA TURNER MUSICAL is a celebration of resilience and an inspiration of triumph over adversity.
Jennyfer Crawford-Williams’ ‘All Things Detroit’ Was A Huge Success: Black Vendors We Loved
In the spirit with the Jennyfer Crawford-Williams’ All Things Detroit Holiday Experience, which was sponsored by Chase Bank, Sunday November 13, when more than 200 local makers and businesses gathered to sell a wide array of handcrafted and holiday-themed goods, gifts and foods; BLAC wants to keep the spirit going and share the Black vendors […] The post Jennyfer Crawford-Williams’ ‘All Things Detroit’ Was A Huge Success: Black Vendors We Loved appeared first on BLAC Media.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Jason Carr: My favorite ad campaigns growing up in Detroit
My favorite ad campaigns growing up in Detroit. You Gotta Have Art. Set to the tune of You Gotta Have Heart, which I believe was originally sung by George Clooney’s aunt Rosemary Clooney, this was the stuff of commercial break ear worms. If you don’t remember, it was a spot for the DIA and was insanely catchy. The hook was something like, “so why the heck are you still waiting, come down here now, if you’ve never loved art, we’re gonna show you howwwwww.” The first time I saw this commercial I was barely out of diapers and I have never forgotten it.
Detroit News
Jemele Hill promotes 'Uphill' this week in Metro Detroit
Former ESPN SportsCenter co-host and Detroit native Jemele Hill is touring Metro Detroit this week to promote her latest project, “UPHILL: A memoir.”. Published in October, the memoir details Hill's experiences growing up in Detroit and recounts her decision to call former President Donald Trump a “White supremacist.”
Dave’s Hot Chicken is opening a Warren location this week
The popular L.A.-based chain has rapidly expanded into Michigan
ClickOnDetroit.com
Tasty Tuesday: Breakfast & Burgers by Cutter’s
DETROIT – This Tasty Tuesday, we’re over on Detroit’s west side at Breakfast & Burgers by Cutter’s, where they’ve got delicious breakfast and dinner options that you can mix and match. Watch Brandon Roux’s full Tasty Tuesday feature in the video player above. Tasty...
Puff Cannabis giving away thousands of turkeys to Metro Detroit families
(CBS DETROIT) - Thanksgiving is quickly approaching, and Puff Cannabis is stepping up to make sure Metro Detroit families have what they need for the holiday.Starting Friday, the marijuana dispensary plans to give away more than 1,700 turkeys to people in need. The giveaway is happening at three of the company's store locations. Friday, Nov. 18, 11 a.m. - 1 p.m. Puff Cannabis, 44825 Van Dyke Ave., UticaMonday, Nov. 21, 11 a.m. - 1 p.m.Puff Cannabis, 11941 Joseph Campau Ave., HamtramckTuesday, Nov. 22, 11 a.m. - 1 p.m.Puff Cannabis, 2 Ajax Dr., Madison HeightsTurkeys will be given away on a first-come, first-serve...
MetroTimes
Metro Detroit’s best restaurants, food, and drink of 2022, according to our readers
We asked, and you answered: the results are finally in for our Best of Detroit poll. Here are the best metro Detroit restaurants, bars, and more of 2022, according to you, our readers. You can see the rest of the Best of Detroit winners in this week’s issue.
ice365.com
Detroit casino revenue continues to decline in October
Combined evenue for the month from the MGM Grand Detroit, MotorCity Casino and Hollywood Casino at Greektown was $102.8m (£86.6m/€98.9m), which was 10.0% lower than $114.1m in October 2021 and also 0.7% down from $103.4m in September this year. Slots and table games revenue in October amounted to...
AMC closes movie theaters in Fairlane Town Center
The AMC Fairlane 21, located in the Fairlane Town Center in Dearborn, has permanently closed. Sunday was the theater's last day of operation, said AMC spokesperson Ryan Noonan in an email to the Free Press. "AMC regularly evaluates its locations and potential opportunities outside of its circuit, and makes decisions...
MetroTimes
Detroit designers work the runway at Muse, the Art of Style [PHOTOS]
Every year Mark Burton and the Council of Fashion Designers of Michigan bring some of the best and most elegant fashion from local designers to Muse, the Art of Style. This year's designers included Ashley Harris, Cavinova, Wanda Harris, Shay Oliver, and Reg Robinson. The event was held Saturday at the The MEC Conference Center in Troy.
MLive.com
Why Flavor Flav was on the sidelines for Michigan football
ANN ARBOR -- Ronnie Bell had just caught a touchdown to extend Michigan’s lead over Nebraska midway through the second quarter. The first person he slapped hands with? Flavor Flav, of course. Wait, what? The rapper and Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductee was on the Michigan Stadium...
Local nonprofit provides free internet to Detroit residents
There’s no catch and no income requirements, just an initiative to keep residents of New Center, Highland Park, and Hamtramck wired
Detroit News
Detroit evictions on track to return to pre-pandemic level as protections expire
Detroit — The city's rental eviction filings are on track to return to pre-pandemic levels as temporary emergency protections expire, University of Michigan researchers say. Eviction filings in Detroit rose from historic lows to 75% of the pre-pandemic rate as of June, according to UM's Poverty Solutions. At the current filing rate, 21% of Detroit renters, or 61,000 tenants, will face the threat of eviction this year, they note.
