OTTAWA -- Anton Forsberg made 29 saves and the Ottawa Senators handed the Buffalo Sabres their seventh straight loss, 4-1 at Canadian Tire Centre on Wednesday. "I wouldn't say I felt the best of all the games I've played so far," said Forsberg, who ended a personal five-game skid (0-4-1). "But it was a step in the right direction. I've had a few games where I felt really good and let in one or two [shots] I should have had, which is tough sometimes. Tonight, it was a complete game for me and for the team, so it was nice."

BUFFALO, NY ・ 5 HOURS AGO