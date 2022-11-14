Read full article on original website
Google Agrees to $391.5 Million Privacy Settlement With 40 States
Google has agreed to pay $391.5 million in a privacy settlement with 40 state attorneys general over its location tracking practices, according to Oregon's Department of Justice on Monday. The agreement is the largest consumer privacy settlement by states in US history. States argued that the search giant misled people...
3 Android apps are stealing banking info via screen recording — remove them ASAP before you're next
In case you missed it, cybersecurity firm ThreatFabric published a report last Friday regarding its discovery of five malicious Google Play apps masquerading as legitimate services, including finance tracking and calculating taxes. The quintet of apps fall under two relatively new malware families: Vultur and Sharkbot. And yes, they're every...
Apple iOS 16.1 launches today – with these 5 brilliant new iPhone features
Say hello to a shared iCloud photo library and real-time activity tracking via Lock Screen
Google issues urgent alert after banning 16 apps with 20million downloads – delete them now or it’ll cost you
GOOGLE has removed 16 apps with more than 20million downloads combined from the Google Play app store. The dodgy downloads, which were disguised as flashlight, camera and QR reader apps, were found to be riddled with malware. That malware can used up the monthly data allowance of a device and...
Google is giving Apple a dose of its own medicine. iPhone owners will now get annoying messages that an Android user 'reacted' to their text.
Google is pushing Apple to replace SMS mobile messaging system with RCS, which can support more features.
Friendly Reminder to Clear Your iPhone Cache Every Month
IPhone technology has come a long way from the original models, especially the new tech in the iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max. Today, iPhones are used by more than half of American smartphone owners. Apple's phones useful, versatile devices that can handle a wide variety of tasks from waking us up in the morning to digging up answers to strange questions. However, you might be undermining that tech if you're not keeping your device and apps optimized.
How to delete your search history on Android
Clearing your search history on Android has never been easier. If you are an Android user, deleting your search history is very simple. Furthered by the fact that Google owns and develops Android, the company makes it very easy to access your past search information and clear it. Let’s go over how to delete your search history on Android.
Google To Pay Nearly $400 Million To Settle Location Tracking Lawsuit
Alphabet's Google has agreed to pay $391.5 million to settle a lawsuit with 40 states for illegally tracking users' locations in the largest privacy settlement in U.S. history. In addition, Google must make significant improvements to its user controls and location-tracking disclosures. The states accused Google of continuing to track...
Apple Hit With Class-Action Lawsuit After iPhone Privacy Revelations
An alleged broken promise to leave iPhone user data alone has brought mass litigation against Apple. The class-action suit comes after Mysk — a cybersecurity research team of two iOS developers — revealed earlier this month on Twitter that Apple harvests analytics data from the App Store, Stocks, Apple Music, and Apple TV apps, despite an explicit vow in the iPhone settings that it will not do so.
Three iPhone 14 models outsold the entire iPhone 13 series a week after launch
Overall, the iPhone 14 models are a success. Even with Apple taking a month to release the iPhone 14 Plus, only the three available versions could outsell the entire iPhone 13 series a week after launch. That said, the iPhone 13 Pro Max was still the best-selling iPhone in September 2022, a year after its initial release.
How to block ads on your Android phone or tablet
Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Most websites and Android apps rely on ads to generate a sustainable revenue. However, some ads can be annoying or malicious. Plus, frequent ad pop-ups over other apps, the lock screen, and the homescreen can spoil the experience on the top Android phones. If you frequently face the same issues, read along to learn to block ads on your Android phone and tablet.
Millions of Android owners warned over ‘most dangerous apps’ you might have on your phone
ANDROID users are being warned against dangerous apps that could be lingering on their phones. Cybersecurity experts have uncovered a number of problematic Android apps that can breach your data. Malware and data breaches are becoming a growing problem for Android users – and this issue is perpetuated by malicious...
Apple faces class action lawsuit for collecting iPhone data without consent
User privacy is one of the core iPhone features that Apple has been advertising for years. The company introduced various protections in iOS to improve user security and privacy while antagonizing companies like Meta (Facebook) and Google. But a recent discovery might tarnish Apple’s privacy claims. Security researchers found...
How to update or fix Google Play Services on your Android, and keep all your apps running correctly
To update Google Play Services on your Android device, head to the "Apps & Notifications" menu in your settings. Google Play Services let your Android apps connect to the internet and communicate with Google. Updating Google Play Services can fix app issues, and help your Android device run faster. If...
Google’s third-party cookie killer is almost ready for beta testing on Android
Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read more. Google’s advertising business heavily relies on third-party cookies, and there are many problems coming with them. They’re invasive to your privacy and can track you around the web, knowing exactly which websites you’ve visited and what you’ve clicked on. Google wants to fix the situation with a more privacy-friendly approach, the so-called Privacy Sandbox. It’s supposed to replace third-party cookies on Google platforms altogether in 2024, but until then, a lot of testing needs to be done. And that’s just what Google will soon enable on Android. As Google has announced, developers can sign up for the Privacy Sandbox beta early next year.
How to scan a QR code on an iPhone
The feature is now built into iOS — no third-party apps are required. QR codes have been experiencing a resurgence in popularity in the past few years. As the Covid virus has made handling paper touched by others less desirable, businesses have pivoted by putting information inside QR codes for people to scan with their phones. Add the fact that Apple now has built-in QR scanning abilities in their iOS operating system, and suddenly the process of using QR codes is now more frictionless. Read on if you need to scan a QR code on your iPhone. We’ll go through the various options available to you.
Walmart just dropped even more Black Friday deals—save on Apple, Michael Kors, Samsung and more
Shop Walmart's incredible Black Friday deals for epic savings on Shark vacuums, Apple earbuds, Keurig coffee makers and so much more.
How to sync your iPhone and iPad
No magic spells are involved. Only iCloud. If you have both an iPhone and an iPad, keeping them synced with one another makes sense. If you buy music or an app on one of them, you would also want it on the other. It is extremely easy to sync an iPhone and iPad, thanks to iCloud, as well as a little overlooked feature called App Downloads. We’ll take a look at both.
Deezer launches a new Wear OS 3 music app for tunes on the go
Deezer launches a new app for Wear OS 3 smartwatches. The wearable music app allows users to download playlists and songs directly to the watch to enjoy whenever even when it's not connected to their phone.
Microsoft now offering free Apple TV+ and Apple Music trials to Xbox Game Pass subscribers
Nowadays, it’s pretty easy to secure free trials of Apple services, whether it’s from Best Buy, Target, or Apple directly. Now, another company is jumping on board. Microsoft has announced that it is expanding its Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscription with Apple TV+ and Apple Music offers. Xbox...
