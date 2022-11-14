Read full article on original website
Related
Tim Allen Promises New ‘Santa Clauses’ Series Embraces ‘Christ’ in Christmas: ‘It Literally Is a Religious Holiday’ (Video)
”If you want to get into Santa Claus, you’re gonna have to go back to history, and it’s all about religion,“ Allen told TheWrap. Santa Claus is coming back to town, once again played by Tim Allen. And in “The Santa Clauses,” religion will come into play, according to the man in red himself.
waldina.com
Santa Claus Conquers the Martians (1964)
Fifty-eight years ago today, the film Santa Claus Conquers the Martians premiered. I remember seeing it for the first time on TV at my grandparent’s house when I was very young. I remember not understanding any of it, but loving how dark and strange it was. I was then reintroduced to it by Elvira at some point. Add it to your holiday movie list. The good news is that it is in the public domain, so the entire film is below.
Comments / 0