Avoid Behind The Neck Presses | Men’s Health Muscle Avoid Behind The Neck Presses | Men’s Health Muscle. IF BUILDING A set of broad shoulders is your goal, it’s standard procedure to add some sort of heavy pressing movement into your workouts. And while most variations will provide plenty of gains, there are some choices that will be more beneficial than others. Case in point: one the most common picks for behemoth bodybuilders, the behind the neck press, provides more risk of pain and injury than its worth for everyday guys looking get build muscle.

13 HOURS AGO