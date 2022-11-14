Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
WDBJ7.com
Two people treated after shooting reports in Lynchburg
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Two people are being treated as Lynchburg Police investigate two incidents of shots being fired Wednesday afternoon. Around 1:55 p.m., police say, several 911 callers reported hearing shots fired near 12th Street. Officers found several cartridge casings in the 1200 block of Pierce Street. Shortly after...
Witness claims UVA suspect shot victim while he was sleeping, shooting not random
The shooting at University of Virginia on Sunday night was not random, according to a witness account in court on Wednesday morning.
Witness reveals U.Va. shooter Christopher Darnell Jones Jr. shot victim while he was sleeping, shooting not random
The shooting at University of Virginia on Sunday night was not random, according to a witness account in court on Wednesday morning.
wfirnews.com
Man arrested by Charlottesville Police for firearm charge, among others
A 31-year-old man has been arrested by Charlottesville police after authorities were alerted to threatening social media posts made by Bryan Silva. Police say in a social media post that Silva has no affiliation with UVA but is known by the UVA threat assessment team. He faces charges including possession or transportation of a firearm by a convicted felon and possession of a controlled substance. At this time, CPD does not believe Silva’s threats were related to the tragic events on UVA’s campus Sunday night.
cbs19news
Hingeley speaks following alleged UVA shooter's first court appearance
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The suspect in the weekend shooting at the University of Virginia made his first court appearance Wednesday morning. Christopher Darnell Jones, Jr. is being held without bond at the Charlottesville-Albemarle Regional Jail. He appeared by video stream in the Albemarle County General District Courthouse.
Man pleads guilty to robbing victim at gunpoint in their Albemarle County home
According to the DOJ, C.H. was forced from his upstairs bedroom into the kitchen by Gray and Williams who then ordered him to lie facedown on the floor. Gray bound C.H.'s hands with tape, punched him in the face and pushed him into the kitchen pantry.
Suspect in U.Va. deadly shooting transferred to Albemarle, hearing scheduled
The suspect charged in connection to a deadly shooting at the University of Virginia has been transferred and is scheduled to be arraigned tomorrow morning.
WSLS
Two dead after crash in Charlotte County
CHARLOTTE COUNTY, Va. – Two people are dead following a crash on U.S. 360 in Charlotte County, according to Virginia State Police. Authorities say it happened Sunday (Nov.13) shortly before 8 p.m. not far from Route 654. State Police told 10 News that 51-year-old Corey D. Williams, of Troy,...
cbs19news
UPDATE: Police find no threat at Walker Upper Elementary
UPDATE: 12:20 p.m.: The Charlottesville Police Department reports the call about a possible active shooter at Walker Upper Elementary School was a hoax. Around 10:45 a.m., police received a report of an active shooter at the school, which was placed on lockdown while officers responded. A search of the building...
wspa.com
Suspect in custody after 3 killed in shooting at University of Virginia
A suspect is in custody after three people were killed and two others were wounded in a shooting late Sunday at the University of Virginia, according to the University of Virginia Police Department.
WSLS
Woman stabbed in Lynchburg on Wyndhurst Drive, suspect in custody: police
LYNCHBURG, Va. – A 19-year-old female was stabbed Sunday evening and the alleged suspect is in police custody, according to a press release. Around 5:40 p.m., officers responded to the 700 block of Wyndhurst Drive for a stabbing. The victim was transported to Lynchburg General Hospital for treatment of...
Augusta Free Press
Charlotte County: Two-vehicle crash on U.S. 360 kills two people
Virginia State Police responded to a two-vehicle crash on U.S. 360 in Charlotte County at 7:52 p.m. Sunday. A 1983 Oldsmobile Cutlass was traveling west on U.S. 360 when it ran off the right side of the road, overcorrected, ran off the road a second time and struck a parked 2017 Kenworth tractor-trailer.
UVA shooting suspect was on police radar before shooting
The man accused of killing three people and wounding two others at the University of Virginia was the focus of a "threat assessment" months before the shooting.
WSLS
UVA Health: One victim of UVA shooting being released, one in critical condition
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – An official from UVA Health has shared an update on the two victims hurt in the deadly shooting at the University of Virginia. On Tuesday, Eric Swensen with UVA Health said one of those two victims is being released from UVA Medical Center, and one is in serious condition. He did not specify who was being released from the facility or who was in critical condition.
WSLS
Man arrested for allegedly making social media threats against UVA
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – Authorities have arrested a man that allegedly made social media threats against the University of Virginia. Around 10:30 a.m. on Monday, the Charlottesville Police Department and the University of Virginia Police Department was made aware of several concerning and threatening social media posts. CPD opened an...
WILX-TV
Police Capture Alleged Virginia Shooter
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (AP) - Police have captured a University of Virginia student suspected of fatally shooting three members of the school’s football team as they returned to campus from a field trip. Authorities said two other students were wounded. The violence erupted near a parking garage and sent the campus into a lockdown that lasted overnight while police searched for the gunman. Officials got word during a mid-morning news briefing that the suspect, Christopher Darnell Jones Jr., 22, had been taken into custody. The shooting happened just after 10:15 p.m. Sunday as a charter bus full of students returned from seeing a play in Washington.
cbs19news
Two killed in weekend crash in Charlotte County
CHARLOTTE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The Virginia State Police is investigating a crash that killed two people over the weekend in Charlotte County. According to police, the crash occurred around 7:50 p.m. Sunday on Kings Highway, just west of the intersection with Cabbage Patch Road. A 1983 Oldsmobile Cutlass...
NBC 29 News
UVA Health gives update on 2 injured in Sunday’s shooting
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - UVA Health is providing an update on the two people injured in Sunday night’s shooting. UVA Health PIO Eric Swensen announced Tuesday, November 15, that one patient is being discharged from the UVA Medical Center that day, while the other is in serious condition. Authorities...
Augusta Free Press
Waynesboro: Man arrested in assault that lands city woman in hospital with multiple injuries
A Waynesboro man is in custody after being arrested on a litany of felony charges stemming from a Sunday morning assault. Aero Casey Smith, 31, is being held at Middle River Regional Jail without bond, according to Waynesboro Police. Officers responded to Augusta Health on Sunday to speak with a...
