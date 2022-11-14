ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Omaha, NE

News Channel Nebraska

NU Notes: Huskers Head to St. John's for Gavitt Tipoff Games

Nebraska looks remain perfect on the season, as the Huskers travel to Queens, N.Y. for a matchup with the St. John's Red Storm. Thursday's game tips off at 5:30 p.m. (central) and will be televised on FS1 and carried on the Huskers' Radio Network. The game is part of the Gavitt Tipoff Games, which features eight matchups between the Big Ten and the Big East throughout the week in honor of Hall of Famer Dave Gavitt, founder of the Big East and basketball visionary.
LINCOLN, NE
News Channel Nebraska

NU Notes: Banton Enjoys Career Night

Former Husker Dalano Banton enjoyed career night in Toronto's 115-111 win over Detroit on Monday night. The second-year Raptor enjoyed a career high for the second straight game, finishing with 27 points on 9-of-16 shooting, along with four rebounds, four assists, three steals and two blocks. It marked the second straight game he posted a career high in points as he had 14 points in 13 minutes in Toronto's loss to Indiana on Saturday.
LINCOLN, NE
1011now.com

Huskers fall at 20th-ranked Creighton

No. 20 Creighton jumped to a 22-11 first-quarter lead and never looked back, as the No. 22 Nebraska women’s basketball team suffered its first loss of the season with a 77-51 setback at D.J. Sokol Arena on Tuesday night. In the first matchup of top-25 teams in the 48-game...
LINCOLN, NE
FanSided

Nebraska Football Recruiting: QB prospect visiting Lincoln for final home game

The home stretch for Nebraska football recruiting efforts is here. The light is at the end of the tunnel. The regular season is just a few weeks away and the final home game of the season is just a few days from now. That’s what makes this Senior Day in Lincoln such a weird one. Both for current members of the team, as well as possible future Cornhuskers like quarterback prospect JT Fayard.
LINCOLN, NE
1011now.com

No. 22 Huskers, No. 20 Jays set for top 25 battle in Omaha

LINCOLN, Neb. (Press Release) -The Nebraska women’s basketball team hits the road for the first time in 2022-23, renewing its long-standing series with Creighton on Tuesday in Omaha. Tip-off between the No. 22 Huskers (2-0) and No. 20 Bluejays (2-0) at D.J. Sokol Arena is set for 6 p.m.
LINCOLN, NE
themindencourier.com

Jensen Signs With Southeast Community College

Wilcox-Hildreth senior Sarah Jensen recently signed her letter-of-intent to attend Southeast Community College to join the basketball team. She has been a varsity starter for the Falcons’ basketball program since her freshman season in 2019-20 and has also been a standout in volleyball and track for that same duration.
LINCOLN, NE
eastcoasttraveller.com

Best Chicken-Fried Steak in Nebraska

Brother Sebastian's Steakhouse is a locally owned restaurant and winery in Omaha, Nebraska. It offers a variety of steak dishes and more than 15 varieties of wine. The restaurant also offers private party rooms and gift certificates. The food is excellent, and the service is great. The atmosphere is unique....
OMAHA, NE
KSNT News

2 Nebraska men arrested in Kansas pot bust

HOLTON (KSNT) – Two Nebraska men are facing drug charges after being arrested in Holton, Kansas. The Holton Police Department reported on Wednesday that Jacob Allgire, 37 and Ian Moore Sr., 35, both of Omaha, Nebraska, were arrested following a traffic stop on Tuesday night. An officer stopped their SUV in the 900 block of […]
HOLTON, KS
WOWT

EXPLAINER: How often is a Nebraska law-enforcement certificate revoked?

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha’s police chief fired an officer for conduct unbecoming and asked the state to revoke the officer’s law-enforcement certificate. But just how often does it happen that law enforcement personnel are no longer allowed to serve as police officers in Nebraska?. The state has...
OMAHA, NE
Terry Mansfield

Most Dangerous Neighborhoods in Omaha, NE

Omaha, Nebraska, has many safe neighborhoods. However, some are dangerous. Let's take a look at those. The city of Omaha, Nebraska skyline on the Missouri River, USA.By Tony Webster - City of Omaha, Nebraska Skyline on the Missouri River, CC BY 2.0, Wikimedia.
OMAHA, NE
Nebraska Examiner

Nebraska’s first casino has already sent nearly $800,000 to property tax relief

LINCOLN — Nebraska’s first gambling casino has contributed nearly $800,000 to a state property tax relief fund so far, including $597,854 during the month of October, a state report indicated Monday. And officials with the WarHorse Casino expect that gaming tax revenues will steadily grow as they begin advertising and marketing the temporary facility at […] The post Nebraska’s first casino has already sent nearly $800,000 to property tax relief appeared first on Nebraska Examiner.
LINCOLN, NE
klkntv.com

Omaha airport adds new airline with twice-weekly flight to Minneapolis

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – The Omaha airport will be getting a new airline, which will provide nonstop service to Minneapolis. The Omaha Airport Authority announced Tuesday that Sun Country Airlines will become Eppley Airfield’s eighth airline. A twice-weekly flight between Omaha and Minneapolis/St. Paul International Airport will begin...
OMAHA, NE
klkntv.com

Boat ramp at western Nebraska reservoir to temporarily close for repairs

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – The road to the Hershey Beach boat ramp at Sutherland Reservoir will be closed until further notice, effective Thursday. The Nebraska Game and Parks Commission says the ramp has sustained significant erosion from waves in the water. The ramp needs to be immediately assessed before...
LINCOLN, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Snow has made it to northeast Nebraska

NEBRASKA -- Towns in northeast Nebraska saw snow fall over the weekend, as well as Monday morning. While there was snow over the weekend, snow this morning has caused some travel concerns for school buses and for those driving to work. Some towns that saw snow coverage were Lyons, Fremont,...
NEBRASKA STATE
omahamagazine.com

RTG Medical: FACES of Omaha 2022

RTG Medical has much to celebrate. The 20-year-old health care staffing agency—which connects health care professionals with temporary positions in facilities across the country—is readying to move into a new 54,000-square-foot, state-of-the-art headquarters at Highway 275 and Highway 30 in Fremont. “It will house all of our recruiters...
OMAHA, NE

