Black Friday deal: Get NOW TV for half price

By Bethan Girdler-Maslen
 4 days ago

There’s still a week to go until the official Black Friday deals kick off, but many retailers and brands are dropping their deals early, helping shoppers save extra money on record low prices.

One of the best things to shop for in the Black Friday sales are monthly or annual subscriptions, including streaming services or music apps. Subscriptions often receive the biggest discounts on Black Friday, including free or discounted months, so if you’re trying to save money on streaming services , these are the deals you need to look out for this year.

Right now, NOW TV memberships and bundles are half price, offering new sign-ups 2 months for the price of 1 in the NOW TV Black Friday sale.

Get 50% off memberships & bundles at NOW TV

NOW TV is offering 2 months for the price of 1 on its Entertainment package and Cinema package. This means new Entertainment or Cinema members will only spend £9.99 for 2 months, rather than the full price of £19.98.

But that’s not all. If you’d prefer a mix of the two subscriptions, the NOW TV Entertainment & Cinema bundle is 50% off, meaning you’ll only spend £19.98 for 2 months of use. For more information on what you can get with each NOW TV membership, see which NOW TV package should I choose? to find the one that’s right for you.

If you’re new to NOW TV, it’s a streaming platform that’s owned by Sky. Due to its connection to Sky, NOW TV users can find multiple TV channels from Sky TV and Virgin Media, alongside its wide array of TV series, films, sports, documentaries and channels to choose from.

The best thing about NOW TV is that it comes without a contract, so you can cancel at any time at no charge, and reactivate your membership when and if you want to. NOW TV subscribers can also register up to 6 devices and stream on up to 3, so it’s brilliant for families or people sharing a house.

To view the NOW TV deal, click the link above or keep reading to find out more about the NOW TV Entertainment & Cinema bundle.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1k0UPm_0jANU5f500

NOW TV Entertainment & Cinema bundle: £39.96 , £19.98 at NOW TV
Get the NOW TV Entertainment & Cinema bundle for half price in this early Black Friday deal. Now just £19.98 for 2 months, this membership gives you access to exclusive Sky Originals, live Sky channels, HBO box sets and tons of TV shows, films and documentaries. View Deal

