Football: 5 takeaways from No. 2 Ohio State’s 44-31 comeback win at No. 13 Penn StateThe LanternColumbus, OH
Women’s Volleyball: No. 6 Ohio State extends winning streak to 10 games, downs No. 11 Penn State 3-2The LanternState College, PA
Football: How No. 2 Buckeyes had ‘the difference’ in 44-31 fourth-quarter comeback at No. 13 Penn StateThe LanternColumbus, OH
Football: Tuimoloau’s standout day fuels No. 2 Ohio State’s 44-31 win over No. 13 Penn StateThe LanternColumbus, OH
Football: No. 2 Ohio State will need ‘A-game’ at No. 13 Penn State SaturdayThe LanternColumbus, OH
Digital Collegian
Penn State field hockey continues push for NCAA Tournament Championship
In her 36 seasons leading Penn State, coach Charlene Morett-Curtiss has yet to lead the Nittany Lions to a National Championship. Now, her team is one game away from playing for its first title. The blue and white will face North Carolina in the NCAA Tournament semifinals on Friday in...
Digital Collegian
‘Those dudes are all in’ | Penn State men’s basketball vets help freshmen develop ahead of 1st road game
With Penn State making its first Charleston Classic appearance since 2014, the depth and leadership the squad possesses has it fit for a run against some of the nation's top programs. After a 68-62 win against Butler on Monday night, the blue and white is 3-0, its best since the...
Digital Collegian
Penn State wrestling sees several Nittany Lions creep up Intermat rankings after strong start
After a dominant opening-night performance against Lock Haven, Penn State wrestling saw several of its younger wrestlers begin to slowly move up Intermat's NCAA wrestling rankings. At 141 pounds, junior Beau Bartlett moved from No. 13 to No. 11 after posting a straightforward 10-0 major decision in his first bout...
Digital Collegian
Athletes Unlimited Volleyball to play exhibition match against Penn State women's volleyball in 2023
While being recognized as hosting some of the best collegiate talent in America, Penn State women's volleyball is set to host Athletes Unlimited in the spring at Rec Hall. In the exhibition match, the Nittany Lions will go up against some of the best professionals in the world and will face some familiar faces to the program.
Digital Collegian
Players to watch | Top punter, dual-threat offense lead way for Rutgers vs. Penn State football
Riding a two-game win streak, Penn State will look to close out its road schedule on a high note against Rutgers this Saturday. The Scarlet Knights have come a long way since compiling a combined 3-21 record over the 2018 and 2019 seasons, appearing in their first bowl game since 2014 last season.
Digital Collegian
Penn State moves up to No. 11 in latest College Football Playoff ranking
Penn State keeps climbing in the College Football Playoff rankings. The Nittany Lions jumped up to No. 11 in Tuesday night's rankings, a three-spot jump from last week's No. 14 slot, after throttling Maryland 30-0. James Franklin's team has continued to rise in the rankings since debuting at No. 15...
Digital Collegian
Penn State women’s hockey stifles Brown's 3rd-period comeback, sweeps series in Pegula Ice Arena
After its 3-0 win in Game 1 on Sunday, No. 11 Penn State had a tougher time putting Brown away in the second contest. However, the Nittany Lions were able to beat the road team 4-2, after responding to a third-period comeback. The win gave them their third series sweep of the season.
Digital Collegian
Penn State women's volleyball rises to No. 14 in AVCA rankings ahead of two ranked matches at Rec Hall
After picking up its first win against a ranked opponent in Big Ten play, Penn State moved up two spots from No. 16 to No. 14 in the AVCA Top 25. Since losing in a five-set thriller to Ohio State on Oct. 29, the Nittany Lions are on a four-game win streak, losing just two sets in that span.
Digital Collegian
Stars forward Kiara Zanon, goalie Josie Bothun collect weekly CHA honors for Penn State women’s hockey
To cap off its third series sweep of the season, Penn State earned two weekly CHA honors after taking down Brown. Juniors forward Kiara Zanon and goalie Josie Bothun each won CHA Player of the Week at their positions for their performances Nov. 13-14 against the Bears. Zanon racked up...
Digital Collegian
Former 4-star guard Shay Ciezki provides necessary help to Penn State women’s basketball starting lineup
Penn State’s success in recent years has come largely on the back of successful and efficient guard play. Even this year, players like senior Makenna Marisa and redshirt sophomore Leilani Kapinus have been two of the key components for the blue and white’s backcourt. However, a new addition...
Digital Collegian
Looking back at Sean Clifford’s biggest games after breaking Penn State football’s passing record
Penn State quarterback Sean Clifford has had his ups and downs at Penn State. He’s had fans call for him to be benched and fans who’ve praised him. At the end of the day, Clifford holds multiple Penn State records, and he passed former quarterback Trace McSorley for the biggest one Saturday against Maryland.
Digital Collegian
Penn State football notebook | James Franklin talks position change, redshirting
Penn State has just two games left with its last road game of the regular season coming up this weekend against Rutgers. James Franklin addressed the media for one of the last times of the regular season, going over some house-cleaning things on how he deals with late-season injuries and what goes into redshirting certain players.
Digital Collegian
Penn State women’s hockey senior Julie Gough scores 2 goals, including game-winner in victory over Brown
Within Penn State’s rollercoaster of a game against Brown, it saw another forward step in a huge game for the team. Senior forward Julie Gough came away with a two-goal performance, one being the eventual game-winner in the Nittany Lions 4-2 win against the Bears. After coming out in...
Digital Collegian
Penn State football long snapper Chris Stoll accepts invite to Hula Bowl
Postseason all-star game acceptance is beginning, and a Penn State player has already cemented his name among the participants for one. Long snapper Chris Stoll, who on Monday was named a semifinalist for the Patrick Mannelly Award — annually given to the nation’s top long snapper — has accepted an invitation to the 2023 Hula Bowl.
Digital Collegian
Freshman outside hitter Alexa Markley takes home Big Ten weekly honor for Penn State women’s volleyball
For the first time in her career, Penn State's Alexa Markley won a conference weekly honor. Taking home Big Ten Freshman of the Week, Markley became the first Penn State freshman to win the award since Jonni Parker won the weekly honor on Nov. 19, 2018. The outside hitter and...
Digital Collegian
Freshman Kebba Njie helps Penn State men’s basketball keep Butler standout Manny Bates in check
Three games into the season, Penn State freshman Kebba Njie faced his first big-man test in the form of senior center Manny Bates. Bates played for three years at NC State before transferring to Butler in the offseason, and he had 16 points in the 68-62 loss Monday night. “Manny...
Digital Collegian
Film Review | Breaking down Penn State football’s effective pass rush against Maryland
The story of Penn State football over the past two weeks of play has been the Nittany Lions’ pass rush. The blue and white has been able to get to the opposing quarterback at a much higher success rate as well as tackling opposing ball carriers behind the line of scrimmage.
Digital Collegian
Despite low-scoring 1st half, Jalen Pickett secures Penn State men’s basketball’s 2nd-ever triple-double
Headed into the halftime locker room with just six points on 2-for-10 shooting, Jalen Pickett did not look like the dynamic scorer he’s been since transferring to Penn State prior to last season. When he returned for the second half, however, Pickett looked like a whole new player, translating...
Digital Collegian
Penn State women's basketball pulls away late, takes down Youngstown State to extend win streak
Penn State women's basketball kept the Penguins from sliding in a snowy Tuesday night matchup. The first quarter started off a little rocky for both teams, with neither squad scoring until the Penguins broke the drought with a 3-pointer at the 7:22 mark. Finding themselves down 8-4 a little over...
Digital Collegian
Jake Pinegar, Nick Singleton win Big Ten weekly honors for Penn State football
Penn State grabbed a pair of weekly Big Ten honors on Monday. Kicker Jake Pinegar was named the Big Ten Special Teams Player of the Week for the first time in his career. Running back Nick Singleton won the Big Ten Freshman of the Week for the third time this season.
