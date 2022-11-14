When A 5-Year-Old Refused To Put A Fork In The Trash, The Teacher Dragged Them By Their Hair: Police

unsplash

A teacher in Texas faces criminal charges and is accused of dragging a child across a room by her hair, Radar has learned.

The alleged incident happened in the Houston Independent School District and involved a 5-year-old child, according to KTRK.

Police said that surveillance video showed the 44-year-old teacher , Jenny Alicia Dominguez , showed her dragging the child by the hair and arm across the ground.

A witness told police the incident happened after the elementary school student refused to throw a fork in the garbage, according to the report. The witness said that the teacher told the tot, “Don’t be a brat.”

She then dragged the student to the trash can.

The witness described the behavior as “irrational” and “out of control,” according to the report.

The victim’s mother, Patricia Saldana , spoke to KTRK about the incident. She said that her child suffered a red, swollen arm and a small cut in the incident. But there was an emotional toll as well.

"She doesn't feel safe. She tries to leave the school. She just doesn't seem like she was," Saldana told the outlet. "She was happy to go to school every day.”

Dominguez faces charges of felony injury to a child. She is a kindergarten teacher at the school.

The district provided a statement to KTRK about the allegations.

“HISD takes these situations very seriously, and the safety and well-being of our students is always our absolute top priority. HISD PD was notified of an allegation of misconduct and the educator was immediately reassigned pending the outcome of the investigation. Due to the Family Education Rights Privacy Act and the pending investigation, HISD will not provide additional information.”