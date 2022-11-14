ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ellenville, NY

mynews13.com

Lake-effect snow paralyzes parts of western, northern NY

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A dangerous lake-effect snowstorm paralyzed parts of western and northern New York on Friday, with nearly 2 feet (0.61 meters) of snow already on the ground in some places by midmorning and possibly much more on the way. The storm's severity varied widely due to the...
BUFFALO, NY
mynews13.com

Republican Boebert's tight race likely headed to recount

DENVER (AP) — Republican Rep. Lauren Boebert, a renowned conservative firebrand whose combative style helped define the new right, is likely headed to an automatic recount in her bid to fend off a surprisingly difficult challenge by a Democratic businessman from the ritzy ski town of Aspen. The Associated...
COLORADO STATE
mynews13.com

Fiserv Forum to debut Wisconsin’s first just walk out technology-enabled store

MILWAUKEE — Fans at Wednesday’s Milwaukee Bucks vs. Cleveland Cavaliers game can experience Wisconsin’s first walk out technology-enabled store by Amazon. Fiserv Forum will debut Wisconsin's first walk out technology-enabled store by Amazon on Wednesday's Milwaukee Bucks vs. Cleveland Cavaliers game. The Market by Michelob ULTRA will...
MILWAUKEE, WI
mynews13.com

Meet a Wisconsin native who's using his nationwide business to empower others to give back

WISCONSIN — Last year, a Wisconsin native decided he wanted to “work for himself” and launched his own business. Now, he’s using his agency to serve others. Alex Evans started working at Lucid Light Lounge in Milwaukee as a marketing director in 2016, but after the pandemic tore through Wisconsin, the nightclub was sold in 2021. Evans found himself out of a job.
MILWAUKEE, WI
mynews13.com

New York State DOT hiring plow and salt truck drivers

The New York State Department of Transportation is hiring plow drivers and salt truck drivers to keep roads clear and traffic moving. Demand for these drivers is high. The DOT is urging anyone with a commercial driver's license, or CDL, to apply. For those interested who do not have a CDL, the state will help you get one.
mynews13.com

Broadway tours in Wisconsin delay ticket sales after Taylor Swift presale

WISCONSIN — Taylor Swift broke the internet. Well, she at least delayed ticket sales for other performing arts events around Wisconsin. Ticketmaster said that there has been “historically unprecedented demand with millions showing up to buy tickets for the TaylorSwiftTix presale.” The Capital One sale was rescheduled to Wednesday at 2 p.m. local venue time.
APPLETON, WI

