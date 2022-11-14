Read full article on original website
Bakersfield Californian
Groundbreaking scheduled for Delano park commemorating labor leader Larry Itliong
Construction is set to begin this weekend in Delano on a $12 million, 5-acre park honoring Filipino labor leader Larry Itliong. A groundbreaking ceremony has been scheduled for 2 p.m. Saturday at 200 W. 11th Ave., future home of the Larry Itliong United Park and City Aquatic Center.
Bakersfield Now
Wasco city council moves forward with creating police department
Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — Wasco's City Council unanimously approved the appointment of Mr. Charlie Fivecoat as the Transitional Chief of Police at their meeting Tuesday night. This is in response to the council directing city staff to begin the process of starting up a local police department earlier this...
Kern County supervisors approve ‘Supportive Services Village’
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Homelessness in Kern County has been at the forefront of Kern community members’ minds for a long time. Even with the county anti-camping ordinance and Bakersfield municipal code, business owners said “aggressive” homeless people continue to sleep in public areas and bother local businesses posing a threat to the security of […]
City of Bakersfield to hold 6th annual Christmas Tree Lighting event
The City of Bakersfield will hold its sixth annual Christmas Tree Lighting ceremony on Saturday, November 26th. The ceremony will take place at the Centennial Plaza.
Bakersfield Now
Family-owned entertainment center in Tehachapi opens its doors
Tehachapi, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — A new entertainment center has now opened its doors in Tehachapi. P-Dubs Brew Pub/Mountain Bowling in Tehachapi opened its doors weeks ago and hopes to be San Joaquin's Valley entertainment go-to spot for family fun. The new 31,500-square- foot entertainment center is located in Old...
Bakersfield Now
Kern County trucking company delays paying their workers
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — Monday morning, several truckers gathered at their company’s headquarters demanding they get paid for the work they’ve been doing. The trucking company, freon logistics is under investigation after many of their employees say they were owed hundreds of dollars. Many are saying their...
KGET 17
Dry weather, brisk temperatures expected throughout Kern County
Dry weather will prevail through the start of next week, with temperatures continuing to run below normal for this time of year. Outside of urban areas, near freezing temperatures are expected in the San Joaquin Valley tonight through Wednesday night. Gusty winds will develop in mountain and desert areas Tuesday evening and Wednesday.
1 Person Injured In A Motor Vehicle Accident In Bakersfield (Bakersfield, CA)
The Bakersfield Police Department reported a single-vehicle collision on Tuesday. The accident occurred on Wible Road just after 4:30 a.m. The officials reported that a vehicle had crashed into a tree. The driver of the vehicle was ejected upon impact and was found lying on the side of the road.
Today’s the day! CAPK’s annual holiday food drive
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Community Action Partnership of Kern, also known as CAPK, works to keep those in need fed throughout the year but it needs your help to do that. Food from CAPK goes to communities across Kern. Hundreds of families lined a church parking lot in Tehachapi Tuesday where the Salvation Army […]
Bakersfield Now
Borrowing books online with the Kern County Library
Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — If you are looking for a good read this month then look no further than the Kern County Library's digital collection. Fhara Daredia from the Kern County Library explained that this November they are bringing back the Hoopla Bonus Borrows program which allows readers to take out a book at no extra cost to their monthly borrows.
Bakersfield Now
CAPK gets new refrigerated food truck ahead of the holidays
Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — Community Action Partnership unveiled a new, refrigerated food truck donated by Health Net on Thursday morning. CAPK said these trucks are the lifeblood of Kern County’s 8,000 square mile emergency food network. They carry nutritional staples like bread, protein, milk, juice, and fresh produce...
Bakersfield Californian
Refinery owner hunts for capital to complete past-due conversion project on Rosedale
The Torrance-based company working to turn the former Big West petroleum refinery into a renewable diesel plant has run into still more construction delays and a worsening cash crunch it says raise concern about its ability to survive. A report issued Monday by refinery owner Global Clean Energy Holdings Inc....
Lake Isabella man dead following crash on Mountain Hwy 99
One man is dead and another is injured following a crash on Mountain Highway 99 around 3:15 a.m. on Monday, November 14th. The crash took place south of Corral Creek.
Victim Stabbed on Bike Path in Park
Bakersfield, Kern County, CA: Bakersfield Police Department received a call for a stabbing at Stramler Park on the 4000 block of Chester Avenue in the city of Bakersfield Monday evening, Nov. 14. The stabbing occurred around 5:54 p.m. Officers arrived at the location and found a victim with moderate injuries.
1 Person Died, 2 Others Injured In A Motor Vehicle Crash In Tulare County (Tulare County, CA)
The California Highway Patrol responded to a motor vehicle crash at Avenue 264 and Road 156 at 3 p.m. According to the authorities, a sedan stopped at a stop sign at the intersection and traveled in the path of an oncoming pickup truck.
southkernsol.org
Community meeting set to take place to discuss the Majestic Gateway Project
As the Bakersfield City Council’s decision on whether or not to approve the Majestic Gateway Project approaches, local leaders have scheduled a community meeting for this afternoon to further discuss what this project would mean for the community surrounding Greenfield and South Bakersfield. The meeting will take place at...
Bakersfield Californian
TUSD superintendent alerts parents to reasons ‘After School Satan Club’ can meet at school
TEHACHAPI — In a letter to parents dated Tuesday, Tehachapi Unified School District Superintendent Stacey Larson-Everson said the district has approved use of the cafeteria at Golden Hills Elementary School by an organization called the After School Satan Club. The superintendent noted that the district has long allowed varied...
Christmas parade, tree lighting, and block party to take place in Wasco
The Wasco Downtown Christmas Parade and Tree Lighting Ceremony will be held on Saturday, December 3rd. A vendor fair will be held before the event
Bakersfield Channel
Happy Tuesday Everyone we have some potential high winds moving our way
BAKERSFIELD, Calif (KERO) — Happy Tuesday Kern County. We have a chilly day ahead with temperatures dipping a bit. The forecast high today is 62 degrees in Bakersfield, temperatures five degrees below seasonal average. Expect clear skies and hazy conditions. We have Santa Ana Winds moving into Southern California.
Low-flying helicopter getting data for USGS above Fresno County
COALINGA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Starting around November 17, and lasting up to a month, a helicopter towing a large hoop from a cable will be making low-level flights over the areas of the western San Joaquin Valley in Fresno, Kings, and Kern counties near Coalinga, and the Pyramid Hills according to the United States Geological […]
