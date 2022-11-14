ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Tim Allen, Elizabeth Mitchell & ‘The Santa Clauses’ Cast on Where We Find Them, 16 Years Later (VIDEO)

By Andrea Towers, TV Insider
republic-online.com
 2 days ago
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

The Santa Clauses official trailer: Tim Allen reprises his role as the jolly old man as he returns to the North Pole to save Christmas

The official trailer for The Santa Clauses premiered on Disney Plus' official YouTube channel on Thursday morning. In the clip, Tim Allen reprised his role as Santa Claus as the jolly gift-giver attempted to retire and adjust to the modern world before a sudden threat to Christmas forced him to put his red outfit back on and save the holiday season.
TODAY.com

Tim Allen acts alongside 13-year-old daughter Elizabeth in new 'Santa Clauses' TV series

Tim Allen is wearing his Santa suit once again, but this time it's for the new limited series on Disney+ called "The Santa Clauses." The official trailer — which was released on Thursday, Oct. 27 —shows Allen interacting with his real-life daughter Elizabeth Allen-Dick. She plays Sandra, the daughter of Allen's character, Scott Calvin.
E! News

Tim Allen Explains Why a Home Improvement Reboot Hasn’t Happened Yet

Watch: Tim Allen Reveals What He'd Want From a Home Improvement Reboot. Tim Allen isn't ruling out a Home Improvement fixer-upper. Speaking with E! News exclusively ahead of The Santa Clauses premiere Nov. 16, Allen revealed we may not have seen the last of his beloved '90s sitcom Home Improvement—though he believes Tim Taylor's storyline may be over.
HollywoodLife

Jim Parsons & Iain Armitage, Who Both Play Sheldon In ‘Big Bang Theory’ Shows, Finally Meet In NYC: See Photo

Sheldon meets Sheldon! Jim Parsons smiled for a selfie alongside Iain Armitage, who plays the classic role of Sheldon Cooper in The Big Bang Theory spinoff series Young Sheldon, on Monday, October 17. Jim, 49, of course, plays Sheldon in the classic sitcom. Iain, 14, posted the photo with the actor, who originally played the part, on his Instagram, revealing that they met at Jim’s latest theatrical production. Both Jim and Iain had huge smiles on as they stood in the theater.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
AMY KAPLAN

New Christmas Movies That Premiere in November 2022

Christmas movies will begin dropping any day now and we've got quite a few new ones you cannot miss. Some of these will be found on streaming services, while others will debut on the big screen and even some on their own cable network.
TODAY.com

Tim Allen gushes over decadeslong friendship with Tom Hanks

Buzz Lightyear and Woody really are the best of friends — and not just on the big screen. Tim Allen and Tom Hanks, the stars who’ve been bringing the beloved “Toy Story” characters to life since 1995, share a bond that goes "to infinity and beyond" off-screen, too.
tvinsider.com

Mentalist Max Maven and ‘Wide Country’ Actor Andrew Prine Die

Max Maven, the influential magician and mentalist, and character actor Andrew Prine, who starred in many Westerns, both died earlier this week. Maven was 71, while Prine was 86. According to Deadline, Maven passed away at his home in Hollywood on Tuesday, November 1, after a two-year battle with glioblastoma....
FLORIDA STATE
Distractify

'Disenchanted' Actress Idina Menzel Is Married to Another 'RENT' Co-Star

Actress and Broadway star Idina Menzel has a long career in film, television, and onstage. After launching her career at 24 by starring in the wildly successful rock musical RENT, she began releasing solo musical albums and starring in smaller parts until 2003, when she originated the role of Elphaba in Wicked. Since then, Idina's career has only continued to soar to new heights, but what about her personal life?

Comments / 0

Community Policy