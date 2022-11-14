ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orlando, FL

NBA Power Rankings: Magic Moving Up After Win Streak?

By Jeremy Brener
The Magic Insider
The Magic Insider
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1bSYlw_0jANXE3e00

The Orlando Magic, winners of two straight games, look to make a leap in this week's NBA power rankings.

ORLANDO - The Orlando Magic is not where it wants to be at 4-9, but the past two games are a sign that the team is closer to reaching goals.

After allowing 129.3 points per game during the first three contests of a seven-game homestand, the Magic has relied on defense in the last two, both wins against the challenging Dallas Mavericks and Phoenix Suns ... and holding them each under 100 points.

The Magic's win streak has impressed The Athletic, triggering them to move up two spots to No. 26 in this week's power rankings .

"The Magic have been extremely competitive lately with those three good wins happening the past two weeks," The Athletic writes. "They’re going to have a lot of down moments this season, but their defense has remained pretty respectable. Four of their next five are very winnable, so let’s see if they can keep this competitive streak going."

What's even more impressive is the fact that the wins came without the services of No. 1 overall pick Paolo Banchero , who is dealing with an ankle sprain. Banchero is considered day-to-day and could return as early as tonight against the Charlotte Hornets .

After playing the Hornets tonight, the Magic close out the homestand against the Minnesota Timberwolves on Wednesday and a back-to-back against the Chicago Bulls and Indiana Pacers on Friday and Saturday.

You can follow Jeremy Brener on Twitter @JeremyBrener .

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Magic? Click Here.

Follow The Magic Insider on Facebook .

Follow The Magic Insider on Twitter.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NBC Sports

Rumor: Myles Turner could head to Los Angeles… Clippers?

Myles Turner said the Lakers should “take a very hard look” at trading for him. The Lakers did and passed, but the other Los Angeles team might not. The Clippers have a quality starting center in Ivica Zubac. Still, they miss now-Knick Isaiah Hartenstein as a backup and are looking to upgrade at the five, reports Eric Pincus at Bleacher Report. He reports they have had internal discussions about Turner.
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Big Lead

Skip Bayless: Kevin Durant Clearly Took a Shot at LeBron James By Calling Him One of the Best Players Ever

LeBron James sat out the Los Angeles Lakers' matchup against the Brooklyn Nets over the weekend, which is too bad because it very well could be one of the final opportunities we get to see LeBron face off against Kevin Durant on the court. The two generational talents are on the back nine of their careers and only play twice a year as foes in opposite conferences. The amount of games left for them to duel is dwindling quickly. Durant was asked about that after the Nets' loss and laughed that he was glad LeBron missed the game because...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Inside The Thunder

NBA Mock Trade: Thunder Acquire Warriors’ Center James Wiseman

Sitting at 6-7 with several quality wins under their belt, the Oklahoma City Thunder have already proven they’re on the up-and-up. But with no real path towards contention this season, general Manager Sam Presti is likely looking, at least one more time, towards the NBA Draft to improve the team. And for that reason, continuing to lean on young player development is the current strategy for OKC.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
Larry Brown Sports

Klutch Sports lands top NBA guard

Rich Paul has officially collected another Infinity Stone. Damien Barling and James Ham of ESPN 1320 reported this week that Sacramento Kings guard De’Aaron Fox is joining Klutch Sports. Fox had previously been represented by Chris Gaston of Family First Sports Firm, but he will now be switching agencies to Klutch.
Larry Brown Sports

Clippers reportedly eyeing trade for major frontcourt piece

The LA Clippers have about one-and-a-half playable big men on their roster right now, and they could be looking to address that issue. Bleacher Report’s Eric Pincus is reporting this week that the Clippers have discussed the possibility of trading for Indiana Pacers center Myles Turner. A popular trade candidate, Turner will be a free agent after the season.
NBA

Stephen Curry, Joel Embiid named NBA Players of the Week

Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry and Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid have been named the NBA Players of the Week for Week 4. Check out their highlights from the past week of action. Stephen Curry, Golden State Warriors. The two-time NBA MVP is off to one of the best...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
The Magic Insider

The Magic Insider

Orlando, FL
533
Followers
552
Post
127K+
Views
ABOUT

TheMagicInsider brings you the latest news, highlights, and analysis surrounding the Orlando Magic.

 https://www.si.com/nba/magic

Comments / 0

Community Policy