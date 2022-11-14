Read full article on original website
News Channel Nebraska
NU Notes: Huskers Head to St. John's for Gavitt Tipoff Games
Nebraska looks remain perfect on the season, as the Huskers travel to Queens, N.Y. for a matchup with the St. John's Red Storm. Thursday's game tips off at 5:30 p.m. (central) and will be televised on FS1 and carried on the Huskers' Radio Network. The game is part of the Gavitt Tipoff Games, which features eight matchups between the Big Ten and the Big East throughout the week in honor of Hall of Famer Dave Gavitt, founder of the Big East and basketball visionary.
News Channel Nebraska
NU Notes: Banton Enjoys Career Night
Former Husker Dalano Banton enjoyed career night in Toronto's 115-111 win over Detroit on Monday night. The second-year Raptor enjoyed a career high for the second straight game, finishing with 27 points on 9-of-16 shooting, along with four rebounds, four assists, three steals and two blocks. It marked the second straight game he posted a career high in points as he had 14 points in 13 minutes in Toronto's loss to Indiana on Saturday.
1011now.com
Huskers fall at 20th-ranked Creighton
No. 20 Creighton jumped to a 22-11 first-quarter lead and never looked back, as the No. 22 Nebraska women’s basketball team suffered its first loss of the season with a 77-51 setback at D.J. Sokol Arena on Tuesday night. In the first matchup of top-25 teams in the 48-game...
HuskerExtra.com
Shatel: Creighton-Nebraska game proves basketball is catching up to volleyball
It’s the Ladies’ State. Creighton and Nebraska women’s basketball teams tip off Tuesday at Sokol Arena. And the two programs offer the chance for the kind of competitive thriller that the men’s series rarely delivers. Creighton is ranked No. 20, Nebraska comes in at No. 22....
Kearney Hub
Creighton vs. Nebraska: The Top-25 clash could come down to the 3-point arc
LINCOLN — Amy Williams has a good recent memory of the Creighton-Nebraska women’s basketball series — the Huskers won 67-62 in a defensive scrum. “All I can recall is Creighton just raining 3s on us,” the NU coach said with a laugh. And how. CU made...
Nebraska Football Recruiting: QB prospect visiting Lincoln for final home game
The home stretch for Nebraska football recruiting efforts is here. The light is at the end of the tunnel. The regular season is just a few weeks away and the final home game of the season is just a few days from now. That’s what makes this Senior Day in Lincoln such a weird one. Both for current members of the team, as well as possible future Cornhuskers like quarterback prospect JT Fayard.
saturdaytradition.com
Mickey Joseph addresses idea of west coast recruiting for Nebraska ahead of B1G expansion
Mickey Joseph says that now that the B1G is about to expand and bring in UCLA and USC that Nebraska should focus on recruiting out on the West Coast. However, Joseph did put a key limit on the type of prospects the Huskers should focus for on the west coast.
klkntv.com
Husker volleyball falls to No. 6 in national poll after loss to Ohio State
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Nebraska volleyball remains in the top 10 in a national poll despite a loss to Ohio State on Sunday. The Huskers dropped down two spots to claim the No. 6 rank in the American Volleyball Coaches Association Poll on Monday. Big Ten opponents Ohio State...
1011now.com
No. 22 Huskers, No. 20 Jays set for top 25 battle in Omaha
LINCOLN, Neb. (Press Release) -The Nebraska women’s basketball team hits the road for the first time in 2022-23, renewing its long-standing series with Creighton on Tuesday in Omaha. Tip-off between the No. 22 Huskers (2-0) and No. 20 Bluejays (2-0) at D.J. Sokol Arena is set for 6 p.m.
themindencourier.com
Jensen Signs With Southeast Community College
Wilcox-Hildreth senior Sarah Jensen recently signed her letter-of-intent to attend Southeast Community College to join the basketball team. She has been a varsity starter for the Falcons’ basketball program since her freshman season in 2019-20 and has also been a standout in volleyball and track for that same duration.
eastcoasttraveller.com
Best Chicken-Fried Steak in Nebraska
Brother Sebastian's Steakhouse is a locally owned restaurant and winery in Omaha, Nebraska. It offers a variety of steak dishes and more than 15 varieties of wine. The restaurant also offers private party rooms and gift certificates. The food is excellent, and the service is great. The atmosphere is unique....
2 Nebraska men arrested in Kansas pot bust
HOLTON (KSNT) – Two Nebraska men are facing drug charges after being arrested in Holton, Kansas. The Holton Police Department reported on Wednesday that Jacob Allgire, 37 and Ian Moore Sr., 35, both of Omaha, Nebraska, were arrested following a traffic stop on Tuesday night. An officer stopped their SUV in the 900 block of […]
WOWT
EXPLAINER: How often is a Nebraska law-enforcement certificate revoked?
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha’s police chief fired an officer for conduct unbecoming and asked the state to revoke the officer’s law-enforcement certificate. But just how often does it happen that law enforcement personnel are no longer allowed to serve as police officers in Nebraska?. The state has...
Controversial Omaha shooting range plans expansion to the Twin Cities
An Omaha, Nebraska shooting range venue that bills itself as a “unique, family-friendly entertainment experience” has announced plans to open in the Twin Cities, prompting critics to rehash allegations that the company uses white supremacist and Nazi symbols and imagery. 88 Tactical, in partnership with investment and development...
Most Dangerous Neighborhoods in Omaha, NE
Omaha, Nebraska, has many safe neighborhoods. However, some are dangerous. Let's take a look at those. The city of Omaha, Nebraska skyline on the Missouri River, USA.By Tony Webster - City of Omaha, Nebraska Skyline on the Missouri River, CC BY 2.0, Wikimedia.
Nebraska’s first casino has already sent nearly $800,000 to property tax relief
LINCOLN — Nebraska’s first gambling casino has contributed nearly $800,000 to a state property tax relief fund so far, including $597,854 during the month of October, a state report indicated Monday. And officials with the WarHorse Casino expect that gaming tax revenues will steadily grow as they begin advertising and marketing the temporary facility at […] The post Nebraska’s first casino has already sent nearly $800,000 to property tax relief appeared first on Nebraska Examiner.
klkntv.com
Omaha airport adds new airline with twice-weekly flight to Minneapolis
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – The Omaha airport will be getting a new airline, which will provide nonstop service to Minneapolis. The Omaha Airport Authority announced Tuesday that Sun Country Airlines will become Eppley Airfield’s eighth airline. A twice-weekly flight between Omaha and Minneapolis/St. Paul International Airport will begin...
klkntv.com
Boat ramp at western Nebraska reservoir to temporarily close for repairs
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – The road to the Hershey Beach boat ramp at Sutherland Reservoir will be closed until further notice, effective Thursday. The Nebraska Game and Parks Commission says the ramp has sustained significant erosion from waves in the water. The ramp needs to be immediately assessed before...
News Channel Nebraska
Snow has made it to northeast Nebraska
NEBRASKA -- Towns in northeast Nebraska saw snow fall over the weekend, as well as Monday morning. While there was snow over the weekend, snow this morning has caused some travel concerns for school buses and for those driving to work. Some towns that saw snow coverage were Lyons, Fremont,...
omahamagazine.com
RTG Medical: FACES of Omaha 2022
RTG Medical has much to celebrate. The 20-year-old health care staffing agency—which connects health care professionals with temporary positions in facilities across the country—is readying to move into a new 54,000-square-foot, state-of-the-art headquarters at Highway 275 and Highway 30 in Fremont. “It will house all of our recruiters...
