Mayor London N. Breed just announced the launch of the application for San Francisco’s first-ever Drag Laureate program. The San Francisco Public Library (SFPL) will provide the chosen artist with a $55,000 stipend over the course of the 18-month term to support their work and community engagement. The program was first announced in June as part of Mayor Breed’s then-proposed two-year budget. Since passing, a working group comprised of City departments and community partners have been developing eligibility criteria and requirements for the new position.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA ・ 23 HOURS AGO