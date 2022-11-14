Read full article on original website
4 Great Seafood Places in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
UFO made very fast entrance and exit says Florida witnessRoger MarshTitusville, FL
This area in Florida historically floods, but its residents still choose to stay. Now, 400 homes remain inundatedVictorSeminole County, FL
‘Person of Interest’ in deaths of 4 Oklahoma Friends Arrested in FloridaShameel ShamsDaytona Beach Shores, FL
vieravoice.com
Five different players score as Tigers blank Titusville in boys soccer
The Holy Trinity Tigers may have a been a little nervous in their season opener against Rockledge. But they certainly looked dialed in Tuesday night. Five different players scored goals and keeper Finn Werder and the Holy Trinity defense pitched a shutout as the Tigers defeated visiting Titusville 5-0 in a non-district boys soccer game.
theapopkavoice.com
Win a ride with the Clydesdales!
Who: World-famous Budweiser Clydesdales come to Apopka on December 2nd to celebrate the legacy of Firefighter Austin Duran. Four months ago, we suffered an unspeakable loss within our Apopka Fire Department family. It has been four months since we laid our brother Austin Duran to rest. It has been four months since the Duran family was forced to face the unthinkable tragedy no family should ever have to endure. As we have all fought to regain some footing, it has always been The Duran’s and our greatest aspiration to ensure we honor Austin and the enormous impact his life has had on each and every one of us. Austin had a spirit that was simply infectious. His smile made you smile. No one was ever left the same once they met him. We want to continue spreading that love and joy within our community and beyond.
fox35orlando.com
Orlando weather: Front to bring cooler air to Central Florida this week
Tonight's low: 66 degrees | Tomorrow's high: 86 degrees | Rain: None. Main weather concerns: A cold front comes through Wednesday around lunchtime, and may result in a few showers, with 30% of our viewing area seeing a chance for precipitation. BEACHES: The beaches again feature a mix of sun...
fox35orlando.com
Groundbreaking held for Viera High School addition
VIERA, Fla. - Brevard Public Schools held a groundbreaking ceremony on Monday for a new building at Viera High School. The new building will accommodate additional classrooms, a carpentry program, a choir program, and science labs, the district says. Thank you to Matthew Susin, Brevard County School Board Member, District...
westorlandonews.com
HCA Healthcare North Florida Division Names New President
Brian T. Cook has been named President of the HCA Healthcare North Florida Division, including its affiliated UCA Florida Lake Monroe Hospital, HCA Florida Osceola Hospital, Oviedo Medical Center, HCA Florida Poinciana Hospital, and UCF Lake Nona Hospital in Orlando. The HCA Healthcare North Florida Division is part of one...
fox35orlando.com
Cold front coming to Central Florida this week: Here's how low temperatures will drop
ORLANDO, Fla. - Tonight's low: 55 degrees | Tomorrow's high: 68 degrees | Rain: Mainly dry. Main weather concerns: A cold front will move across the Florida Peninsula, ushering in dry air and cooler temperatures. BEACHES:. The beaches will see mostly sunny skies and cooler temperatures. Highs in the 60s....
The Weather Channel
Erosion From Hurricanes Ian, Nicole In Florida Is No Surprise, Geologist Says
Dozens of buildings along Florida's east coast were deemed unsafe after Nicole. Sea level rise is making the impact from storms worse, scientists say. "We should not be surprised," coastal geologist Randall Parkinson says. Sign up for the Morning Brief email newsletter to get weekday updates from The Weather Channel...
floridainsider.com
Small Florida community beachfront homes washed away by Hurricane Nicole￼
Hurricane Nicole Update – Photos of homes destroyed by previous Hurricane Ian – Courtesy: Shutterstock – Image by Felix Mizioznikov. Before it washed away last week, Trip Valigorsky’s oceanfront home in a close-knit neighborhood in Volusia County, Florida, had been in his family for almost 15 years. Hurricane Nicole’s deadly storm surge and strong winds had swept over Florida.
This Winter Park urban legend absolutely blew my mind
The Winter Park sinkholeAnthony S. Navoy, USGS, anavoy@usgs.gov Public doman on Wikimediacommons. For those of you who've been with me a while, you know that I have a variety of interests and I get bored easily. You can thank my ADD for that, or possibly the fact the world is too amazing to have one secular interest. As much as I love spooky things, the things I love to learn about branch out into all areas of weird. And I have to say I am extremely happy to have stumbled across this urban legend about Winter Park that absolutely blew my mind.
wlrn.org
New Smyrna Beach residents pick up the pieces of a watery wasteland left by Hurricane Nicole
What was once a sprawling shoreline of sand on New Smyrna Beach is now a watery wasteland with tons of leftover debris courtesy of Hurricane Nicole’s storm surge Thursday morning. “I’ve been surfing these beaches since I wish I could hitchhike over here with my surfboard under my arm...
Bay News 9
Officials say repairing New Smyrna Beach condos will be long, expensive process
NEW SMYRNA BEACH, Fla. — There’s more than just people missing at the Sea Coast Gardens II condominiums — the beach, a portion of a sea wall, and a sun deck are also gone. Hurricane Ian left its mark for many along the Atlantic coast, and the...
fox35orlando.com
These Orlando area restaurants will offer Thanksgiving meals this holiday
LAKE MARY, Fla. - If you don't want to cook this Thanksgiving, you can still get a nice turkey dinner from these restaurants in Orlando and the surrounding areas:. This restaurant will cook for you so you can enjoy the holiday. Offerings include smoked turkey, sweet potato mash, baked cheesy potatoes, green beans & bacon, and more. The take-out Thanksgiving meal can feed 12 to 15 people for $74. You can also order sides by the quarter to feed six people starting at $11.59. The restaurant has Central Florida locations in Orlando, Ocala, and Oviedo, Read more here.
WESH
Daytona Beach Shores homeowners quickly try to reinforce their houses after hurricanes
DAYTONA BEACH SHORES, Fla. — As the wreckage of multiple homes cascades down a cliff of sand and others dangle on the edge in Wilbur-by-the-Sea, just 3 miles up the coast, Daytona Beach Shores is bracing for the possibility of trouble too. “It’s devastating. Devastating and heartbreaking,” said Mayor...
fox35orlando.com
Some Florida homeowners allowed to return to properties after Hurricane Nicole
DAYTONA BEACH SHORES, Fla. - Residents in seven buildings in Daytona Beach Shores returned to their properties after the city deemed them unsafe. The City of Daytona Beach Shores had engineers check the properties for structural damage. Twenty-three total properties were deemed unsafe after Hurricane Nicole, meaning 16 properties are still closed.
ormondbeachobserver.com
Biz Buzz: Flip Flops Shops to hold grand opening in Ormond Beach
Flip Flop Shops — a family-owned business that carries flip-flops, water shoes, sunglasses, beach hats, bags, SPF shirts, accessories and more — is now open in the Granada Plaza at 177 East Granada Blvd. The grand opening, which is open to the public, will take place Saturday, Nov....
WESH
Nicole Flooding much less than Ian, water should recede in coming days
SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — A handful of days after Nicole, there's some water on Seminole Boulevard in Sanford, but nothing like what happened after Ian. "The flooding was not as significant. The rainfall was not as significant even though it was widespread, but it was nowhere near the 20 inches we saw in many places in Ian,” Christine Mundy with St. Johns River Water Management said.
daytonatimes.com
Nicole mostly ravages beachside and downtown
While recovering from Hurricane Ian which hit in September, Daytona Beach and Volusia County were ravaged by Tropical Storm Nicole on Nov. 9 and Nov. 10. Volusia County puts property damage at $522 million from the storm, which was more than Hurricane Ian’s damage of $377 million. Nicole seems...
Hurricanes erode beaches but where does all that sand go?
Shocking video showed Hurricane Nicole flatten dunes and wash foundations out from under homes. Apartments, pools, and houses crumbled into the Atlantic, but where did all of that sand go?
The Town of Christmas, Florida! Weird Streets & A Time Capsule!
DId you know this small town existed in Florida?
