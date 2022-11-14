ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Detroit News

Artist Spotlight: Dominique Mary Davis

History: This spirited and uplifting singer has been on the scene since the release of her debut single "Never Stop" in 2019, but last year's "Dangerous Man" single bumped this indie artist up to better visibility. The same year Davis, who is from Hamtramck, released the EP "Rooted." The latest:...
DETROIT, MI
wcsx.com

We Now Know Where RoboCop Statue Is Going In Detroit!

It’s been a long time coming – but we finally know where the RoboCop statue is going to be – at Eastern Market. Now we don’t know EXACTLY where it’ll be…but our buddy Brandon Walley told the Detroit Free Press:. “It’s going to be...
DETROIT, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

🔒 Enter to win 4 tickets to ‘Tina Turner Musical’ at Detroit Opera House December 6-18!

WDIV Insiders can win four tickets to see “Tina - The Tina Turner Musical” at the Detroit Opera House!. This musical reveals a comeback story like no other, of a woman who dared to defy the bounds of racism, sexism and ageism to become the global Queen of Rock n’ Roll. TINA – THE TINA TURNER MUSICAL is a celebration of resilience and an inspiration of triumph over adversity.
DETROIT, MI
BLAC - Black Life, Arts & Culture

Jennyfer Crawford-Williams’ ‘All Things Detroit’ Was A Huge Success: Black Vendors We Loved

In the spirit with the Jennyfer Crawford-Williams’ All Things Detroit Holiday Experience, which was sponsored by Chase Bank, Sunday November 13, when more than 200 local makers and businesses gathered to sell a wide array of handcrafted and holiday-themed goods, gifts and foods; BLAC wants to keep the spirit going and share the Black vendors […] The post Jennyfer Crawford-Williams’ ‘All Things Detroit’ Was A Huge Success: Black Vendors We Loved appeared first on BLAC Media.
DETROIT, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Jason Carr: My favorite ad campaigns growing up in Detroit

My favorite ad campaigns growing up in Detroit. You Gotta Have Art. Set to the tune of You Gotta Have Heart, which I believe was originally sung by George Clooney’s aunt Rosemary Clooney, this was the stuff of commercial break ear worms. If you don’t remember, it was a spot for the DIA and was insanely catchy. The hook was something like, “so why the heck are you still waiting, come down here now, if you’ve never loved art, we’re gonna show you howwwwww.” The first time I saw this commercial I was barely out of diapers and I have never forgotten it.
DETROIT, MI
Detroit News

Jemele Hill promotes 'Uphill' this week in Metro Detroit

Former ESPN SportsCenter co-host and Detroit native Jemele Hill is touring Metro Detroit this week to promote her latest project, “UPHILL: A memoir.”. Published in October, the memoir details Hill's experiences growing up in Detroit and recounts her decision to call former President Donald Trump a “White supremacist.”
DETROIT, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Tasty Tuesday: Breakfast & Burgers by Cutter’s

DETROIT – This Tasty Tuesday, we’re over on Detroit’s west side at Breakfast & Burgers by Cutter’s, where they’ve got delicious breakfast and dinner options that you can mix and match. Watch Brandon Roux’s full Tasty Tuesday feature in the video player above. Tasty...
DETROIT, MI
CBS Detroit

Puff Cannabis giving away thousands of turkeys to Metro Detroit families

(CBS DETROIT) - Thanksgiving is quickly approaching, and Puff Cannabis is stepping up to make sure Metro Detroit families have what they need for the holiday.Starting Friday, the marijuana dispensary plans to give away more than 1,700 turkeys to people in need. The giveaway is happening at three of the company's store locations. Friday, Nov. 18, 11 a.m. - 1 p.m. Puff Cannabis, 44825 Van Dyke Ave., UticaMonday, Nov. 21, 11 a.m. - 1 p.m.Puff Cannabis, 11941 Joseph Campau Ave., HamtramckTuesday, Nov. 22, 11 a.m. - 1 p.m.Puff Cannabis, 2 Ajax Dr., Madison HeightsTurkeys will be given away on a first-come, first-serve...
MADISON HEIGHTS, MI
ice365.com

Detroit casino revenue continues to decline in October

Combined evenue for the month from the MGM Grand Detroit, MotorCity Casino and Hollywood Casino at Greektown was $102.8m (£86.6m/€98.9m), which was 10.0% lower than $114.1m in October 2021 and also 0.7% down from $103.4m in September this year. Slots and table games revenue in October amounted to...
DETROIT, MI
The Detroit Free Press

AMC closes movie theaters in Fairlane Town Center

The AMC Fairlane 21, located in the Fairlane Town Center in Dearborn, has permanently closed. Sunday was the theater's last day of operation, said AMC spokesperson Ryan Noonan in an email to the Free Press. "AMC regularly evaluates its locations and potential opportunities outside of its circuit, and makes decisions...
DEARBORN, MI
MetroTimes

Detroit designers work the runway at Muse, the Art of Style [PHOTOS]

Every year Mark Burton and the Council of Fashion Designers of Michigan bring some of the best and most elegant fashion from local designers to Muse, the Art of Style. This year's designers included Ashley Harris, Cavinova, Wanda Harris, Shay Oliver, and Reg Robinson. The event was held Saturday at the The MEC Conference Center in Troy.
DETROIT, MI
MLive.com

Why Flavor Flav was on the sidelines for Michigan football

ANN ARBOR -- Ronnie Bell had just caught a touchdown to extend Michigan’s lead over Nebraska midway through the second quarter. The first person he slapped hands with? Flavor Flav, of course. Wait, what? The rapper and Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductee was on the Michigan Stadium...
ANN ARBOR, MI
Detroit News

Detroit evictions on track to return to pre-pandemic level as protections expire

Detroit — The city's rental eviction filings are on track to return to pre-pandemic levels as temporary emergency protections expire, University of Michigan researchers say. Eviction filings in Detroit rose from historic lows to 75% of the pre-pandemic rate as of June, according to UM's Poverty Solutions. At the current filing rate, 21% of Detroit renters, or 61,000 tenants, will face the threat of eviction this year, they note.
DETROIT, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy