Patrick Mahomes' Mom Is Praying For Chiefs Star

The NFL World was praying for Chiefs wide receiver Juju Smith-Schuster on Sunday afternoon. Kansas City's wide receiver took a serious blow to the head and appeared to get knocked out in the first half of Sunday's game. The Chiefs topped the Jaguars, though Smith-Schuster didn't return to the contest.
Williams: Predictions for Cincinnati Bengals vs. Pittsburgh Steelers; UC Bearcats vs. Temple Owls

The wait is over. The tough portion of the Cincinnati Bengals' schedule has arrived. We're about to find out if the Bengals can repeat the strong stretch run they had last season and make the playoffs. If they're truly contenders, the Bengals have to go into Pittsburgh this weekend and defeat the struggling Steelers. Here are my weekly predictions for the Bengals and Cincinnati Bearcats games: ...
Steelers Optimistic Minkah Fitzpatrick Will Return Against Bengals

The Pittsburgh Steelers could get their All-Pro safety back just one week after undergoing an appendectomy. Hearing from head coach Mike Tomlin, things seem "really positive" that Minkah Fitzpatrick can return in Week 11 against the Cincinnati Bengals. Fitzpatrick experienced discomfort during walk-through last week and underwent emergency surgery. He...
‘We all get fired up’: TJ Watt reveals secret weapon that’s hyping up Steelers ahead of rematch vs. Bengals

The Pittsburgh Steelers are going to be donning their color rush uniforms for their upcoming showdown with the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday. It is getting everyone on the side of the Steelers excited, including star linebacker TJ Watt who said that the uniform is giving the team quite a shot in the arm ahead of their rematch with the Bengals.
Patrick Mahomes pays Justin Herbert the ultimate compliment

Patrick Mahomes can do things that are otherworldly on the football field, but he believes AFC West rival Justin Herbert is capable of just the same. Though it’s been a tough season for Justin Herbert and the Los Angeles Chargers — largely due to an inordinate number of injuries — the Sunday Night Football matchup between him and Patrick Mahomes as the Kansas City Chiefs travel to SoFi Stadium in Week 11 is one that we’ll be watching for the next decade.
Bengals Reacts Survey Week 11

Following a much-needed bye week, the Cincinnati Bengals are back to work this week as they hit the road to face the Pittsburgh Steelers. Cincinnati will be looking for a little revenge this time around after falling to Pittsburgh in overtime back in Week 1. The Bengals also need this win to keep pace with the Baltimore Ravens in the AFC North. Baltimore is currently up a game in the division race.
Buffalo blizzard could besiege Browns-Bills game with 3 to 6 feet of snowfall

The Bills vs. Browns game in Week 11 is going to feature an insane amount of snow that’s supposed to hit Buffalo. The Buffalo Bills took part in perhaps the best game of the year this past week, when they fell short in a thrilling overtime game against the Minnesota Vikings at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park. Their Week 11 game will also be worth following due to the weather.
3 things that could happen this offseason for the Cleveland Guardians

The Cleveland Guardians could make some big moves this offseason. The Cleveland Guardians are looking at an offseason that could define the franchise for the next half-decade. The team has to be careful and not rush the natural evolution of the club, but they also can’t stand pat and let this golden opportunity slip through their fingers. They’re a great team with just a few holes.
