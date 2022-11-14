Read full article on original website
"I want to bring back his little family." Arizona family continues three year search for dog in Clay County.
CLAY CO., Ind. (WTHI)- One Arizona family is searching a part of the Wabash Valley for a beloved four-legged family member. Derrick and Jenna Monet were a young couple looking to grow their family. They ended up doing just that, by adopting a dog named Milo, a blue-ticked hound. Derrick's...
Commercial structure fire on Hulman Street in Terre Haute
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Traffic in an area of Terre Haute was shut down for a time as Firefighters worked to clean up a commercial structure fire in Terre Haute. The call came in of a fire located at BBQ Wood at the Crossing, a wood supply business at the corner of 15th and […]
Hamilton Center awards committed community members
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — This year’s annual Hamilton Awards event recognized several individuals in the community and organizations for their dedication and assistance to the cause of mental health and addiction in the Wabash Valley. Taking place on Oct. 25, the event was hosted in Indiana State...
Winter weather preparations are underway
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – Cold weather preparations are underway as we head into the winter season. Our area saw the first snow of the season last week, and local stores are stocking up on winter weather supplies. Rural King Assistant Manager Jeff Condiff said that they were stocked...
Frederick Douglass Monument coming to Downtown Terre Haute
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV)– A monument for Frederick Douglass is coming to downtown Terre Haute. A five-foot tall dedication will be placed outside the Hilton Garden Inn, near the intersection of Wabash Avenue and 7th Street, according to Dr. Crystal Reynolds, who helped lead the efforts to have him honored in the city.
Residents speak out against potential rezoning near Pimento
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV)– It was a controversial morning at the Vigo County annex on Tuesday, as community members spoke out against potential rezoning in the southern part of the county, near Pimento. LFM Quality Laboratories– a research company that does work testing on cats and dogs– is looking to relocate and expand on 40 […]
Popular Terre Haute taco truck opens new restaurant location
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - We have a suggestion if you're looking to check out for dinner. "Lucia's Taqueria" in Terre Haute is open for business. The Mexican restaurant held its official ribbon-cutting ceremony earlier today. Lucia's was formerly a taco truck. The restaurant can be found at 30 North...
‘We couldn’t believe it,’ Local club floored by theft of 500 lb. grill
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV)– As members of the German Oberlander Club of Terre Haute gathered for their meeting on Thursday, there was a notable absence. A costly, 500-pound absence. The group discovered their industrial charcoal grill had been stolen off of their premises– a shocking discovery, according to Brad Cress, the group’s vice president. “We […]
Car crash backs up traffic at St. Clair and 6th Street
A crash caused a small traffic backup in Vincennes today. It happened near 6th and St. Clair Streets around 1 pm. Authorities are not releasing much information about the crash;. however, we do know it involved two cars, both of which were towed away. There’s no word on whether anyone...
Another system heads this way
Winter weather advisory NW of here tonight. High of 44 and low of 24 today. No rain or snow today. Terre Haute right now is cool and an East wind. Temps are cool. Water vapor satellite has our next system SW of here and moving this way. Satellite has more clouds west of here and moving this way. All clear on radar. Rain / snow moves in later overnightand leaves by Tuesday afternoon. Mostly dry after that for a few days. Temps will stay cold for several more days. Tonight, rain / snow late. Rain / snow for Tuesday and 40. Dry and cold for the next several days.
Washington Avenue Project Gets Closer
As crews continue on the Main Street Project in Vincennes, another major thoroughfare will undergo construction next year. Vincennes City Engineer John Sprague says some of the behind the scenes work on the Washington Avenue Project is underway. The work will entail street upgrades and putting in bike lanes, and...
Indiana’s Haunted Purple Head Bridge Legend Will Make You Shiver with Fear
Old bridges just have a kind of creep factor that sends chills down your spine. Maybe, it's because of the way they look, rusty worn out, abandoned, and decayed. Or, maybe it's the things that happened to those on the bridge that gives it a dark, ominous aura. When I think about it, it's probably a little bit of both. I get chills just thing about it.
Winter-like pattern sets up over central Indiana
The wave of snow dumped more snow than originally anticipated. Heavy bands that set-up over central Indiana produced 2” to 3” in spots across central Indiana. More than 3” was reported in Terre Haute, Brazil, and in Speedway! Indianapolis broke the record for the date, which was 0.8” set back in 1991.
Charleston pedestrian struck by vehicle near Dollar General
CHARLESTON, Ill. (WTWO/WAWV) — A pedestrian was taken to the hospital after being hit by a vehicle in Charleston Sunday. According to Lt. Joel Shute of the Charleston Police Department, a person walking near the entrance to the Dollar General parking lot in the 1900 block of 18th Street was struck by a vehicle.
Two pronounced dead after house trailer fire in Brazil
BRAZIL, Ind (WTWO/WAWV) – Two people have died following a house trailer fire in Brazil, according to Posey Township Fire Chief Cody Barnard. Fire crews responded to a trailer fire at 3085 West State Rd. 340. Barnard said that the initial call came in at around 8:30 p.m. Barnard...
Vincennes toddler dies of gunshot wound, investigation underway
VINCENNES, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — An investigation is underway following the death of a two-year-old in Vincennes who police say died from a gunshot wound. According to a release from the Vincennes Police Department, law enforcement was called to Good Samaritan Hospital on Wednesday, November 9 in reference to a toddler who had arrived with a gunshot wound.
2-year-old child dies in Knox County shooting
A young child is dead after a shooting in Knox County, Indiana. The Vincennes Police Department announced the news on Monday, and said that the incident had happened last week. According to VPD, officers were sent to the Good Samaritan Hospital around 11:15 a.m. Wednesday in reference to a 2-year-old...
Vigo Co. convicted arsonist charged with dealing meth
SULLIVAN COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Two local men have been charged with multiple felonies following a traffic stop in Sullivan County. According to Indiana State Police, the two were traveling on State Road 54 near Section Street in Sullivan around 5:30 p.m. Monday when they were pulled over for speeding. A search of the vehicle […]
Police investigating after toddler fatally shot in Knox Co.
KNOX CO., Ind. (WFIE) - Officers were called to the Good Samaritan Hospital in reference to a two-year-old with a gunshot wound, police say. According to a press release, the toddler was later pronounced dead at the hospital. Police say an autopsy was done on Thursday, November 10. The results...
Vincennes apartment fire being investigated as arson
VINCENNES, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Fire investigators are looking for the public’s help in attempting to solve a suspected arson in Vincennes. According to the Indiana State Fire Marshal, first responders were called to an apartment in the 1300 block of N 4th Street in Vincennes on Friday for an apartment fire. A witness reported seeing […]
