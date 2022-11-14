Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Opinion: When is it too cold for people experiencing homelessness in Denver?David HeitzDenver, CO
Nonprofit bike store needs good news after sudden eviction and owner’s deathNatasha LovatoAurora, CO
Aurora adopts tough-love approach to homelessnessDavid HeitzAurora, CO
Committee approves spending $4.26 million to house 56 homeless youthDavid Heitz
Forecast: Expect snow, single-digits starting Thursday in DenverSara B. HansenDenver, CO
Related
The Culpo Sisters On What It's Like Doing a Reality Show Together
Olivia, Sophia and Aurora Culpo join Trending to talk all about their new TLC show, 'The Culpo Sisters.' The trio dishes on working with each other and what their end goal is with their reality series.
Women's Health
Katharine McPhee Foster Has Strong Abs (With A Peek Of Toned Leg) In A Crop Top, High-Slit Skirt Set In Photos
Katharine McPhee Foster isn't just busy launching a jewelry line, she's also hitting the streets of New York City in a trendy new set. The singer, 38, showed off her sculpted core and a peek of her strong leg in a high-slit skirt paired with a crop top. Kat is...
Men's Health
Stop Doing the Behind the Neck Press. Try These Shoulder-Building Moves Instead.
Avoid Behind The Neck Presses | Men’s Health Muscle Avoid Behind The Neck Presses | Men’s Health Muscle. IF BUILDING A set of broad shoulders is your goal, it’s standard procedure to add some sort of heavy pressing movement into your workouts. And while most variations will provide plenty of gains, there are some choices that will be more beneficial than others. Case in point: one the most common picks for behemoth bodybuilders, the behind the neck press, provides more risk of pain and injury than its worth for everyday guys looking get build muscle.
SHAPE
Watch Chelsea Handler Demonstrate a Supported Single-Leg Romanian Deadlift
Chelsea Handler is at it again with another impressive exercise. Her trainer Ben Bruno shared a clip of the comedian doing a deadlift variation you're going to want to add to your workout routine: a supported single-leg Romanian deadlift. In the video, Handler does a set of the lower-body exercise...
boxrox.com
Light Weights vs Heavy Weights – Which is Best to Build Muscle?
When it comes to light weights vs heavy weights, which is best for building muscle?. Jeff Cavaliere from Athlean X weighs in with his thoughts. Light Weights vs Heavy Weights – Which is Best to Build Muscle?. “The question of whether to use heavy weights or light weights to...
tennisuptodate.com
Raducanu on shifting from wearing sports clothes at Dior takeover: "When I get the occasion I really have fun with it"
Emma Raducanu took part in Dior's takeover of Harrod's in London and she spoke about dressing up which she doesn't get to do often. Raducanu is a Dior brand ambassador which she became after winning the 2022 US Open. She attended the fashion show in Paris as part of the fashion week there earlier this year and now she lit up the 44 windows at Harrod's in London.
Here’s How to Fix Gaps In Laminate Floor Like a Pro
Sometimes little mistakes just happen while we are doing DIYs and fixing up stuff around the house. It could be that door that you built and tried to install that just doesn’t fit quite right, or it could be something like that large gap you only noticed after putting down nearly your entire vinyl flooring in a room.
wegotthiscovered.com
A franchise-launching favorite that’s become grossly offensive cracks a streaming case wide open
1994 was the year that Jim Carrey exploded out of relative obscurity to become an A-list megastar, which comes with the territory when you headline widely-quotable smash hits Ace Ventura: Pet Detective, The Mask, and Dumb and Dumber in the span of under 12 months. The former established the rubber-faced...
Comments / 0