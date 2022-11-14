Read full article on original website
Related
Grazia
Made In Chelsea Fans Are Convinced Ruby Adler Is Still In Love With Miles Nazaire
I think we can all agree, this will they/ won't they saga between Ruby Adler and Miles Nazaire has been going on forever. On this week's Made In Chelsea, Miles introduced a new love interest, Ella May Ding, to the Kings Roaders. Upon her entrance to the scene, Ruby was suddenly very interested in their romance, and it has fans convinced that she is still in love with Miles.
Grazia
The £36 Bronzer Behind Holly Willoughby’s Subtle Glow
From the cream eyeshadow she uses to create a smoky eye to the £6.50 shampoo she swears by, it’s no secret that we’re obsessed with pretty much any beauty buy Holly Willoughby claims to love. Because after all, when do you ever see Holly having a bad...
Taraji P. Henson Takes A Sheer Risk in Halter Minidress & Matching Robe at Rihanna’s ‘Savage X Fenty Vol. 4 Show’ Premiere
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Taraji P. Henson wasn’t afraid to take a risk at the premiere of Rihanna’s Savage X Fenty Vol. 4 runway show. Launching on Nov. 9, the fourth annual Savage X Fenty show — aptly titled “Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 4” — will be streamed online through Amazon’s Prime Video platform.
Olly Alexander Said He Will No Longer Model For Savage X Fenty After Johnny Depp Was Announced As A Model For "Savage X Fenty Vol. 4"
"Thank you but after this news i won’t be wearing it anymore." Years & Years singer and It's a Sin star, Olly Alexander, announced he would no longer be working with Savage X Fenty after it was announced that Johnny Depp would be partaking in its Savage X Fenty Vol. 4 show.
Lori Harvey Wows in Head to Toe Chanel with a Sparkling Sequined Top and Quilted Cap Toed Heels at Chanel’s Resort 2022/23 Show
Lori Harvey was one of the big names in attendance at the Chanel Resort 2022/23 Collection in Miami at Faena Beach. Dressed in head-to-toe Chanel, Harvey’s look was sparkling, with intricate details that certainly appealed to the social media star’s trend-oriented personal style. The model wore a pink and black sequined top alongside a high-waisted black tweed skirt featuring angular cut outs on her hips. Harvey layered on a lengthy pearl necklace, a Chanel staple, and adorned her wrists and ear lobes with dazzling silver monogrammed jewelry. The Gymshark brand ambassador carried a square quilted mini bag and popped on black cat eye...
See Jason Momoa’s “Baby Girl” Lola Teach Him a Dua Lipa-Inspired Dance Routine
Watch: Jason Momoa's Daughter Teaches Him Dua Lipa-Inspired Dance Routine. Jason Momoa is no fish out of water when it comes to dancing. Case in point: The actor had no problems keeping up with his 15-year-old daughter Lola when she created a choreographed dance routine for his upcoming movie, Slumberland. As seen in behind-the-scenes footage shared on Instagram Nov. 11, Jason and his co-star Marlow Barkley grooved along to Dua Lipa's "Don't Start Now" as Lola coached the pair from the side. Another video showed the trio rehearsing the dance on set in between takes.
Sydney Sweeney Stuns In See-Through Armani Dress
The Euphoria looked sexy in a blue transparent dress designed by Armani. She wore tight tube tops and matching shorts beneath the barely-there outfit that stole the event night. Judging by Sweeney's antecedents in fashion, this look is right up her alley as the star basked all night with joy,...
Teyana Taylor Suits Up In Vintage Janet Jackson T-Shirt With Cargo Pants & Invisible Heels at Glamour’s Women of the Year Event
Teyana Taylor took an edgy approach to sharp suiting and paid tribute to Janet Jackson in the process during her latest appearance. The multi-hyphenate superstar attended Glamour’s Women of the Year Awards in New York City on Tuesday. The annual event recognizes and celebrates the industry’s biggest trailblazers of the moment.
Anya Taylor-Joy Upgrades ‘LBD’ With Daring Cutouts & 7-Inch Peep-Toe Pumps in London
Anya Taylor-Joy gave a little black dress a towering boost during her latest outing. The Emmy-nominated actress was seen arriving at a hotel in London on Nov. 9. Joy stepped out in a sheer black dress. The lightweight garment had long fitted sleeves with a large cutout on the back and an asymmetrical hemline. To place more emphasis on her look, the “Queen’s Gambit” star opted for minimal makeup and accessories. She parted her hair on the side and styled it in loose waves. Completing Joy’s look was a set of sky-high peep-toe pumps. The silhouette had a small open-toe, chunky outsole...
Grazia
How Has Sam Prince Managed To Become The ‘Mature One’ On MIC?
Just weeks ago, Made In Chelsea viewers were condemning his behaviour towards on/off girlfriend Inga Valentiner but now somehow, Sam Prince is mediating the friendship breakdown between James Taylor and Tristan Phipps. And he’s doing surprisingly well…. In case you’ve been living under a rock bigger than the whole...
PopSugar
Megan Fox Stuns in a Lace-Up Crop Top and Front-Slit Pants
Megan Fox might just the queen of lace-up details, corsets, and slits, as she demonstrated while out to dinner in Brentwood, CA, on Oct. 24. The 36-year-old actor, who is styled by Maeve Reilly, opted for a white monochrome look by Anna October consisting of flared pants with a front zipper and slits that extended from the hips down to the ankles, fastened with delicate hook-and-eye closures; an ivory satin panel corset with side lace-up details; and a long leather Acne Studios trench coat with half-slit sleeves and buckles at the wrists.
Grazia
It Turns Out I’m A Celebrity Isn’t Matt Hancock’s First Foray Into Reality TV
Matt Hancock’s decision to appear on I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! has caused raucous debate for weeks. Should a sitting MP ever abandon their constituents for reality TV? Does he deserve the forgiveness he craves for everything he did wrong during Covid times? And most of all, what is his plan when he leaves the jungle… is he the next Ed Ball?
I’m a Celeb: Boy George annoyed by Scarlette Douglas’s ‘inappropriate’ prison questions
Boy George has branded his fellow I‘m a Celebrity campmate Scarlette Douglas as being “inappropriate” for asking questions about his infamous 2008 conviction.The music icon was convicted of assault and false imprisonment after chaining a man to his wall.Douglas asked: “What happened with you BG and some guy in handcuffs and a radiator?”In response, Boy George quickly replied “That’s not true,” clarifying that a radiator was not involved.In a confessional, he said: “I thought it was inappropriate, what she did.”Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More First look: Boy George, Babatunde and Chris take on ‘Angel of Agony’ in I’m a CelebSex Education actor teases what’s to come in upcoming season with one wordMariah Carey loses 'Queen of Christmas' title after trademark dispute
Grazia
I’m A Celeb: Boy George And Chris Moyles’ Secret Connection
They’ve seemed to have kept it a secret from both viewers and their fellow campmates, but Chris Moyles and Boy George have apparently been good friends for years after meeting through Chris’ girlfriend of seven years, Tiffany Austin. Tiffany has been Boy George’s day-to-day manager since 2018 and...
Lindsay Lohan Does Viral ‘Freaky Friday’ TikTok Outfit Swap Trend in Red Leather Dress & Pumps for ‘Jimmy Fallon’
Lindsay Lohan mastered the art of self-reference — and holiday dressing — while appearing on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.” While backstage at “Fallon,” Lohan filmed an Instagram Reel with a viral TikTok noise — the use of her own “I’m ready!” audio from “Freaky Friday,” the 2003 body-swap comedy she starred in with Jamie Lee Curtis. The technique involved using the sound when opening a door to reveal a new outfit, which the “Parent Trap” star certainly did: a vibrant red leather Christian Siriano dress, paired with white pointed-toe pumps. Her Law Roach-styled ensemble was preceded by a black minidress...
Kim Cattrall Updates the Little Black Dress With Mirrored ‘Tire Track’ & Peep-Toe Pumps at Glamour’s Women of the Year Awards
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. The 2022 Glamour Women of the Year Awards, in partnership with Samsung, is in full swing in London today, and celebrities from the worlds of music, fashion and film are taking to the star-studded red carpet. Kim Cattrall made a sparkling appearance at the event held at the Outernet London. Cattrall joined a host of celebrities at the event including, Rita Ora, Cynthia Erivo and Ashley Roberts. The “Sex in the City” star made a sleek style statement, stepping out in...
Gary Neville trolls Cristiano Ronaldo again as part one of Piers Morgan interview airs
Gary Neville has hit out at Cristiano Ronaldo once again following the forward’s interview with Piers Morgan – urging people to watch Salford City rather than listen to him. Ronaldo appeared on Morgan’s Talk TV show earlier this week to call out the owners of Manchester United and also hit out at former team-mate Neville for criticising his form this season. Neville previously hit out at the Portuguese striker for refusing to come onto the pitch during United’s 2-0 win over Tottenham and storming off down the tunnel. "That's the second time Cristiano Ronaldo has left Old Trafford and got...
1899: New ‘mystery box’ Netflix series from creators of ‘most intelligent show of all time’
The mind-bending new series from the creators of “the cleverest show of all time” is here.Reviews have arrived for1899, a brand new Netflix series about passengers of an ocean liner in the 19th century.The plot sees an international cast of characters forced to work out a hellish riddle after discovering another ship, believed to have gone missing, on the open sea.However, what 1899 is about won’t matter to fans ofDark, considering its creators are behind the show.Jantje Friese and Baran bo Odar’s follow-up to the German-language time travel mystery series, which earned cult status over three seasons, have appeared...
Grazia
The Most Talked About World Cup Moments
The upcoming World Cup is already causing a furore and the tournament hasn't even started yet. Many fans, as well as high profile names like Joe Lycett and John Whaite, have expressed deep disappointment at the decision of bosses to appoint Qatar as the host nation, a country with a shocking record of human rights violations and particularly abhorrent policies on homosexuality.
Jodie Turner-Smith Finds the Perfect Holiday Party Look
Last night in New York City, Jodie Turner-Smith attended the 30th anniversary gala for Equality Now, a human rights organization advocating for gender equality in all realms. The actor’s stylish ensemble, though, would be right at home at a holiday party. Her festive suiting is perfect for any upcoming fêtes.
Comments / 0