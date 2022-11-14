ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

When A 5-Year-Old Refused To Put A Fork In The Trash, The Teacher Dragged Them By Their Hair: Police

By Alex Lang
RadarOnline
RadarOnline
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=242LNf_0jANNGKA00
unsplash

A teacher in Texas faces criminal charges and is accused of dragging a child across a room by her hair, Radar has learned.

The alleged incident happened in the Houston Independent School District and involved a 5-year-old child, according to KTRK.

Police said that surveillance video showed the 44-year-old teacher , Jenny Alicia Dominguez , showed her dragging the child by the hair and arm across the ground.

A witness told police the incident happened after the elementary school student refused to throw a fork in the garbage, according to the report. The witness said that the teacher told the tot, “Don’t be a brat.”

She then dragged the student to the trash can.

The witness described the behavior as “irrational” and “out of control,” according to the report.

The victim’s mother, Patricia Saldana , spoke to KTRK about the incident. She said that her child suffered a red, swollen arm and a small cut in the incident. But there was an emotional toll as well.

"She doesn't feel safe. She tries to leave the school. She just doesn't seem like she was," Saldana told the outlet. "She was happy to go to school every day.”

Dominguez faces charges of felony injury to a child. She is a kindergarten teacher at the school.

The district provided a statement to KTRK about the allegations.

“HISD takes these situations very seriously, and the safety and well-being of our students is always our absolute top priority. HISD PD was notified of an allegation of misconduct and the educator was immediately reassigned pending the outcome of the investigation. Due to the Family Education Rights Privacy Act and the pending investigation, HISD will not provide additional information.”

Comments / 138

Jerome W Jackson Jr.
2d ago

Self control. Kids will push you but you don’t need to lose your control. The teacher should have threw it in the trash and moved on .

Reply(2)
35
75ct
2d ago

I feel so bad for that five yr child and how many others has she mistreated I her class and for others to just stand there and not put a stop to it is wrong.thats just plan abuse by a person in trust. 😡 if it were my child things wouldn't be nice and I would have a lawyer.

Reply(5)
32
nick
2d ago

kids can be brats, but adults are adults and should know how to handle kids better than that. why risk your career, reputation, and community over it. take 2 seconds and think it through. escort the child to the office use whatever disciplinary action the school has and contact the parents. sometimes that may not help if they have loser parents but better than losing your career over it

Reply(2)
24
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Upworthy

A student was stopped from walking at graduation because of his shoes. So a teacher stepped in.

Editor's note: This article was originally published on May 25, 2021. It has since been updated. Students across the country have had a tough time navigating online schools. Many believed they would not even have physical graduation ceremonies after four years of hard work. However, some lucky ones have been allowed to have in-person ceremonies, including teacher John Butler's students. Unfortunately, one of his students was informed that he would not be allowed to walk at graduation owing to an elitist policy about appropriate footwear. He approached Butler who confirmed the policy with one of the organizers. Therefore, he did what was, according to him, a "no brainer." He pulled his shoes off and let his student borrow them.
iheart.com

10-Year-Old Boy Evades Abduction By Asking Cashier To Pretend To Be His Mom

A ten-year-old boy's quick thinking saved him from being kidnapped. Sammy Green was walking home from school when a woman started following him. Sam Green, the boy's father, told WPVI that the woman claimed she knew his family and said the young boy was supposed to come with her. She...
Ingram Atkinson

After bank calls police on elderly man, instead of arresting him, police officer helps him out

What this police officer did for this man is not short of a good deed. A bank reported this elderly man to the police. But the cop's actions are surprising. One day, a 92-year-old man went into the bank to withdraw money, but the teller told him she couldn't serve him since his ID had expired. They eventually phoned the police to have him removed from the bank when he became angry with them.
Daily Mail

California high school teacher placed on leave after secretly recorded video reveals he threatened to 'slam' female student's 'face against the wall' because she was a 'rude, defiant little brat'

A high school teacher in California was placed on leave after he was secretly recorded calling a student a 'defiant little brat kid' and saying 'I just want to slam her face up against the wall.'. English teacher Robert Bean, 53, was recorded by a student during a class at...
SAN BERNARDINO, CA
Savannah Aylin

In 2014, a 15-year-old Girl Opened the Door for a Man in a FedEx Uniform; Hours Later, Her Family Was Dead

On July 9, 2014, Ronald Haskell, dressed as a FedEx delivery man, knocked on the door of the Stay family. Cassidy Stay, Haskell's 15-year-old niece, answered the door; she did not recognize the man before her as her uncle, as she did not spend much time with him. Under the impression that Haskell was just an ordinary delivery driver, she told him that her parents were not home and would be unable to sign for the package he was attempting to deliver. Little did Cassidy know, this "delivery man" would later use the package he was holding as a silencerfor the gun he had with him.
Daily Mail

'I lost my damn son': Uvalde families' fury as Texas top cop tells school shooting hearing that officers 'did not fail' and were inside building within minutes of massacre

The chief of the Texas Department of Public Safety claimed his officers 'did not fail' the Uvalde community during the massacre that left 21 people dead. DPS Director Steven McCraw, who is facing calls to resign over officers' failure to quickly subdue shooter Salvador Ramos at the Uvalde Elementary School, said he'd gladly go if his department was at fault.
UVALDE, TX
The Independent

Teachers noticed he was starving. Then he froze to death in a garage. What happened to Thomas Valva?

Thomas Valva died of hypothermia on 17 January 2020, after spending the night on the frigid floor of his NYPD officer father’s garage. He was only eight years old. For two years after Michael Valva was awarded partial custody of his three children, Anthony, Thomas and Andrew, in 2017, their mother Justyna Zubko-Valva fought hard against the decision. She documented the bruises on her children’s bodies, posting videos of their children saying they weren’t allowed to say they missed her. The gruesome extent of the abuse that Thomas and his brothers allegedly endured is now on full display in the...
truecrimedaily

N.Y. mom arrested for allegedly letting 10-year-old son get 'large' tattoo on his arm at motel

LLOYD, N.Y. (TCD) -- A 33-year-old woman faces a child endangerment charge after she reportedly allowed her young son to get a permanent tattoo on his arm. Town of Lloyd Police said in an arrest report officers arrested Crystal Thomas on Oct. 4 on a charge of endangering the welfare of a child because she allegedly allowed her "10-year-old juvenile child to get a large permanent ink tattoo on his body."
LLOYD, NY
NBC Miami

‘Devastated': Mom Says 11-Year-Old Daughter Bullied, Attacked at Margate Middle School

An 11-year-old girl is afraid to go back to her Broward County school after he mother said weeks of bullying by other students turned violent. Valentina was a new student at Margate Middle School this year after having recently moved to the United States from Bolivia. Her mother, Sesilia Bacaribera, said her daughter is still learning English and started getting bullied from day one at the school.
MARGATE, FL
People

Grieving Uvalde Mom Says School Called and Complained About Surviving Daughter Wearing Ripped Jeans

Kimberly Mata-Rubio, whose daughter Lexi died in the shooting, implored the district to "focus on school security," adding, "maybe, if you had, my daughter, her little sister would still be alive" A grieving mother in Uvalde, Texas, is expressing her dissatisfaction over a call she says she got from the Uvalde school district, addressing an outfit her surviving daughter recently wore — five months after the mass shooting at Robb Elementary School in which the girl's sister Lexi Rubio, 10, was killed. As seen in a transcript of...
UVALDE, TX
People

Woman 'Repeatedly' Rejected Coworker's Advances, Texted Him to Not Touch Her. She Was Killed the Next Day

Nicole Hammond, 28, told her co-worker she did not want to be "manipulated" by him A 36-year-old St. Cloud, Minn., man was charged with second-degree murder for allegedly shooting and killing his co-worker, police said. Michael Carpenter was arrested in connection with the death of 28-year-old Nicole Hammond, who allegedly rejected his advances, according to a police probable cause statement obtained by the Kansas City Star. The night before Hammond was killed, text messages indicated she told Carpenter that "she did not want to be touched or manipulated by him," police said in...
SAINT CLOUD, MN
RadarOnline

RadarOnline

128K+
Followers
3K+
Post
53M+
Views
ABOUT

Gossip too good to wait for. We follow the stars so you don't have to.

 https://radaronline.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy