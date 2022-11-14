Tim Allen, Elizabeth Mitchell & ‘The Santa Clauses’ Cast on Where We Find Them, 16 Years Later (VIDEO)

Read full article on original website
Tim Allen steps out with wife Jane Hajduk, daughter Elizabeth at 'The Santa Clauses' premiere
Tim Allen turned the premiere of "The Santa Clauses" into a family night out. The "Home Improvement" star was joined by his wife Jane Hajduk and their daughter Elizabeth Allen-Dick, who also stars in the show, for the series premiere at The Walt Disney Studios on Nov. 6 in Burbank, California.
The Santa Clauses official trailer: Tim Allen reprises his role as the jolly old man as he returns to the North Pole to save Christmas
The official trailer for The Santa Clauses premiered on Disney Plus' official YouTube channel on Thursday morning. In the clip, Tim Allen reprised his role as Santa Claus as the jolly gift-giver attempted to retire and adjust to the modern world before a sudden threat to Christmas forced him to put his red outfit back on and save the holiday season.
'The Santa Clauses' Executive Producers Tease David Krumholtz's Pivotal Role In Sequel Series
David Krumholtz's Bernard is returning to once again help Santa Claus/Scott Calvin (Tim Allen). Speaking to TVLine, executive producers of The Santa Clauses teased Bernard's role in the upcoming Disney+ limited series. In the original 1994 film The Santa Clause, Bernard was the head elf at the North Pole, who...
Tim Allen acts alongside 13-year-old daughter Elizabeth in new 'Santa Clauses' TV series
Tim Allen is wearing his Santa suit once again, but this time it's for the new limited series on Disney+ called "The Santa Clauses." The official trailer — which was released on Thursday, Oct. 27 —shows Allen interacting with his real-life daughter Elizabeth Allen-Dick. She plays Sandra, the daughter of Allen's character, Scott Calvin.
Tim Allen Explains Why a Home Improvement Reboot Hasn’t Happened Yet
Watch: Tim Allen Reveals What He'd Want From a Home Improvement Reboot. Tim Allen isn't ruling out a Home Improvement fixer-upper. Speaking with E! News exclusively ahead of The Santa Clauses premiere Nov. 16, Allen revealed we may not have seen the last of his beloved '90s sitcom Home Improvement—though he believes Tim Taylor's storyline may be over.
Jim Parsons & Iain Armitage, Who Both Play Sheldon In ‘Big Bang Theory’ Shows, Finally Meet In NYC: See Photo
Sheldon meets Sheldon! Jim Parsons smiled for a selfie alongside Iain Armitage, who plays the classic role of Sheldon Cooper in The Big Bang Theory spinoff series Young Sheldon, on Monday, October 17. Jim, 49, of course, plays Sheldon in the classic sitcom. Iain, 14, posted the photo with the actor, who originally played the part, on his Instagram, revealing that they met at Jim’s latest theatrical production. Both Jim and Iain had huge smiles on as they stood in the theater.
New Christmas Movies That Premiere in November 2022
Christmas movies will begin dropping any day now and we've got quite a few new ones you cannot miss. Some of these will be found on streaming services, while others will debut on the big screen and even some on their own cable network.
Tim Allen reveals 'The Santa Clauses' answers "questions that have never been answered before"
The Santa Clauses arrives today on Disney+ and Tim Allen promises it answers questions that arose after the first movie hit theaters in 1994. The six-part mini series picks up 16 years after The Santa Clause 3 and Allen, who returns as Scott Calvin, maintained this installment isn't a comeback or a send off.
Tim Allen gushes over decadeslong friendship with Tom Hanks
Buzz Lightyear and Woody really are the best of friends — and not just on the big screen. Tim Allen and Tom Hanks, the stars who’ve been bringing the beloved “Toy Story” characters to life since 1995, share a bond that goes "to infinity and beyond" off-screen, too.
Mentalist Max Maven and ‘Wide Country’ Actor Andrew Prine Die
Max Maven, the influential magician and mentalist, and character actor Andrew Prine, who starred in many Westerns, both died earlier this week. Maven was 71, while Prine was 86. According to Deadline, Maven passed away at his home in Hollywood on Tuesday, November 1, after a two-year battle with glioblastoma....
'People We Hate at the Wedding' trailer: Allison Janney, Kristen Bell star in comedy
Oct. 19 (UPI) -- Amazon is giving a glimpse of the new film The People We Hate at the Wedding. Prime Video shared a trailer for the comedy Wednesday featuring Allison Janney, Kristen Bell and Ben Platt. The People We Hate at the Wedding is based on the Grant Ginder...
Tim Allen Promises New ‘Santa Clauses’ Series Embraces ‘Christ’ in Christmas: ‘It Literally Is a Religious Holiday’ (Video)
”If you want to get into Santa Claus, you’re gonna have to go back to history, and it’s all about religion,“ Allen told TheWrap. Santa Claus is coming back to town, once again played by Tim Allen. And in “The Santa Clauses,” religion will come into play, according to the man in red himself.
‘Christmas With The Campbells’ Trailer: Brittany Snow & Justin Long Star in AMC+ Holiday Rom-Com
Can a breakup actually be a good thing? “Christmas with The Campbells” turns the traditional holiday film upside down to prove its point. The project follows Jesse as she attempts to get over her breakup. Her former boyfriend’s family surprises the heartbroken woman with an interesting invite — what happens next stuns everyone.
‘Gilmore Girls’: Why Kelly Bishop Wondered ‘Is This a Sitcom?’ When She Auditioned for Emily Gilmore
'Gilmore Girls' may have had unusually long scripts, but that didn't stop Kelly Bishop from wondering if the show was a sitcom at first. Here's why.
'Disenchanted' Actress Idina Menzel Is Married to Another 'RENT' Co-Star
Actress and Broadway star Idina Menzel has a long career in film, television, and onstage. After launching her career at 24 by starring in the wildly successful rock musical RENT, she began releasing solo musical albums and starring in smaller parts until 2003, when she originated the role of Elphaba in Wicked. Since then, Idina's career has only continued to soar to new heights, but what about her personal life?
