Red Carpet Rundown: Our Favorite Looks From The 2022 Soul Train Awards

By Shamika Sanders
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2y5f4q_0jANKtCW00

The 2022 Soul Train Awards are always a good time. They always capture the rising R&B stars in the game, while celebrating our beloved entertainers and serving us good fashion moments to talk about the next day, of course. This year’s ceremony honored the iconic 90s group Xscape, who brought glamour to the carpet in looks that fit their individual personalities.

Hosted by Deon Cole, the evening consisted of performances by all the girls. Coco Jones, Ari Lennox, Tank, Chante Moore, and Muni Long took to the stage. Xscape took home the Lady Of Soul award.

From fun and flirty looks to sexy Hollywood glam, get into the stand-out looks from the 2022 Soul Train Awards .

1. Xscape

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3nO6P1_0jANKtCW00
Source:Getty

Xscape — Kandi Burruss, Tamika Scott, Tameka Cottle and LaTocha Scott –made sure to stand out on the red carpet as honorees of the night. LaTocha wore a gown by MNM Couture. Tamika “Tiny” Scott wore Matopeda. Tamika Scott wore Yousef Aljasmi. Kandi Burruss wore Labour Joisie.

2. Candiace Dillard-Bassett

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0amlRt_0jANKtCW00
Source:Getty

‘Real Housewives Of Potomac’ star Candiace Dillard-Bassett put her best foot forward in a genie ponytail, Aquazzura knee-high boots, and Karen Sabang dress with thigh high split.

3. Reginae Carter

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=30KmsI_0jANKtCW00 Source:Getty

Reginae Carter kept it fun and flirty in a purple look by Area.

4. Co Co Jones

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4FW4kH_0jANKtCW00 Source:Getty

Coco Jones served old Hollywood glam on the carpet in a black two-piece number by Anna Kiki.

5. Queen Naija

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2v1nB2_0jANKtCW00
Source:Getty

Queen Naija dazzled in a sexy cutout gown and Judith Leiber clutch.

6. Ari Lennox

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1W7b9i_0jANKtCW00 Source:Getty

Ari Lennox applied that pressure in a gold Laquan Smith gown.

7. LeToya Luckett

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1XZUEk_0jANKtCW00
Source:Getty

LeToya Luckett served in this Jovani Fashions dress.

Related
In Style

Kerry Washington Debuted the Shortest Bob in a Cropped Polo Shirt on the Red Carpet

Kerry Washington just put a very 2022 spin on a classic staple, all while debuting the shortest bob, ever. On Tuesday, the actress attended the premiere of her new Netflix film The School for Good and Evil in a green Ralph Lauren set (styled by the one and only Law Roach) that featured a cropped polo top embroidered with the brand's initials and a taffeta skirt with a knotted midsection and long train. She finished the look with bronze platforms and drop earrings.
Footwear News

Janet Jackson Goes Dark in Jet-Black Jumpsuit and Platform Boots at Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony 2022

Janet Jackson brought power dressing to the stage at the 2022 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony. Arriving at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on Saturday night, the Grammy Award-winning star wore a power-pose-worthy jumpsuit. Her black silk piece included a high neckline, buttoned bodice and pointed collar, giving it an elevated suiting effect. Long sleeves and padded shoulders, as well as flowing legs and a set of thin gold square hoop earrings, finished her attire for the special occasion. The attire wasn’t just seen on red carpet, however; Jackson also wore the dynamic ensemble while inducting Jimmy Jam and Terry Lewis with their Musical Excellence award onstage.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Parade

Mariska Hargitay Dazzles in Silver Gown in Red Carpet Photos

Mariska Hargitay was serving looks on the Glamour red carpet!. The actress stepped out for Glamour's Women of the Year Awards in New York City on Tuesday looking absolutely stunning. The Law & Order: SVU actress donned a gorgeous floor-length, sparkling silver gown with puffy sleeve and layered fringe detailing...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Footwear News

Meagan Good Chicly Blooms in 3D Rose Dress & Strappy Heels at Ebony Power 100

Meagan Good turned heads as she arrived for the 2022 Ebony Power 100 at the Milk Studios in Los Angeles on Oct. 30. The “Day Shift” actress wore a satin black Kamilla Purshie strapless dress that featured a hot pink inseam that followed into a rose design that captured the torso of the gown. The fitted dress also featured a high slit. The satin gown is from the designer’s spring 2022 couture collection. Good paired the dress with long sheer black gloves. Adding sparkles to the look, Good accessorized with oversized diamond studs designed by Anabela Chan. As for her footwear, the actress...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Footwear News

Lori Harvey Wows in Head to Toe Chanel with a Sparkling Sequined Top and Quilted Cap Toed Heels at Chanel’s Resort 2022/23 Show

Lori Harvey was one of the big names in attendance at the Chanel Resort 2022/23 Collection in Miami at Faena Beach. Dressed in head-to-toe Chanel, Harvey’s look was sparkling, with intricate details that certainly appealed to the social media star’s trend-oriented personal style. The model wore a pink and black sequined top alongside a high-waisted black tweed skirt featuring angular cut outs on her hips. Harvey layered on a lengthy pearl necklace, a Chanel staple, and adorned her wrists and ear lobes with dazzling silver monogrammed jewelry. The Gymshark brand ambassador carried a square quilted mini bag and popped on black cat eye...
MIAMI, FL
HelloBeautiful

HelloBeautiful

New York City, NY
