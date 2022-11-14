ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
State College, PA

Digital Collegian

Penn State football long snapper Chris Stoll accepts invite to Hula Bowl

Postseason all-star game acceptance is beginning, and a Penn State player has already cemented his name among the participants for one. Long snapper Chris Stoll, who on Monday was named a semifinalist for the Patrick Mannelly Award — annually given to the nation's top long snapper — has accepted an invitation to the 2023 Hula Bowl.
