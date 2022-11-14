Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
NJ Teacher Behind Inappropriate Pictures Tries Setting The Record StraightBridget MulroyPennsauken Township, NJ
The At-Bat That Sealed The Astros' World Series WinIBWAAPhiladelphia, PA
What really happened with the Philadelphia Experiment.Rooted ExpeditionsPhiladelphia, PA
The Pullman Restaurant & Bar finally opens in Bryn MawrMarilyn JohnsonBryn Mawr, PA
Governor Abbott Confirms He Bussed Migrants to PhiladelphiaTom HandyPhiladelphia, PA
The Pullman Restaurant & Bar finally opens in Bryn Mawr
After nearly two years idling in the station, The Pullman Restaurant & Bar has finally arrived on the Main Line! Located at 39 Morris Avenue on the site of the former Tango Restaurant along the south side tracks of the Bryn Mawr train station, the newly renovated 7,000-square-foot space has been transformed into a chic new restaurant and supper club that harkens back to a bygone era of understated luxury and opulence.
Do You Remember This Old Wildwood Ride?
If you grew up coming to the Jersey shore and riding the rides on the boardwalk, then you know as well as I do that rides come and go every few years. Where do they end up, though? The folks from the Wildwood Video Archive went out a few weeks ago to track down the whereabouts of one ride that was pretty popular among the collection on Morey's Piers that served multiple themes while stationed on the Wildwood boards.
6ABC Philadelphia Meteorologist Coming to South Jersey to Talk Weather
There goes that news van again... A member of the weather team at Channel 6 in Philadelphia will be coming to South Jersey this week to talk about, well, the weather. But if you are expecting this to be a presentation at a big casino showroom or even at a large theater, think again.
West Coast flights from Atlantic City, NJ, are coming in 2023 – How to book
Atlantic City International Airport is getting a new airline, and it will offer flights to the West Coast. The South Jersey Transportation Authority confirms Sun Country Airlines will begin service May 1 out of ACY. Based in Minnesota, Sun Country will fly twice a week from Atlantic City to their...
See Where This Chester County Town Ranks in Most Popular Areas in PA to Move To
A new migration report from moveBuddha reveals that more people are moving out-of-state than in-state since 2020. Some of the reasons for fleeing the Keystone State include high-taxes, weather, lifestyle, or career changes, writes Joe Robison for moveBudda.com. Most people are flocking to Florida, California, Texas, North Carolina, and New...
Philadelphia Thai Spot Named Among Best In America
A Thai restaurant in Philadelphia was named among the best in the US. A report by Eat This, Not That says Thai Kuu in Chestnut Hill has authentic fare to boot, calling it the best Thai restaurant in all of Pennsylvania. The restaurant was founded in 2011 by owner, Atchara,...
Seeing Deer & More In Egg Harbor Township & Northfield, NJ
My daily ride from Egg Harbor Township, New Jersey to the Northfield studios of Townsquare Media, is often like a ride through the zoo. On my way in, it’s in the dark, early hours of the morning. On a daily basis, I can see:. Deer. Rabbits. Raccoons. Skunks. Opossum.
philadelphiaweekly.com
17 Best Philly Thrift Stores: Must-Stop Shops for Consignment Connoisseurs
Shopping at local thrift stores is a wonderful way to reduce waste, refresh your wardrobe, and even replenish your wallet! Between countless racks of one-of-a-kind garments and shelves of vintage decor, you can revamp your style without breaking the bank. Here are our picks for the best Philly thrift stores!
PhillyBite
Top 5 Best Breakfast Spots in Philadelphia
- If you are traveling in Philadelphia and looking for the best breakfast spots, you've come to the right place. Read on to find out which spots are worth a visit! This list includes Red Owl Tavern, Cafe La Maude, and The Dutch Eating Place. These spots serve up fresh, healthy food.
travellemming.com
21 Best Day Trips from Philadelphia in 2022 (By a Local)
There are so many great things to do in Philadelphia, but if you’re itching to get out of the city there are plenty of day trips from Philadelphia to explore too!. I am a Philadelphia local and I’m here to help you take advantage of all there is to do just an hour or two outside of Philadelphia!
Manahawkin, NJ Teen Found Dead at Recycling Plant in Pennsylvania
A 19-year-old from Manahawkin was found dead at a recycling plant in Pennsylvania after walking off from a house party near Kutztown University. Kellen Bischoff, in Kutztown visiting a family member, wandered off alone in the early Saturday morning hours, CBS News reports. Bischoff reportedly ended up behind a Dollar...
watchthetramcarplease.com
Old Kmart in Berlin, NJ is Being Made into a Go-Kart Track
Something fast and fun is reportedly coming to the old Kmart in Berlin, New Jersey. We love to see a good repurposing and transformation of a vacant retail space in South Jersey. This most recent project sounds entertaining! An indoor go-kart track will be created at the closed-down Kmart store...
Phillymag.com
Non-Touristy Restaurants Perfect for Your Out-of-Town Family
Your 201 syllabus for dining with visiting relatives in Philadelphia right now. Finding a place to eat with your out-of-town family can be a delicate dance, especially when you’ve already visited the usual, touristy suspects. To appease your relatives, who all conveniently have opposing dining preferences, I’ve pulled together spots that show off some of the city’s best food right now — without taking your crew to the same places they’ve eaten at three times before. There’s something for everyone here, and plenty of space for big groups.
Pink Bringing New Tour to Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia, PA in 2023
All we can say is, 'IT'S ABOUT TIME!' P!nk is BACK, baby, and she's coming to Philadelphia in 2023 on her biggest tour yet. It's been over four years since P!nk last performed in Philly. Whether you've seen her live in concert before or one of her performances on television,...
Galloway Twp., NJ Police Reach Out to Community Through Coffee
Galloway Township Police are inviting residents to get to know those who serve and protect their community over a cup of coffee. I was on my usual morning latte run when I ran into Officer Jorgensen at Starbucks on Jimmie Leeds Road in Galloway. He was just setting up for...
Celebrate Christmas With The Dinosaurs This Year In Philadelphia, PA
Have a holly jolly JURASSIC Christmas this year when you walk with amongst the dinosaurs in the City of Brotherly Love this December!. The epic event all dinosaur-lovers obsess over, "Jurassic Quest" is headed back to the Greater Philadelphia region just in time for the holiday season. Hopefully, you didn't lock in all of your Christmas excursions yet. The T-Rex-obsessed are going to want to get in a little bit of prehistoric monster time before Santa climbs down the chimney this year.
How One Atlantic County Restaurant Lost My Business
Sometimes I just wonder how some places stay in business. For the most part, my interactions with local businesses are good. I shop locally as much as I can. We eat out a few times a month, and we order restaurant delivery at least once a week. 99% of those...
ocnjsentinel.com
Somers Point condo offers sunrise views at sheltered marina
SOMERS POINT — What’s better than a wonderfully located, low-maintenance condominium home with a beautiful sunrise view over Great Egg Harbor Bay?. The completely renovated three-level unit with three bedrooms and two full bathrooms at 104 Harbour Cove Marina, recently listed by real estate agent Gray Haenn of Monihan Realty.
The price of homes sold recently in South Jersey. Deed transfers, Oct. 3-9, 2022
Below are real estate transactions for Atlantic, Burlington, Camden, Cape May, Cumberland, Gloucester, Monmouth, Ocean and Salem counties for Oct. 3-9, 2022. Look for Central Jersey real estate transactions on realestate.nj.com on Tuesday, Nov. 15, and North Jersey transactions on Wednesday, Nov. 16. Entries list property address followed by selling...
