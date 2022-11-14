Read full article on original website
Red Wings Have the Assets to Acquire Sharks’ Erik Karlsson
Last month (Oct. 27), NHL insider Pierre LeBrun reported that the San Jose Sharks are open to hearing offers for just about every player on their roster besides Tomas Hertl. That naturally has since made the Sharks one of the most-talked-about teams in the rumor mill, and general manager (GM) Mike Grier has now added more fuel to the fire. On Tuesday (Nov. 16), Grier confirmed to NHL.com’s Nicholas Cotsonika that he will be listening to any trade offers for star defenseman Erik Karlsson . In my opinion, Detroit Red Wings GM Steve Yzerman should take advantage of this and make a push to acquire him.
NHL
NHL Buzz: Parayko 'wait and see' for Blues at Blackhawks
Swayman activated by Bruins; Murray back for Maple Leafs. Welcome to the NHL Buzz. The 2022-23 regular season is underway, and NHL.com has you covered with all the latest news. St. Louis Blues. Colton Parayko was not on the ice with the St. Louis Blues for the morning skate because...
NHL
Goal of the Season? Reinhart bats flying puck into back of the net
Check out the most sensational scores from around the NHL in 2022-23 Sam Reinhart uses incredible skill to bat the puck in with a backhander for a power-play goal that makes it 2-0 in the 2nd period. 00:46 •. Sam Reinhart showed off his baseball skills against the Washington Capitals...
NHL
Reverse Retro Collection Available on Nov. 15
The entire reverse retro collection will be available at Islanders Team Stores starting on Nov. 15. Head to the Isles Lab Team Store or Islanders Pro Shop on Nov. 15 before 8pm for a special sales event to buy your Reverse Retro jersey. Isles Lab will be open from 11...
NHL
5 TAKEAWAYS: Panthers 5, Capitals 2
Winning three of their last four games, the Panthers now sit at 9-6-1 in the standings. "Like every game, we came out and had a strong start," said Carter Verhaeghe, who scored a pair of goals in the win. "It was a gritty one. The special teams were huge with the PK. It was a solid win throughout."
NHL
Gavrikov, Blue Jackets defeat Flyers for second time in week
COLUMBUS -- Vladislav Gavrikov scored at 3:14 of overtime, and the Columbus Blue Jackets recovered for a 5-4 win against the Philadelphia Flyers at Nationwide Arena on Tuesday. Gavrikov won it when he finished a 3-on-1 rush with Yegor Chinakhov and Cole Sillinger with a one-timer from below the right...
NHL
Ten Wins | 10 TAKEAWAYS
Amanda Stein runs it back and takes you through every game of the current 10-game win streak. Ten games, ten wins, ten takeaways. The Devils are turning heads around the league as they continue to put together an impressive run of 10-straight victories (going for 11 on Thursday night against the Toronto Maple Leafs) and they've done it while facing different forms of adversity, and winning in different ways.
NHL
PHOTO GALLERY - FLAMES PRACTICE
Go inside the glass and get a close-up look at the action of Wednesday's practice at Amalie Arena. FLAMES (7-6-2) @ LIGHTNING (9-6-1) 5 P.M. MT | TV: Sportsnet West | RADIO: Sportsnet 960 The FAN. 2021-22 Season Series: 1-1-0 SAY WHAT: 'STEP IN THE RIGHT DIRECTION'. What was said...
NHL
NHL On Tap: Devils visit Canadiens seeking 10th consecutive win
Stars forward Robertson can extend point streak to nine games; Flyers, Blue Jackets at pivotal points. Welcome to the NHL On Tap. Three NHL.com writers will share what they are most looking forward to on the schedule each day. Today, their choices from nine games Tuesday. Runnin' with the Devils.
NHL
Game Preview: Islanders at Predators
NEW YORK ISLANDERS (11-6-0) AT NASHVILLE PREDATORS (7-8-1) 8 PM ET | BRIDGESTONE ARENA. The New York Islanders head back out on the road and look to extend their win streak to three games when they take on the Nashville Predators at Bridgestone Arena. The Islanders beat the Ottawa Senators...
NHL
Game Preview: Avalanche at Hurricanes
COLORADO AVALANCHE (8-5-1) VS CAROLINA HURRICANES(10-5-0) 5 PM MT | PNC ARENA. The Colorado Avalanche are set to face off against the Carolina Hurricanes for the second time in less than a week. The Avalanche were able to weather the Hurricanes this past Saturday in their first matchup of the season and hope to sweep the season series on Thursday night.
NHL
'I'M HAPPY WITH MY GAME'
TAMPA - When you head out on a lengthy six-game, 12-day roadie there's always a lot to pack. When you factor in you'll be travelling first to sunny Florida for a pair of tilts, then dipping up north through Philly, Pittsburgh and D.C., before going back south to North Carolina, you really have to think about what you're jamming in the suitcase.
NHL
NJD@MTL: What you need to know
MONTREAL -- The Canadiens (8-6-1) close out their homestand with a matchup against the Devils (12-3-0) at the Bell Centre tonight. Here's what you need to know heading into the game:. 1. Head coach Martin St-Louis has every reason to be proud of his group after Saturday night's 5-4 overtime...
‘I Hated the Game Last Year,’ Real Jason Zucker Finally Arrives for Penguins
In just a few months, Jason Zucker will celebrate the third anniversary of the Pittsburgh Penguins finally acquiring him. The Penguins first traded for Zucker in the summer of 2019, but Phil Kessel vetoed the deal. On Feb. 10, 2020 former GM Jim Rutherford finally got his man, and Zucker’s Penguins odyssey began.
NHL
Devils coach talks 10-game winning streak on 'NHL @TheRink' podcast
Ruff cites team building, puck management behind third-longest run in franchise history. The New Jersey Devils have won 10 games in a row, and coach Lindy Ruff said he thinks the strong start to the season is a sign of building on a lot of the tough times over the previous two seasons.
NHL
Forsberg, Senators hand Sabres seventh straight loss
OTTAWA -- Anton Forsberg made 29 saves and the Ottawa Senators handed the Buffalo Sabres their seventh straight loss, 4-1 at Canadian Tire Centre on Wednesday. "I wouldn't say I felt the best of all the games I've played so far," said Forsberg, who ended a personal five-game skid (0-4-1). "But it was a step in the right direction. I've had a few games where I felt really good and let in one or two [shots] I should have had, which is tough sometimes. Tonight, it was a complete game for me and for the team, so it was nice."
NHL
Rosen's mom accurately predicts son's goal at Blues game
Defenseman opens scoring against Blackhawks after video. Calle Rosen's mother knows best. The St. Louis Blues defenseman's mom, Marie, successfully predicted her son would score first in a video posted by the team on Twitter before its game against the Chicago Blackhawks on Wednesday. Rosen opened the scoring with a...
NHL
OFFENSIVE EXPLOSION
Flames win high-scoring affair against visiting Kings. The Flames jumped out to a big lead and then held on during a wild finish as they tallied a season-high six goals to beat the visiting LA Kings 6-5 at the Scotiabank Saddledome Monday night. Calgary led 6-3 after 40 minutes but...
NHL
The Backcheck: Bolts ride fast start to win over Caps
After dropping Friday night's game to the Capitals in Washington, D.C., the Tampa Bay Lightning got a chance at immediate revenge and capitalized with an emphatic 6-3 win on Sunday night. The Bolts came out with a purpose and delivered the best period of the regular season with four goals...
NHL
Hughes powers Devils past Canadiens for 10th straight win
MONTREAL -- Jack Hughes scored twice and had an assist, and the New Jersey Devils extended their winning streak to 10 games with a 5-1 victory against the Montreal Canadiens at Bell Centre on Tuesday. Dougie Hamilton and Jesper Bratt each had a goal and an assist, and Dawson Mercer...
