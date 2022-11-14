ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Amarillo, TX

The History of Amarillo’s First Laundry Service

Amarillo has a ton of history we love to learn about and a lot of businesses that have stood the test of time. Some haven't. Not long ago, one of Amarillo's somewhat historic buildings caught fire again. The business was a longstanding business in Amarillo. The business in question is Panhandle Laundry. It was the first of its kind in Amarillo when it opened its doors.
Ground Beef Sold at H-E-B, Central Market, Recalled

Thousands of pounds of ground beef sold at H-E-B and Central Market stores across Texas are being recalled due to the risk of the meat being contaminated with a mirror-like material, the USDA said Wednesday. In a news release, H-E-B said the recall amounts to nearly 94,000 pounds of ground...
Amarillo police: Man found dead at home near North Highland and NE 16th

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo Police Department is investigating a homicide that happened on Tuesday evening. Around 9:18 p.m., officers responded to a home on North Highland near Northeast 16th Avenue where they found 41-year-old Jose Manuel Ibarra dead. The Amarillo Police Department Homicide Unit is investigating. Police have...
Wait….. Amarillo Could Have Had a Passenger Train?

Having never been on a train ride in my life, the idea to pay a fee and be able to hop on a train to wherever that train leads is such as a foreign one. I mean seriously the trains we have in Amarillo you can’t even get near. In the early 2000s however, having a commercial railway became a vague possibility for Amarillo.
