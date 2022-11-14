Kate Kalvach had some big shoes to fill when she took the stage on Monday night (Nov. 14) as part of the Live Playoffs on Season 22 of The Voice. The 27-year-old singer from Oklahoma City, who began her journey on Team Blake before competing on Team Camila, turned out a pop-centric rendition of Shania Twain’s “You're Still the One.”

