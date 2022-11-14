Prep volleyball: Rice Lake's Sheplee earns all-state honorable mention

Eliana Sheplee was named a Division 2 all-state honorable mention by the Wisconsin Volleyball Coaches Association.

The junior outside hitter led the Warriors in kills and digs this season. Sheplee recorded 4.5 kills per set to total 448 on the season. According to MaxPreps, Sheplee’s total kills on the year ranked 18th in the state.

Sheplee also had a team-high 295 digs, her .252 hitting percentage was second on the team and she added 37 blocks and 29 aces.

Barron’s Hailey Halverson also got an honorable mention in Division 2. The junior led the Golden Bears with 490 kills, which ranked 13th in the state. She also had a team-high 341 digs.