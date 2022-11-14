Fifty-eight years ago today, the film Santa Claus Conquers the Martians premiered. I remember seeing it for the first time on TV at my grandparent’s house when I was very young. I remember not understanding any of it, but loving how dark and strange it was. I was then reintroduced to it by Elvira at some point. Add it to your holiday movie list. The good news is that it is in the public domain, so the entire film is below.

2 DAYS AGO