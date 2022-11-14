Boy George has branded his fellow I‘m a Celebrity campmate Scarlette Douglas as being “inappropriate” for asking questions about his infamous 2008 conviction.The music icon was convicted of assault and false imprisonment after chaining a man to his wall.Douglas asked: “What happened with you BG and some guy in handcuffs and a radiator?”In response, Boy George quickly replied “That’s not true,” clarifying that a radiator was not involved.In a confessional, he said: “I thought it was inappropriate, what she did.”Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More First look: Boy George, Babatunde and Chris take on ‘Angel of Agony’ in I’m a CelebSex Education actor teases what’s to come in upcoming season with one wordMariah Carey loses 'Queen of Christmas' title after trademark dispute

33 MINUTES AGO