Limited Time Offer - San Francisco Residents to Get $1,200 MonthlyAneka DuncanSan Francisco, CA
Red Cup Day Rebellion: We Spoke To A Starbucks Employee As Workers StrikeVince Martellacci
Public invited to learn Ukrainian winter songs by singing in online workshop on December 3D.J. EatonOakland, CA
$172 Teddy Bear Breakfast at Ritz Carlton Benefits UCSFThomas SmithSan Francisco, CA
“Creativity Explored” Holiday Pop-Up 2022: Artworks from disabled Bay Area Artists (SF)
This holiday season, visit Creativity Explored at the Ferry Building for a Holiday Art Pop-Up Shop supporting neurodiverse and disabled Bay Area artists. Each Saturday and Sunday from November 26 through December 18, 2022, join Creativity Explored in Suite 31! Ferry Building visitors and holiday shoppers are invited to explore and shop original drawings, paintings, prints, ceramics, tapestries, and one-of-a-kind fashions created by CE artists – plus, stock up on gift-giving essentials with CE wrapping paper, greetings cards, artful accessories, books, stationery, art supplies and more. As always, artists earn income directly from each sale!
4th Annual Berkeley Holiday Gift Fair (2022)
Spend your holidays in Downtown Berkeley! Featuring 25 local vendors, The Berkeley Chamber’s 4th annual Holiday Gift Fair is coming back to Berkeley on Thursday, December 8th from 4-7pm at the Hotel Shattuck Plaza. Shop for everyone on your list with 25 local businesses in one place, and enjoy complimentary eco-friendly gift wrapping courtesy of Berkeley Rotary Club. We hope to see you there!
Classical Revolution Monday Nights at Amado’s (SF)
Classical Revolution Monday Nights at Amado’s (SF) Classical Revolution returns to Amado’s on Mondays. Sometimes a bit more classical – sometimes a bit more revolutionary – always fun!. Mon 11/21 Classical Revolution Monday Nights at Amado’s (SF) Mon 11/28 Classical Revolution Monday Nights at Amado’s...
Parade of Lights & Winter Wonderland (San Rafael)
The Downtown San Rafael Business Improvement District invites you to attend the Annual Parade of Lights and Winterwonderland on Shop Small Saturday, November 26th from 1p-5p with a lighted classic car parade at 5:30p. This one-block event will have a Makers Marketplace, Snow Cones, Winter Costume Characters, Carolers, Food Trucks,...
Bitchfest 2022: Women & Queer Comedy Showcase (Berkeley)
Tryna plan a low stakes Tinder Date where you can’t be publicly murdered? A meetup spot to break up with a boyfriend? Meet the ex Steve for a much un-needed cheeky quickie? Drinks with your besties?. Do it all plus a night of laughter. Get ready Bitches for a...
SF’s 2022 Italian Christmas Market “Mercatino di Natale” (Dec. 3-4)
Inspired by Christmas Markets in Northern Italy and throughout most of Europe, this event will exude the warm atmosphere of Christmas and will feature artisanal food, unique handmade jewelry, Italian fashion and accessories, art objects, and several craft items, all made by Italian artisans. Saturday, December 3, 2022 | 10...
Temescal Social Club: Comedy Show in the Secret Alley (SF)
The worlds greatest comedy show. With performers and standups from LA, NY, the Bay and beyond. @temescalsocialclub on IG. The Worlds Best Comedy Show In the Secret Alley in SF. With performances from Jeff Dean, Luxury Cruise Singles Mixer and Deep Dish. Doors at 7, show at 7:30. 12$ via...
Matinee Show & Party at Zeitgeist (SF)
Disclaimer: Please double check event information with the event organizer as events can be canceled, details can change after they are added to our calendar, and errors do occur. Cost: FREE. Categories: **Annual Event**, 420, Eating & Drinking, Fun & Games, In Person, Live Music, Other, Outdoors, Walks & Tours.
Thanksgiving Vegetarian Dinner & Concert (San Leandro)
Enjoy Thanksgiving in the serene atmosphere of Badarikashrama, a spiritual and cultural center serving the Bay Area since 1984. A tremendous Hindustani Music Concert by the renowned Vocalist Smt. Shubhangi Sakhalkar accompanied by Sri Shripad Torvi and Sri Vivek Datar followed by an Int’l Vegetarian Dinner. This yearly event...
“Pony” Play at Cutting Ball Theater (SF)
When Pony, a formerly incarcerated trans guy, moves to a post-industrial town to start a new life, he soon realizes that the people there reflect his own lived experiences with scarcity, isolation, toxicity, and gender identity. He starts to fall for a woman whose escapist fantasies could be a salve. Or, will this new love lead him down a path of violence?
Newly Reimagined St. Regis Bar Debuts New Martini Menu (SF)
The St. Regis San Francisco will debut a new Martini Menu in its newly reimagined St. Regis Bar on Friday, November 18. In celebration of the new menu, which will be available daily, the property has partnered with SF Jazz and Filthy, a cocktail product company renowned for its garnishes, including its naturally cured olives, for a special Martini event to take place that evening from 5-8 pm.
Paradise Comedy Presents : A Stand Up Comedy Show (SF)
Paradise Comedy Presents : A Stand Up Comedy Show (SF) You looking for a night out with some drinks and some laughs? Want to hangout with the crew and have a fun evening in the city? Welcome to our comedy shows. Every showcase will feature six of the best comedians...
Meritage Resort’s Annual Tree Lighting Ceremony w/ 40-foot tall Christmas Tree (Napa)
Welcome in the holiday spirit by enjoying an evening of ice skating, lounging by the fire with a warm drink, or listening to live Carolers. The night sky will be brightened up by a 40-foot tall Christmas tree and twinkling vines that you don’t want to miss!. Ice Rink...
SF’s New Guaranteed Income Program for Trans Community
San Francisco recently announced the launch of a new guaranteed income program for San Francisco’s trans community. The Guaranteed Income for Trans People (GIFT) Program will provide low-income transgender San Franciscans with $1,200 each month, up to 18 months to help address financial insecurity within trans communities. As part...
San Francisco is a Joke : A Stand Up Comedy Show (SF)
San Francisco is a Joke : A Stand Up Comedy Show (SF) You looking for a night out with some drinks and some laughs? Want to hangout with the crew and have a fun evening in the city? Welcome to our comedy shows. Every showcase will feature six of the...
San Francisco Launches First-Ever Drag Laureate Program
Mayor London N. Breed just announced the launch of the application for San Francisco’s first-ever Drag Laureate program. The San Francisco Public Library (SFPL) will provide the chosen artist with a $55,000 stipend over the course of the 18-month term to support their work and community engagement. The program was first announced in June as part of Mayor Breed’s then-proposed two-year budget. Since passing, a working group comprised of City departments and community partners have been developing eligibility criteria and requirements for the new position.
SF’s 117-year-old Bar “Savoy Tivoli” Finally Reopens
Thanks to Eater SF for sharing the news that North Beach’s historic restaurant, Savoy Tivoli, which opened in 1906 at 1434 Grant Avenue, is finally reopening. Originally closed for a seismic retrofit, followed by the pandemic, the 117-year old bar and restaurant is set to reopen its doors shortly, pending approval from the department of health.
SF’s “Central Subway” Opens Nov. 19 w/ Free Weekend Rides
San Francisco’s long-awaited Central Subway line is finally opening (sort of). Starting November 19, 2022, the brand new Central Subway will open with a dedicated shuttle service on weekends between 4th and Brannan Station to Chinatown/Rose Pak Station, stopping along the way at Yerba Buena and Union Square where passengers can make transfers to BART and our Market Street subway.
SF’s Taxi Rates are Going up 18%
San Francisco’s new taxi meter rates just went into effect, providing a much-needed increase for taxi drivers. After extensive outreach, the SFMTA board passed an 18% increase in the taximeter rates – the first increase in 11 years. During this time, the cost of living in the Bay Area has risen considerably.
