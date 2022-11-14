ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlottesville, VA

WDBJ7.com

Two people treated after shooting reports in Lynchburg

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Two people are being treated as Lynchburg Police investigate two incidents of shots being fired Wednesday afternoon. Around 1:55 p.m., police say, several 911 callers reported hearing shots fired near 12th Street. Officers found several cartridge casings in the 1200 block of Pierce Street. Shortly after...
LYNCHBURG, VA
wfirnews.com

Man arrested by Charlottesville Police for firearm charge, among others

A 31-year-old man has been arrested by Charlottesville police after authorities were alerted to threatening social media posts made by Bryan Silva. Police say in a social media post that Silva has no affiliation with UVA but is known by the UVA threat assessment team. He faces charges including possession or transportation of a firearm by a convicted felon and possession of a controlled substance. At this time, CPD does not believe Silva’s threats were related to the tragic events on UVA’s campus Sunday night.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
cbs19news

Hingeley speaks following alleged UVA shooter's first court appearance

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The suspect in the weekend shooting at the University of Virginia made his first court appearance Wednesday morning. Christopher Darnell Jones, Jr. is being held without bond at the Charlottesville-Albemarle Regional Jail. He appeared by video stream in the Albemarle County General District Courthouse.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
WSLS

Two dead after crash in Charlotte County

CHARLOTTE COUNTY, Va. – Two people are dead following a crash on U.S. 360 in Charlotte County, according to Virginia State Police. Authorities say it happened Sunday (Nov.13) shortly before 8 p.m. not far from Route 654. State Police told 10 News that 51-year-old Corey D. Williams, of Troy,...
CHARLOTTE COUNTY, VA
cbs19news

UPDATE: Police find no threat at Walker Upper Elementary

UPDATE: 12:20 p.m.: The Charlottesville Police Department reports the call about a possible active shooter at Walker Upper Elementary School was a hoax. Around 10:45 a.m., police received a report of an active shooter at the school, which was placed on lockdown while officers responded. A search of the building...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
Augusta Free Press

Charlotte County: Two-vehicle crash on U.S. 360 kills two people

Virginia State Police responded to a two-vehicle crash on U.S. 360 in Charlotte County at 7:52 p.m. Sunday. A 1983 Oldsmobile Cutlass was traveling west on U.S. 360 when it ran off the right side of the road, overcorrected, ran off the road a second time and struck a parked 2017 Kenworth tractor-trailer.
CHARLOTTE COUNTY, VA
WSLS

UVA Health: One victim of UVA shooting being released, one in critical condition

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – An official from UVA Health has shared an update on the two victims hurt in the deadly shooting at the University of Virginia. On Tuesday, Eric Swensen with UVA Health said one of those two victims is being released from UVA Medical Center, and one is in serious condition. He did not specify who was being released from the facility or who was in critical condition.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
WSLS

Man arrested for allegedly making social media threats against UVA

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – Authorities have arrested a man that allegedly made social media threats against the University of Virginia. Around 10:30 a.m. on Monday, the Charlottesville Police Department and the University of Virginia Police Department was made aware of several concerning and threatening social media posts. CPD opened an...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
WILX-TV

Police Capture Alleged Virginia Shooter

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (AP) - Police have captured a University of Virginia student suspected of fatally shooting three members of the school’s football team as they returned to campus from a field trip. Authorities said two other students were wounded. The violence erupted near a parking garage and sent the campus into a lockdown that lasted overnight while police searched for the gunman. Officials got word during a mid-morning news briefing that the suspect, Christopher Darnell Jones Jr., 22, had been taken into custody. The shooting happened just after 10:15 p.m. Sunday as a charter bus full of students returned from seeing a play in Washington.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
cbs19news

Two killed in weekend crash in Charlotte County

CHARLOTTE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The Virginia State Police is investigating a crash that killed two people over the weekend in Charlotte County. According to police, the crash occurred around 7:50 p.m. Sunday on Kings Highway, just west of the intersection with Cabbage Patch Road. A 1983 Oldsmobile Cutlass...
CHARLOTTE COUNTY, VA
NBC 29 News

UVA Health gives update on 2 injured in Sunday’s shooting

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - UVA Health is providing an update on the two people injured in Sunday night’s shooting. UVA Health PIO Eric Swensen announced Tuesday, November 15, that one patient is being discharged from the UVA Medical Center that day, while the other is in serious condition. Authorities...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA

