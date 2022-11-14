Read full article on original website
Related
‘Poor Ed Sheeran, the end of his career’: Christopher Biggins jokes about Matt Hancock’s I’m a Celebrity debut
Sean Walsh reacts to Matt Hancock entering I'm A Celeb jungle. Christopher Biggins has joked that Ed Sheeran’s career is “over” after Matt Hancock was caught singing his song on I’m a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here!. On Wednesday’s (9 November) episode of the show,...
BBC
I'm A Celebrity: Boy George in tears as Matt Hancock enters camp
Boy George was visibly upset when talking about former Health Secretary Matt Hancock’s presence to reality show I'm A Celebrity. The singer said his mother was seriously ill in hospital during the pandemic, and indicated he felt uncomfortable "sitting here having fun" with Hancock. Boy George added that if...
Matt Hancock hilariously falls as he stumbles into I’m a Celeb jungle
Matt Hancock hilariously slipped as he made his way into the jungle on his debut on I’m a Celebrity … Get Me Out of Here!This clip shows the moment the former health secretary lost his footing on a bridge as he stumbled to join the other cast members. Mr Hancock and fellow newbie, comedian Seann Walsh, then took on their first Bushtucker Trial together where they got absolutely covered in spiders but won the camp six stars. He made his much-anticipated landing on the ITV show on Wednesday, 9 November.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Matt Hancock becomes unlikely TikTok star after District line mobbingGovernment rules out search of Matt Hancock’s private emailsHancock promised care home testing against advice, officials claim
Boy George’s childhood friend predicts what will happen with Matt Hancock
Boy George’s friend, DJ Fat Tony, has said the musician’s reaction to Matt Hancock entering the jungle was genuine.On Wednesday night (9 November), Hancock joined the jungle with comedian Seann Walsh, to the shock of their fellow contestants.On screen, Boy George was upset by the revelation:“You know, beginning of the pandemic my mum was in hospital. I wasn’t allowed to see her. I thought she was going to die,” he told presenter Scarlette Douglas.“I was tweeting Greenwich hospital going, ‘Please look after my mum.’ I used my name, I was like, ‘Please look after my mum.’ And they did,...
BBC
Josephine Melville: Ex-EastEnders actress dies backstage after play
Actress, director and writer Josephine Melville has died backstage after performing in a play. Nottingham Playhouse said Ms Melville died on Thursday after appearing in a production of Nine Night. The venue said she was treated by paramedics and a medically qualified audience member but died at the scene. Born...
King and Queen Consort to carry out away days to Yorkshire
The King and Queen Consort are to visit Yorkshire next week, when the monarch will unveil a statue of his mother, the late Queen.Charles will spend two days carrying out official engagements, visiting Bradford and Leeds on November 8, and then York and Doncaster on November 9, with Camilla joining him on the second day.The King and Queen Consort will attend a service in York Minster, with the monarch unveiling the Platinum Jubilee tribute to Elizabeth II, crafted by Minster stone mason Richard Bossons.The Archbishop of York will bless the statue.The late Queen chose the final design of the statue...
Matt Hancock’s I’m a Celeb appearance ‘insulting’, says bereaved daughter
Dr Cathy Gardner, whose father died from Covid in a care home, urges viewers to boycott ITV show
Rishi Sunak refuses to apologise for damage done to economy under Liz Truss and says much has now been reversed – UK politics live
Latest updates: PM claims damage done to national finances by mini-budget has now been mostly repaired
Matt Hancock in the jungle? A queasy mix of death and light entertainment
He might charm some viewers, but Covid memories are still too raw for the ex-health secretary to be larking about on I’m a Celebrity
New camp leader Matt Hancock faces sixth consecutive trial on I’m A Celebrity
Matt Hancock will face his sixth consecutive trial on I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! after becoming camp leader in a twist.Since the former health secretary, 44, entered the campsite on Wednesday, the public have voted for him to take part in every trial.It comes as he faces potential revolt after being named leader following a head-to-head with former England rugby star Mike Tindall for control of the campsite, prompting a muted reaction from his co-stars.Your votes mean @matthancock is going underground in Deserted Down Under in tomorrow night's show. Join us back here tomorrow at 9pm on...
Matt Hancock hunts through offal-filled trough in latest I’m A Celebrity trial
Matt Hancock searches through a trough of offal inside a room containing thousands of flies in his latest trial on I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here!The public voted on Saturday night for the former health secretary, 44, to take part in his fifth consecutive challenge since joining the ITV show on Wednesday.In a preview of Sunday’s episode, he faces the House of Horrors and is tasked with navigating an “eerie house in the jungle” full of critters.Your votes mean @MattHancock will be heading to the House of Horrors in tomorrow night's show!The next vote is already open so...
Matt Hancock tells I’m A Celeb campmates Liz Truss’s ‘political career is over’
Matt Hancock has candidly shared his opinions on the current state of UK politics with his I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! campmates, declaring Liz Truss’s political career “over” and reflecting on the reason for Boris Johnson’s departure.The former health secretary, 44, controversially joined the hit ITV reality show as a late arrival last week.During a discussion among the celebrity contestants about missing the news back in the UK, presenter and property expert Scarlette Douglas said: “I wonder if Rishi’s still in power.”Absolutely not! ✋ #ImACeleb pic.twitter.com/j45ELTrS1X— I'm A Celebrity... (@imacelebrity) November 14, 2022To which Hancock replied: “Yeah,...
‘Absolutely frightening’: Olivia Attwood gives tell-all interview about why she had to quit I’m a Celebrity
Olivia Attwood has given a tell-all interview about why she was forced to quit I’m a Celebrity after just one day.It was initially revealed that the former Love Island star left the series “as a precautionary measure” in order to “undergo some medical checks”.The team running Attwood’s Instagram page wrote on Monday night (7 November) that the public would soon learn the reason for her exit.Now, almost a week later, Attwood has given an interview about what happened.She told The Mail on Sunday that a routine blood test, which all the jungle campmates undergo randomly throughout the show, disclosed...
BBC
I'm A Celeb: Matt Hancock in jungle prompts 1,100 Ofcom complaints
Ofcom has received 1,100 complaints about former health secretary Matt Hancock appearing on the ITV show I'm A Celebrity Get Me Out of Here!. There has been widespread criticism of Hancock for appearing on the show while he is a serving MP. Hancock has said he hopes to raise awareness...
Grazia
I’m A Celeb: Boy George And Chris Moyles’ Secret Connection
They’ve seemed to have kept it a secret from both viewers and their fellow campmates, but Chris Moyles and Boy George have apparently been good friends for years after meeting through Chris’ girlfriend of seven years, Tiffany Austin. Tiffany has been Boy George’s day-to-day manager since 2018 and...
Matt Hancock: being voted camp leader makes up for 2019 Tory leadership loss
Matt Hancock has said being voted leader of the I’m a Celebrity campsite “more than makes up for” losing the 2019 Tory party leadership election. The 44-year-old Tory MP was among those who threw their hat into the ring to replace Theresa May, but he withdrew part way through the contest before putting his support behind Boris Johnson.
I’m a Celebrity: Boy George criticised for ‘double standards’ after shutting down talk about his 2008 conviction
Boy George was upset at his I’m a Celebrity campmate Scarlette Douglas for bringing up his infamous 2008 conviction during Wednesday (16 November) night’s episode.Fans have called him out for hypocrisy as the Culture Club singer has been one of Matt Hancock’s fiercest critics during their time in the jungle.During the show, Douglas asked George: “What happened with you BG and some guy in handcuffs and a radiator?”To which George quickly replied: “That’s not true.”The singer added: “Handcuffs is true but the radiator bit wasn’t true, but thanks for bringing it up”, describing elements of the story as “folklore”.Speaking...
Matt Hancock trapped in underground chamber for latest I’m A Celebrity trial
Matt Hancock can be seen lying in an underground chamber navigating boxes full of critters to find keys to unlock stars in his latest I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! trial.The public voted on Sunday night for the former health secretary, 44, to take part in his sixth consecutive challenge since joining the ITV reality show last week.In a preview of Monday’s episode, the MP for West Suffolk faces Deserted Down Under and is tasked with unlocking 11 stars in 11 minutes to earn meals for his campmates.Your votes mean @matthancock is going underground in Deserted Down Under...
Matt Hancock offers politics opinions amid criticism from Rishi Sunak and public
Matt Hancock has shared his views on the state of UK politics on I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out Of Here!, as he continues to face criticism from campaigners and Rishi Sunak about appearing on the ITV show.The former health secretary, 44, who previously said he “does not expect to serve in Government again” after his stint on the show, told campmates that ex-prime minister Liz Truss’s political career was “over”.During a discussion among the contestants about missing the news back in the UK, Sue Cleaver asked Hancock about his opinion on Truss’s short-lived premiership, saying: “What do you think went...
BBC
Ipswich: The injunction to stop a hotel housing migrants
Ipswich Borough Council wants to cement its High Court temporary injunction preventing a town centre hotel from housing more migrants. What are the key issues at stake and what do those in the town make of the case?. The four-star Novotel stands proud in the centre of Ipswich between the...
Comments / 0