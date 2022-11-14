ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bakersfield, CA

Bakersfield Now

Wasco city council moves forward with creating police department

Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — Wasco's City Council unanimously approved the appointment of Mr. Charlie Fivecoat as the Transitional Chief of Police at their meeting Tuesday night. This is in response to the council directing city staff to begin the process of starting up a local police department earlier this...
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Kern County supervisors approve ‘Supportive Services Village’

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Homelessness in Kern County has been at the forefront of Kern community members’ minds for a long time. Even with the county anti-camping ordinance and Bakersfield municipal code, business owners said “aggressive” homeless people continue to sleep in public areas and bother local businesses posing a threat to the security of […]
KERN COUNTY, CA
Bakersfield Now

Family-owned entertainment center in Tehachapi opens its doors

Tehachapi, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — A new entertainment center has now opened its doors in Tehachapi. P-Dubs Brew Pub/Mountain Bowling in Tehachapi opened its doors weeks ago and hopes to be San Joaquin's Valley entertainment go-to spot for family fun. The new 31,500-square- foot entertainment center is located in Old...
TEHACHAPI, CA
Bakersfield Now

Kern County trucking company delays paying their workers

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — Monday morning, several truckers gathered at their company’s headquarters demanding they get paid for the work they’ve been doing. The trucking company, freon logistics is under investigation after many of their employees say they were owed hundreds of dollars. Many are saying their...
KERN COUNTY, CA
KGET 17

Dry weather, brisk temperatures expected throughout Kern County

Dry weather will prevail through the start of next week, with temperatures continuing to run below normal for this time of year. Outside of urban areas, near freezing temperatures are expected in the San Joaquin Valley tonight through Wednesday night. Gusty winds will develop in mountain and desert areas Tuesday evening and Wednesday.
KERN COUNTY, CA
KGET

Today’s the day! CAPK’s annual holiday food drive

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Community Action Partnership of Kern, also known as CAPK, works to keep those in need fed throughout the year but it needs your help to do that. Food from CAPK goes to communities across Kern. Hundreds of families lined a church parking lot in Tehachapi Tuesday where the Salvation Army […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
Bakersfield Now

Borrowing books online with the Kern County Library

Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — If you are looking for a good read this month then look no further than the Kern County Library's digital collection. Fhara Daredia from the Kern County Library explained that this November they are bringing back the Hoopla Bonus Borrows program which allows readers to take out a book at no extra cost to their monthly borrows.
KERN COUNTY, CA
Bakersfield Now

CAPK gets new refrigerated food truck ahead of the holidays

Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — Community Action Partnership unveiled a new, refrigerated food truck donated by Health Net on Thursday morning. CAPK said these trucks are the lifeblood of Kern County’s 8,000 square mile emergency food network. They carry nutritional staples like bread, protein, milk, juice, and fresh produce...
KERN COUNTY, CA
Key News Network

Victim Stabbed on Bike Path in Park

Bakersfield, Kern County, CA: Bakersfield Police Department received a call for a stabbing at Stramler Park on the 4000 block of Chester Avenue in the city of Bakersfield Monday evening, Nov. 14. The stabbing occurred around 5:54 p.m. Officers arrived at the location and found a victim with moderate injuries.
BAKERSFIELD, CA
southkernsol.org

Community meeting set to take place to discuss the Majestic Gateway Project

As the Bakersfield City Council’s decision on whether or not to approve the Majestic Gateway Project approaches, local leaders have scheduled a community meeting for this afternoon to further discuss what this project would mean for the community surrounding Greenfield and South Bakersfield. The meeting will take place at...
BAKERSFIELD, CA
Bakersfield Channel

Happy Tuesday Everyone we have some potential high winds moving our way

BAKERSFIELD, Calif (KERO) — Happy Tuesday Kern County. We have a chilly day ahead with temperatures dipping a bit. The forecast high today is 62 degrees in Bakersfield, temperatures five degrees below seasonal average. Expect clear skies and hazy conditions. We have Santa Ana Winds moving into Southern California.
KERN COUNTY, CA

