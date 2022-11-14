Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
NY witness says low flying diamond-shaped object followed his vehicleRoger MarshNapanoch, NY
This Small New York Town Was Just Named One of the Coolest in the U.S.Travel MavenWoodstock, NY
5 Charming Small Towns in New York That Are Considered a Must-VisitJoe MertensIthaca, NY
Sears Closes Locations In These StatesBryan DijkhuizenNewburgh, NY
mynews13.com
Lake-effect snow paralyzes parts of western, northern NY
BUFFALO, N.Y. — A dangerous lake-effect snowstorm paralyzed parts of western and northern New York on Friday, with nearly 2 feet (0.61 meters) of snow already on the ground in some places by midmorning and possibly much more on the way. The storm's severity varied widely due to the...
mynews13.com
Republican Boebert's tight race likely headed to recount
DENVER (AP) — Republican Rep. Lauren Boebert, a renowned conservative firebrand whose combative style helped define the new right, is likely headed to an automatic recount in her bid to fend off a surprisingly difficult challenge by a Democratic businessman from the ritzy ski town of Aspen. The Associated...
mynews13.com
Fiserv Forum to debut Wisconsin’s first just walk out technology-enabled store
MILWAUKEE — Fans at Wednesday’s Milwaukee Bucks vs. Cleveland Cavaliers game can experience Wisconsin’s first walk out technology-enabled store by Amazon. Fiserv Forum will debut Wisconsin's first walk out technology-enabled store by Amazon on Wednesday's Milwaukee Bucks vs. Cleveland Cavaliers game. The Market by Michelob ULTRA will...
mynews13.com
Complaints allege labor violations, unpaid wages during construction of Tesla’s Texas Gigafactory
AUSTIN, Texas — Some of the workers who helped construct the sprawling Gigafactory Texas automotive facility near Austin, Texas, allege nonpayment by subcontractors and workplace safety violations. The complaints were filed with the Department of Labor and the Occupational Safety and Health Administration earlier this week by Workers Defense...
mynews13.com
Meet a Wisconsin native who's using his nationwide business to empower others to give back
WISCONSIN — Last year, a Wisconsin native decided he wanted to “work for himself” and launched his own business. Now, he’s using his agency to serve others. Alex Evans started working at Lucid Light Lounge in Milwaukee as a marketing director in 2016, but after the pandemic tore through Wisconsin, the nightclub was sold in 2021. Evans found himself out of a job.
mynews13.com
New York State DOT hiring plow and salt truck drivers
The New York State Department of Transportation is hiring plow drivers and salt truck drivers to keep roads clear and traffic moving. Demand for these drivers is high. The DOT is urging anyone with a commercial driver's license, or CDL, to apply. For those interested who do not have a CDL, the state will help you get one.
mynews13.com
Broadway tours in Wisconsin delay ticket sales after Taylor Swift presale
WISCONSIN — Taylor Swift broke the internet. Well, she at least delayed ticket sales for other performing arts events around Wisconsin. Ticketmaster said that there has been “historically unprecedented demand with millions showing up to buy tickets for the TaylorSwiftTix presale.” The Capital One sale was rescheduled to Wednesday at 2 p.m. local venue time.
