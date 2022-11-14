ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
GamesRadar

Pokemon fans are getting emotional over a 22-year-old cameo in Ash's championship win

By Hope Bellingham
GamesRadar
GamesRadar
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Sfx3g_0jANXRHr00

Pokemon anime star Ash Ketchum recently won his first championship after trying for 25 years, but what fans are most happy about is the return of a few familiar faces.

In case you missed it, during last week's episode of the Pokemon anime, now called Pokemon Journeys: The Series, Ash claimed his "first" Pokemon World Championship alongside his faithful companion Pikachu. Pushing the controversy surrounding whether or not this really is Ash's "first" championship to the side, something else has come out of the win.

Shortly after the episode aired in Japan - it's yet to air outside the country - Twitter was flooded with people celebrating a specific moment in the episode. Toward the end of the tournament, Ash's Pikachu comes up against Charizard and things look a bit touch and go for a minute there. Surrounded by all of the friends Ash and Pikachu have made along the way though, Pikachu finds it in himself to make the final blow, winning the championship.

During this sequence, Pikachu briefly passes out, as Pokemon do, and whilst unconscious he is reunited with several Pokemon, all of which have previously made up Ash's team at some point over the last 25 years. This includes the likes of Bulbasaur, Squirtle, Charizard, Mr. Mime, and more. The two that have got most fans reveling in nostalgia though are Butterfree and Pidgeot - who made up Ash's first team back in 1997.

"I was emotional seeing Ash’s companions and I started to tear up at the Kanto starters but Ash’s Butterfree is what made me start sobbing," one Twitter user shared shortly after the episode aired. "When I tell you I was balling my eyes out when I saw butterfree and pidgeot," another said . It seems this small but meaningful cameo has struck a chord with longtime Pokemon fans.

See more See more
See more

Can't wait for the next big Pokemon game? Take a look at our Pokemon Scarlet and Violet guide to find out what we've got to look forward to.

Comments / 1

Related
CNET

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Review: Too Much Pokemon for the Switch to Handle

There's a rule in Pokemon games that means Pokemon of a certain level will only obey you consistently if you've got enough gym badges. That can lead to this all-too-common experience: You know a Gym Leader battle is coming up, so you spend time training up your party. You evolve your main Pokemon, the quarterback of your team, and take it into battle.
ComicBook

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Provides Big Relief to Shiny Hunters

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet's new feature has a failsafe to prevent players from accidentally chasing off a Shiny Pokemon. One of the new mechanics in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet is the "Let's Go" mode, which allows players to send one of their Pokemon into the wild to collect items and battle nearby wild Pokemon. While Pokemon don't earn as much XP for defeating wild Pokemon in "Let's Go" mode, it's a great way to grind for levels without going into constant battles. The "Let's Go" mode is best used when Pokemon have a type advantage over a wild Pokemon, as Pokemon can otherwise lose half of their HP and retreat back to their player.
The Game Haus

Are there Fossil Pokemon in Scarlet and Violet?

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet are coming out and with them a hoard of new Pokemon. While The Pokemon Company has been revealing some Pokemon, they have really not shown fans much. Most of the Pokemon are known due to leaks but there could be a few stragglers. Some fans really enjoy Fossil Pokemon and are wanting to know what they might be. Here is a look as to if there are any new Fossil Pokemon in Scarlet and Violet.
pethelpful.com

Hilarious Video of Cat Confronting 'Neighborhood Bully' Cracks Us Up

It's so unfortunate, but the sad reality is that there are bullies out there in the world. And not just kid bullies. Turns out, there are animal bullies too. Maybe this clip from TikTok user @alyssamadisonn will teach both kids and animals to stand up to those bullies. This TikToker's...
Tyla

People are calling Netflix series similar to Harry Potter the 'best series ever'

If you're a Harry Potter fan in need of a new series to watch, then good news, because one of Netflix's shows has been hailed as 'the best series ever'. Okay, okay, that might be a big statement when taking into account shows like Stranger Things and Gossip Girl, but that's at least the opinion of some fans who have taken to social media to express their love for the series.
wegotthiscovered.com

Talokan’s existence in ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ may have caused a plot hole in the MCU’s continuity

Warning: This article contains spoilers for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. Black Panther: Wakanda Forever has introduced viewers to the fictional city of Talokan, an underwater city that also utilizes vibranium as one of its main resources. However, the introduction to what has to be the Earth’s most hidden, yet powerful civilization has got people bringing up a plot hole that was not noticed since Eternals.
wegotthiscovered.com

Netflix’s creepy new series is already sending viewers down a supernatural rabbit hole

Netflix loves nothing more than pumping out creepy original series intended to invoke detective-like senses in its viewers, and its latest entry is so meticulously mysterious audiences are already becoming Sherlock Holmes. 1899 combines the best elements of Lost, Das Boot, Titanic, alongside bits of BioShock and the mixture is...
ComicBook

Nintendo Switch Finally Getting PS5 and PS4 Console Exclusive

A game that was previously a console exclusive to both PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4 will finally be coming to Nintendo Switch in just a couple of short weeks. When it comes to indie titles, it's never much of a shock to see games slowly roll out from one platform to another. Unlike AAA games, indie projects tend to release in a staggered manner across PC, Switch, PlayStation, and Xbox hardware. Once again, this will prove to be true in early December when publisher Devolver Digital brings one of its most popular games of the past few years to Switch.
ComicBook

Demon Slayer Cosplay Brings Shinobu Back to the Action

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba really grabbed fans' attention with its debut season of the anime, and now one awesome cosplay is helping to demonstrate why Shinobu Kocho was such a stand out fighter among fans so quickly! The anime for Koyoharu Gotoge's original manga series started off with quite the quiet reception as it took its time to build up to the kinds of explosive action that fans are now enjoying from the series as it heads into its future seasons. But that build up was also filled with all sorts of fun and memorable characters who immediately made a mark with fans.
ComicBook

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Version Exclusives Revealed

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet players will need to do a bit of trading or multiplayer to get every Pokemon in the Paldea Pokedex. Like every main series Pokemon game (save for Pokemon Legends: Arceus, which was a standalone game), Pokemon Scarlet and Pokemon Violet have slightly different sets of Pokemon. Each game has about two dozen exclusive Pokemon, which includes some Pokemon from previous Pokemon games and a few unique Pokemon. Of course, the Mascot Legendary Pokemon Koraidon and Miraidon are also unique to their respective Pokemon games. Each game also has a unique set of "Paradox Pokemon" that can only be found late in the game when players investigate the mysterious Area Zero.
ComicBook

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet's Path of Legends Has a Surprisingly Sad Twist

One of Pokemon Scarlet and Violet's core storylines has an incredibly sad and poignant twist to it. The new Pokemon games allow players to simultaneously complete three main plotlines – Victory Road (in which players battle gym leaders), Starfall Street (in which players battle the truant Team Star leaders), and Path of Legends (in which players battle Titan Pokemon while gathering a rare item called Herba Mystica). While the Path of Legends has a very practical purpose in the game – it allows players to power up their Ride Pokemon to gain the ability to climb, fly, and swim – it also has a surprisingly sad background to it.
ComicBook

Major Pokemon Leaker Shut Down After Taunting Nintendo

A major source of Pokemon leaks was shut down earlier this week on Twitter due to sharing numerous images of Pokemon Scarlet and Violet early. Centro Leaks, the "leaks account" for the Latin American site Centro Pokemon, was pulled off Twitter earlier this week after it had shared leaked images from Pokemon Scarlet, which was obtained prior to the game's release. Centro shared images ranging from various unrevealed Pokemon to details about new moves and abilities, as well the "final bosses" for several storylines in the game. It's noted that Centro's suspension came after the account dared Nintendo in several tweets to take action, at one point telling the video game giant with a significant legal staff to "Let's play."
dexerto.com

Where to find Tandemaus & Maushold in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet

Tandemaus and Maushold are new Pokemon in Scarlet & Violet. Here’s where to find Tandemaus and how to evolve it into a Maushold. A brand new Pokemon for Gen 9, Tandemaus is a Normal-type that makes its debut in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. It evolves into Maushold, growing an extra mouse or two in the process, which is also a Normal-type Pokemon.
GamesRadar

GamesRadar

32K+
Followers
37K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

GamesRadar+ delivers daily news, previews and reviews of all the best games, movies and TV, and helps its audience decide how to spend their money and their time.

 https://www.gamesradar.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy