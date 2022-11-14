Read full article on original website
3 Places To Get Italian Food in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
Kentucky man composed one of the most popular Christmas songs covered and recordedAmarie M.Covington, KY
T.J. Maxx's Sierra Store Opened Cincinnati AreaBryan DijkhuizenCincinnati, OH
4 Great Burger Places in KentuckyAlina AndrasKentucky State
Kentucky witness describes huge slow-moving triangle in night skyRoger MarshErlanger, KY
Joe Burrow makes guarantee before Bengals Week 11 game vs. Pittsburgh Steelers
The Cincinnati Bengals (5-4) will head to Pittsburgh on a mission to get their first win in the AFC North against the Steelers on Sunday afternoon. In the first meeting between the Bengals and Steelers, it was Pittsburgh who came out on top 23-20. The Steelers are 3-6 on the year and sit at the bottom of the division currently.
Bob who? Roethlisberger bumps pomp, mispronounces last name
Legendary Pittsburgh sports broadcaster Bob Pompeani, who has his own weekly Saturday show on The Fan and is in with Cook & Joe every Monday, just celebrated 40 years at KDKA-TV.
Referee defends no-call after JuJu Smith-Schuster suffers head injury
The play initially drew a flag for a helmet-to-helmet foul, but after discussions, the ref picked the flag up and deemed there was no penalty.
Patrick Mahomes' Mom Is Praying For Chiefs Star
The NFL World was praying for Chiefs wide receiver Juju Smith-Schuster on Sunday afternoon. Kansas City's wide receiver took a serious blow to the head and appeared to get knocked out in the first half of Sunday's game. The Chiefs topped the Jaguars, though Smith-Schuster didn't return to the contest.
Jerry Jones Sends Clear Message On Dak Prescott Following Loss To Packers
Do the Dallas Cowboys have a quarterback issue? Following a loss to the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, some fans have wondered aloud whether or not Dak Prescott is good enough to take the team where it wants to go this season: to its first Super Bowl since 1995. But owner Jerry Jones emphatically ...
Jeff Saturday responds to Bill Cowher's coaching 'disgrace' comments: 'I don't have to defend myself'
Jeff Saturday took the high road on Sunday afternoon. Saturday guided the Colts to a win on Sunday afternoon vs. the Raiders, the first of his tenure as interim head coach for the Colts. In the process, he handed a lot of his critics an L, too. Saturday has been...
Watch Paul Allen lose his mind during Vikings insane comeback against Bills (Video)
Vikings radio broadcaster Paul Allen was the madman Minnesota loves while calling the wild overtime victory against the Bills. You’ve heard Paul Allen and his manic radio calls of Vikings games over the years. Seeing him while he does it is a whole other experience. Vikings fans love Allen...
Williams: Predictions for Cincinnati Bengals vs. Pittsburgh Steelers; UC Bearcats vs. Temple Owls
The wait is over. The tough portion of the Cincinnati Bengals' schedule has arrived. We're about to find out if the Bengals can repeat the strong stretch run they had last season and make the playoffs. If they're truly contenders, the Bengals have to go into Pittsburgh this weekend and defeat the struggling Steelers. Here are my weekly predictions for the Bengals and Cincinnati Bearcats games: ...
Tomlin Notes-Wright kicker, meeting changes, LB released, TJ the dude
Some of the notes from the Mike Tomlin news conference includes a linebacker released, keeping the kicker, what changed with the team & praise for Watt
Bengals ‘optimistic’ about D.J. Reader’s return ahead of critical matchup against Steelers
The Cincinnati Bengals (5-4) cleared defensive tackle D.J. Reader to return to practice on Monday. Reader, 28, tore his MCL in two different places early in the season when the Bengals faced the Ravens on Oct. 11. It was a massive blow to Cincinnati’s defense when Reader went down. At...
Steelers Optimistic Minkah Fitzpatrick Will Return Against Bengals
The Pittsburgh Steelers could get their All-Pro safety back just one week after undergoing an appendectomy. Hearing from head coach Mike Tomlin, things seem "really positive" that Minkah Fitzpatrick can return in Week 11 against the Cincinnati Bengals. Fitzpatrick experienced discomfort during walk-through last week and underwent emergency surgery. He...
‘We all get fired up’: TJ Watt reveals secret weapon that’s hyping up Steelers ahead of rematch vs. Bengals
The Pittsburgh Steelers are going to be donning their color rush uniforms for their upcoming showdown with the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday. It is getting everyone on the side of the Steelers excited, including star linebacker TJ Watt who said that the uniform is giving the team quite a shot in the arm ahead of their rematch with the Bengals.
Patrick Mahomes pays Justin Herbert the ultimate compliment
Patrick Mahomes can do things that are otherworldly on the football field, but he believes AFC West rival Justin Herbert is capable of just the same. Though it’s been a tough season for Justin Herbert and the Los Angeles Chargers — largely due to an inordinate number of injuries — the Sunday Night Football matchup between him and Patrick Mahomes as the Kansas City Chiefs travel to SoFi Stadium in Week 11 is one that we’ll be watching for the next decade.
Bengals Reacts Survey Week 11
Following a much-needed bye week, the Cincinnati Bengals are back to work this week as they hit the road to face the Pittsburgh Steelers. Cincinnati will be looking for a little revenge this time around after falling to Pittsburgh in overtime back in Week 1. The Bengals also need this win to keep pace with the Baltimore Ravens in the AFC North. Baltimore is currently up a game in the division race.
Steelers 5-point home underdogs against Bengals
Despite beating the Cincinnati Bengals on the road in Week One, the Pittsburgh Steelers are underdogs at home this week in the rematch. According to Tipico Sportsbook, Pittsburgh is currently a five-point underdog to the Bengals despite coming off a big win over the New Orleans Saints. In the first...
Buffalo blizzard could besiege Browns-Bills game with 3 to 6 feet of snowfall
The Bills vs. Browns game in Week 11 is going to feature an insane amount of snow that’s supposed to hit Buffalo. The Buffalo Bills took part in perhaps the best game of the year this past week, when they fell short in a thrilling overtime game against the Minnesota Vikings at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park. Their Week 11 game will also be worth following due to the weather.
3 things that could happen this offseason for the Cleveland Guardians
The Cleveland Guardians could make some big moves this offseason. The Cleveland Guardians are looking at an offseason that could define the franchise for the next half-decade. The team has to be careful and not rush the natural evolution of the club, but they also can’t stand pat and let this golden opportunity slip through their fingers. They’re a great team with just a few holes.
