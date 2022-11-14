Fake Twitter accounts are impersonating CTA president, transit agency warns

(WBBM NEWSRADIO) — The Chicago Transit Authority (CTA) warned riders about a couple of fake Twitter accounts.

The CTA said at least a pair of Twitter accounts are impersonating CTA President Dorval Carter. They’re using Carter’s name and likeness, and they’ve been seen interacting with each other on Twitter.

The transit agency said the only official information for commuters will come from its @cta account.

One of the fake accounts has a bio, which reads: “President of the CTA. 2019 Top Transit Executive, 2018 Illinois Sexiest Transit Executive (Chicago Tribune).”

The CTA’s announcement came as Twitter paused its $8/month blue check plan — after several imposter accounts popped up on the social media website.

