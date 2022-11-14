ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rice Lake, WI

Prep volleyball: Rice Lake's Sheplee earns all-state honorable mention

Rice Lake Chronotype
Rice Lake Chronotype
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2SJoSt_0jANTsLs00

Eliana Sheplee was named a Division 2 all-state honorable mention by the Wisconsin Volleyball Coaches Association.

The junior outside hitter led the Warriors in kills and digs this season. Sheplee recorded 4.5 kills per set to total 448 on the season. According to MaxPreps, Sheplee’s total kills on the year ranked 18th in the state.

Sheplee also had a team-high 295 digs, her .252 hitting percentage was second on the team and she added 37 blocks and 29 aces.

Barron’s Hailey Halverson also got an honorable mention in Division 2. The junior led the Golden Bears with 490 kills, which ranked 13th in the state. She also had a team-high 341 digs.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wissports.net

WFCA announces 2022 All-State and Player of the Year Awards

The Wisconsin Football Coaches Association has announced its All-State, Player of the Year, and Assistant Coach of the Year Awards for 2022. The WFCA is producing separate Large School and Small School All-State Teams once again, with 11 players also identified as part of an 8-Player All-State Team. The WFCA...
WISCONSIN STATE
wapl.com

Two area schools are tops in the state

MADISON, Wis–Two Fox Valley schools are cited as the best in the state. The Department of Public Instruction has released its annual “report cards” for all public schools in Wisconsin. Oshkosh’s Accelerated Advanced Learning Program tied for tops in the state with a score of 98.7, which...
OSHKOSH, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

How does your child’s school rank? Wisconsin DPI issues school district report cards

MADISON, Wis. — The Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction released its report cards Tuesday, evaluating how each of the state’s school districts performed last school year. DPI officials said 358 of the 377 public school districts met, exceeded or significantly exceeded expectations. Additionally, 24 districts moved up one accountability rating. Each district is given a score based on achievement, growth,...
WISCONSIN STATE
WEAU-TV 13

Regis High School Athletic Director in custody

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - A middle school teacher and high school athletic director with Regis Catholic Schools is arrested for suspicion of sexual assault of a child. On Tuesday officers with the Eau Claire Police Department arrested 56-year-old Jonathon Jarocki. In addition to sexual assault of a child, he’s accused of child enticement and causing mental harm to a child.
EAU CLAIRE, WI
WISN

Eau Claire hunter bags 10-point buck during bow season

EAU CLAIRE COUNTY, Wis. — An Eau Claire hunter bagged a buck this bow season that he believes might set a new record. "I was honestly speechless. I didn't know what to think," Bobby Pagel told WQOW-TV. He brought down the massive 10-point-buck on Nov. 5 on his dad's...
EAU CLAIRE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Snowfall totals for Wisconsin storm; Nov. 15, 2022

MILWAUKEE - The National Weather Service (NWS) collected data from the snowfall that impacted southeastern Wisconsin on Tuesday, Nov. 15, 2022. Below is a list of the running snowfall totals (in inches) in southeast Wisconsin -- totals that could change. Delafield, 5.0. New Berlin, 4.0. Waukesha, 3.8. Brookfield, 3.5. Germantown,...
WISCONSIN STATE
WEAU-TV 13

Wis. district report cards released for 2021-2022 school year

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Wis. school district report cards for the 2021-2022 school year were released Tuesday. The report card is a measurement of students’ standardized tests over the course of the school year. The majority of school districts in western Wis. achieved a score of 58, which...
WISCONSIN STATE
wisfarmer.com

Wisconsin farmers get first look at Raven driverless tractor system in action

AMHERST, Wis. – Combines moving through large fields harvesting corn and soybeans are common sights throughout much of Wisconsin each fall. The scene also usually includes a second person driving a tractor that’s pulling a grain cart alongside the combine to facilitate transporting the harvested crop more efficiently, helping maximize every minute farmers spend in the field.
WISCONSIN STATE
WBAY Green Bay

Promising signs for Wisconsin gun-deer hunt

Proposed changes to the transit center include an overhang and space for apartments or offices. Action 2 News gets reaction from Republican Congressman Glenn Grothman and the Outagamie County Democratic Party chair. FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Roads turn slippery, more snow north. Updated: 1 hour ago. Temperatures fall below freezing. Be...
WISCONSIN STATE
KROC News

Fatal Crash Involving School Bus Among Over 500 Crashes in MN Monday

Undated (KROC-AM News)- A fatal crash involving a school bus was among over 500 accidents reported on slick roads across Minnesota Monday. The State Patrol reports a 57-year-old Burnsville man was killed after he lost control of his vehicle, struck a concrete wall then collided with the school bus on Hwy. 62 in Minnetonka shortly before 4 p.m. Monday. Officials plan to release the man’s name at a later time Tuesday.
MINNESOTA STATE
WEAU-TV 13

Wisconsin DNR reports several recent snowy owl sightings

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources says that snowy owl season is underway. The DNR has already reported several snowy owl sightings across the state this year. One owl was regularly seen from mid-July into mid-October in Dane County. The DNR says that this owl was a rare example of successfully over-summering in the state.
WISCONSIN STATE
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Wisconsin bonfire explosion; charges reviewed by Shawano County DA

TOWN OF MAPLE GROVE, Wis. - Charges in connection with a Wisconsin bonfire explosion in October have been forwarded to the Shawano County District Attorney's Office for review. The Shawano County Sheriff’s Office said the explosion happened in mid-October when a 55-gallon drum that was a quarter full of a...
SHAWANO COUNTY, WI
mprnews.org

Snowy commutes on Monday; Chilly temps all week

Our Monday and Tuesday commutes will probably be slower than normal, due to snow. It doesn’t take much snow to cause slick conditions on roads. A low pressure system and an upper level disturbance will spread snow into much of western Minnesota late Sunday evening, then that area of snow expands to cover most of Minnesota and western Wisconsin overnight Sunday night and on Monday.
MINNESOTA STATE
WDEZ 101.9 FM

Send Off held for Miss Wisconsin

WAUSAU, WI (WSAU-WAOW) – Wausau native and Miss Wisconsin 2022 Grace Stanke will be heading to Uncasville, Connecticut for the Miss America competition. There was a local send-off event held on Sunday. She’s hoping to take the title for the state of Wisconsin and Wausau. She’s a graduate of...
WAUSAU, WI
WEAU-TV 13

Drivers could see green lights on Wisconsin snowplows this winter

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -With snow returning for the winter season, this year some communities may notice new lights out on the streets. Earlier this year Wisconsin Act 255 was enacted. That means county and municipal highway departments can put green fluorescent lights on their vehicles. One of its goals:...
EAU CLAIRE, WI
Rice Lake Chronotype

Rice Lake Chronotype

Rice Lake, WI
846
Followers
980
Post
69K+
Views
ABOUT

The Chronotype is a weekly newspaper published Wednesdays in Rice Lake. Rice Lake is a beautiful community in northwest Wisconsin with a population of over 8,300, located in Barron County. The Chronotype has been published since 1874, making it the oldest continually operated business in Barron County. In August 2014, the company was purchased by Adams Publishing Group, from third generation family ownership. The Early Bird is a free circulation newspaper/advertising shopper published on Fridays. It covers all of Barron and most of Rusk counties, with a circulation of 28,000. The Early Bird includes area news, information, entertainment and advertising. It is the most economical cost per household delivered of any print media in the area. Chronotype.com, part of APG’s umbrella site, apg-wi.com, is our responsive internet site, featuring news and advertising and is accessible on your computer, tablet and phone.

 https://www.chronotype.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy