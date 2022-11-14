ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

City of Detroit building world's largest Kwanzaa Kinara

By DeJanay Booth
CBS Detroit
CBS Detroit
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=41ZX1v_0jANK97h00

(CBS DETROIT) - In honor of the seven-day Kwanzaa celebration, the City of Detroit is constructing the Motor City Kwanzaa Kinara.

Rendering of The Motor City Kwanzaa Kinara courtesy of City of Detroit

City officials say it will be the world's largest Kinara, reaching 30 feet tall. The structure will sit in the SW Garden of Campus Martius.

The structure will be built thanks to a partnership between City Councilman Scott Benson, Alkebu-Ian Village and Downtown Detroit Partnership.

"Kwanzaa is about celebrating and reflecting on unity, community, collective work, and other principles," Benson said in a statement. "These principles bind us together and help us build a better tomorrow. Kwanzaa is a celebration that benefits us all. That is why I want Detroit to recognize Kwanzaa, reminding us that none of us can stand alone. We need one another."

According to a press release, the structure will feature the seven red, black and green candles topped by solar-powered light fixtures to resemble flames.

The Motor City Kwanzaa Kinara will be officially introduced to the public in a small ceremony at 5 p.m. on Dec. 26.

"Detroit is a city that embraces its rich diversity. We are thrilled that this year we will have on display the world's largest Kinara, which will join the world's largest Menorah and our state's largest Christmas tree, as people of all backgrounds come downtown to celebrate their faith and culture this holiday season," Mayor Mike Duggan said in a statement. "Displaying this 30-foot Kinara at Campus Martius is a perfect way to demonstrate our city's pride in African-American culture and the seven principles of Kwanzaa."

For more information on the Motor City Kwanzaa Kinara, visit alkebulanvillage.com/kinara .

Comments / 5

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Detroit

Puff Cannabis giving away thousands of turkeys to Metro Detroit families

(CBS DETROIT) - Thanksgiving is quickly approaching, and Puff Cannabis is stepping up to make sure Metro Detroit families have what they need for the holiday.Starting Friday, the marijuana dispensary plans to give away more than 1,700 turkeys to people in need. The giveaway is happening at three of the company's store locations. Friday, Nov. 18, 11 a.m. - 1 p.m. Puff Cannabis, 44825 Van Dyke Ave., UticaMonday, Nov. 21, 11 a.m. - 1 p.m.Puff Cannabis, 11941 Joseph Campau Ave., HamtramckTuesday, Nov. 22, 11 a.m. - 1 p.m.Puff Cannabis, 2 Ajax Dr., Madison HeightsTurkeys will be given away on a first-come, first-serve...
MADISON HEIGHTS, MI
fox2detroit.com

Massive $1.5B plan includes hotels, apartments, offices for District Detroit

DETROIT (FOX 2) - Is the long-fabled District Detroit development that was promised so many years ago finally here?. A new $1.5 billion plan that would transform several properties on Woodward, as well as constructing several more was announced by Ilitch Companies this week, with the property developer promising a slew of office space, retail space, new hotels, and mixed-income housing.
DETROIT, MI
CBS Detroit

Veterans needed to carry 100-foot flag at Detroit Thanksgiving parade

(CBS DETROIT) - Veterans are needed to carry a 100-foot American Flag at Detroit's annual Thanksgiving parade.Hundreds of thousands of people will line Woodward Avenue Thanksgiving Morning for America's Thanksgiving Parade presented by Gardner White. The entertainment includes enormous floats, roaring marching bands, and extraordinary performers. Jalen Rose and Rev. Wendell Anthony will serve as this year's Grand Marshalls. Rose is a Detroit born basketball player known as a member of the "Fab Five" when he played for the University of Michigan. Anthony is a member of the NAACP National Board of Directors, and is serving his 15th term as President of the Detroit Branch NAACP, which he has held for 28 years.The parade still needs help displaying the American Flag. The Metropolitan Detroit Veterans Coalition is calling on veterans to help carry the 100-foot flag down Woodward. Veterans can volunteer at the MDCV's website.
DETROIT, MI
CBS Detroit

New float "Best for the World" to debut in 96th America's Thanksgiving Parade

(CBS DETROIT) - Another new float will be making its first appearance at the 96th America's Thanksgiving Parade in Detroit. Designed and built by Parade Company artists, DTE Energy Foundation's "Best for the World" float is more than 100 feet long. The first section represents DTE Foundation's community programs including literacy, planting trees and building houses.DTE said the globe on the second section of the float represents DTE's mission to be best in the world and best for the world. The earth is 16 feet in diameter and rotates at the rate of ten revolutions per minute. The third section is a...
DETROIT, MI
Detroit News

Detroit evictions on track to return to pre-pandemic level as protections expire

Detroit — The city's rental eviction filings are on track to return to pre-pandemic levels as temporary emergency protections expire, University of Michigan researchers say. Eviction filings in Detroit rose from historic lows to 75% of the pre-pandemic rate as of June, according to UM's Poverty Solutions. At the current filing rate, 21% of Detroit renters, or 61,000 tenants, will face the threat of eviction this year, they note.
DETROIT, MI
fox2detroit.com

Cheapest gas in Michigan can be found in Metro Detroit

DEARBORN HEIGHTS, Mich. (FOX 2) - Gas prices under $3 a gallon? In this economy?. It may not seem possible after a brutal year of sky-high costs at the pump. The price for a gallon of gas is about $3.98 on average in Michigan. But at one gas station in Dearborn Heights, you'll find the gas prices about a dollar cheaper.
DEARBORN HEIGHTS, MI
michiganchronicle.com

Detroit Granted $100M to Replace Lead Pipe Lines in 80K Homes

As part of DWSD’s Full Lead Service Line Replacement) program, staff begin community education outreach and contractors are excavating and replacing lead service lines in Detroit neighborhoods (2021). Photos courtesy of Detroit Water and Sewage Department. The city of Detroit is being awarded a cumulative $100 million fund to...
DETROIT, MI
CBS Detroit

CBS Detroit

Detroit, MI
37K+
Followers
14K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

Detroit's local news, weather, sports from CBS 62. Eye On Detroit

 https://detroit.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy