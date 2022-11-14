ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Reuters

Factbox-What is the Syrian Kurdish YPG?

Reuters
Reuters
 2 days ago

(Reuters) - Turkey has said the Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK) and the Syrian Kurdish YPG militia were responsible for a blast on the historic Istiklal Avenue in Istanbul on Sunday that killed six people, an incident that recalled similar attacks in years past.

The YPG has not yet commented on the accusation.

What is the YPG and why does Turkey oppose it?

BORN IN SYRIAN WAR

The YPG, or the People’s Protection Units, emerged as a powerful armed group during the Syrian civil war, which began in 2011. It established a foothold in the north as Syrian government forces withdrew to put down the uprising against President Bashar al-Assad elsewhere. It is affiliated to the main Syrian Kurdish faction, the Democratic Union Party (PYD), and has a female counterpart, the YPJ.

YPG control was initially concentrated in three predominantly Kurdish regions of northern Syria - known in Kurdish as Rojava. The area is home to roughly 2 million Kurds and Kurdish-led authorities have established autonomous governing bodies there since the start of the Syrian war.

A U.S. ALLY

The YPG’s influence expanded as it allied with the U.S.-led coalition against Islamic State, becoming the spearhead of a broader group, the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), which played a key role defeating the jihadists across Syria.

As Islamic State retreated, the area of SDF control grew, and now accounts for around one quarter of Syria, including oil fields and several mostly Arab areas.

The U.S.-led coalition says it continues to support the SDF.

WHY DOES TURKEY SEE THE YPG AS A THREAT?

Turkey views the PYD and YPG as indistinguishable from the Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK), which launched an insurgency in Turkey for Kurdish political and cultural rights in 1984.

More than 40,000 people have been killed in the conflict.

Turkey’s Kurdish minority amounts to 15-20% of its total population of around 85 million, mostly living in eastern and southeastern areas bordering Syria. Wary of separatism, Turkey views the PYD’s Syrian foothold as a national security threat.

The YPG is heavily influenced by the ideas of PKK leader Abdullah Ocalan, who has been in jail in Turkey since 1999, convicted of treason.

The PKK is designated a terrorist organization by Turkey, the United States and the European Union.

Western states, including Turkey’s NATO allies, do not view the YPG as a terrorist group. U.S. support for the SDF has been a source of tension with Turkey for years.

With support from Syrian Arab insurgent groups, Turkey’s previous incursions into northern Syria have brought swathes of territory under its control, including the Afrin region, which was previously one of three main Kurdish areas.

TENSE TIES WITH DAMASCUS, IRAQI KURDS

Syria’s Baathist state systematically persecuted the Kurds before the war. Yet the YPG and Damascus have broadly stayed out of each other’s way during the conflict, notwithstanding occasional clashes. They also have shared foes, including the Sunni Arab groups backed by Turkey.

The YPG has allowed the government to keep a foothold in its areas, including control of Qamishli airport.

Kurdish leaders say their aim is regional autonomy within a decentralized Syria, not independence. But Damascus opposes Kurdish autonomy demands, and talks between the sides for a political settlement have made no progress.

Syria’s main Kurdish groups also have frosty ties with their neighour to the east - the Kurdish Regional Government of northern Iraq. This reflects intra-Kurdish rivalries, and also the close ties Iraq’s governing Kurds have established with Turkey, upon which they depend to export oil.

Comments / 0

Related
The Conversation U.S.

Iranian drones used by Russia in Ukraine show that there's already one victor in that war: Iran

The war in Ukraine is helping one country achieve its foreign policy and national security objectives, but it’s neither Russia nor Ukraine. It’s Iran. That was starkly clear on the morning of Oct. 17, 2022, as Iranian-made drones attacked civilian targets in Ukraine’s capital, Kyiv. Russia used the Iranian drones to inflict damage on Ukraine’s national energy company headquarters, and the drones also killed four civilians. Iran is among Russia’s most vocal supporters in the war. As a military analyst who specializes in Iranian national security strategy, I see this having little to do with Ukraine and everything to do with Iran’s long-term...
Newsweek

American Troops Prepared to Engage in War With Russia

A U.S. aircraft carrier is prepared to lead an international charge should Russia escalate attacks against Ukraine and its allies. The USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77), christened in 2006 and delivered to the Navy in 2009, is in the Adriatic Sea leading Neptune Strike 2022—a North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) deployment that tests deterrence and defense in the Euro-Atlantic area.
The US Sun

Ukraine news LATEST: Putin’s fanatical troops ready ‘for heavy battle’ as desperate Kremlin to defend occupied Kherson

RUSSIAN forces are digging in for the "heaviest of battles" in occupied territory as the Kremlin looks to defend the largest city under its control in Ukraine. Vladimir Putin's ailing forces in the region have been driven back in recent weeks and risk being trapped on the west bank of the Dnipro River where the city of Kherson lies -which has been under occupation since the early days of the Ukraine war.
JC Post

🎥 U.S. responds after Russian missiles hit NATO member Poland

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Russia pounded Ukraine’s energy facilities Tuesday with its biggest barrage of missiles yet, striking targets across the country and causing widespread blackouts. A senior U.S. intelligence official said missiles crossed into NATO member Poland and killed two people. A second person confirmed to The...
Daily Mail

Turkey demands Sweden hand over journalist accused of being a 'terrorist' by President Erdogan in order for it to back the Scandinavian country's bid to join NATO

Sweden's new prime minister pledged Tuesday to work toward countering 'terrorism' threats to Turkey in an attempt to seek Turkey's approval for his country's NATO membership bid. But he did not say whether he would be willing to extradite an exiled journalist the Turkish government suspects of orchestrating a coup.
Reuters

Reuters

645K+
Followers
364K+
Post
302M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy