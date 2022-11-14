Read full article on original website
Woman defends having 11 children by eight different dads and slams critics who called her a 'bad mom'Aabha GopanMemphis, TN
A White Woman Has 11 Children with 8 Different "Baby Daddies" And ALL 8 of the FATHERS are BLACK!!Marry EvensMemphis, TN
Jerry Lee Lewis Death Hoax: The Singer Reported Dead, But He's Alive In MemphisChrissie MasseyMemphis, TN
How You Can Meet Avery Kristen Pohl & the GH Cast at GracelandSoap HubMemphis, TN
actionnews5.com
Man arrested in shooting spree faces 3 charges in DeSoto County
DESOTO CO., Miss. (WMC) - The man charged with going on a mobile shooting spree across areas of the Mid-South back in September faces more charges Wednesday morning. A DeSoto County grand jury indicted 20-year-old Ezekiel Kelly on three charges yesterday for the crimes he allegedly committed in Southaven the night of the horrific shooting spree.
Man says he was beaten, robbed by valets at Midtown club: MPD
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One person is in custody, and police are looking for two others who they say beat up a man so severely he temporarily lost vision in one of his eyes. Police said they responded to an assault on November 3 at Minglewood Hall in Midtown and said Landers Philmore, 25, admitted to […]
Tinder date carjacks woman, offers to sell her the car, police say
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG) — A Memphis woman says a man she met on Tinder carjacked her at gunpoint and later tried to sell her the vehicle for $500. The incident happened nearly a year ago, but Elijah Darius Scott, 25, was booked in the Shelby County Jail Tuesday on charges of carjacking and aggravated robbery, […]
actionnews5.com
Man convicted in 3 states in custody after shooting at officers, police say
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A man accused of committing crimes in three different states is now in Memphis Police Department’s custody. On Nov. 14th, Memphis Police OCU Scorpion Unit was attempting a felony warrant pick-up at a mobile home at the corner of Brooklyn Avenue and Airways Boulevard. The...
actionnews5.com
2 suspects wanted after man shot, killed at Whitehaven apartments
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Two men are wanted by the Memphis Police Department after a man was shot and killed at the Bantam Springbrook Apartments in Whitehaven. At 8:22 p.m. Tuesday night, officers responded to the complex where the victim was found suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He was pronounced...
actionnews5.com
MPD searching for suspect after hit and run leaves 1 critically injured
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Police are on the lookout for a person responsible for a critical hit-and-run crash that has left one person critically injured. On Nov. 15, police responded to a hit-and-run crash on the corner of Jackson Avenue and Bellevue Boulevard. Police say that an unknown driver and...
MLGW crew robbed at gunpoint, suspects get away on bicycles
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Three utility crew members were robbed a few days ago while working outside an Oakhaven apartment complex, and police may have a lead as a photo of an unknown man was taken on one of the stolen cell phones. What started with three MLGW crew members working on a transformer transformed into […]
Suspects on run after fatal shooting in airport area
This story has been updated with suspect information provided by the Memphis Police Department. MEMPHIS, Tenn.– A man is dead following a shooting in the airport area Tuesday night. Police say officers responded to the shooting in the 1300 block of Springbrook Avenue inside the Bantam Springbrook Apartments. A man who lives by the victim […]
Man found shot in Hickory Hill store parking lot overnight
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police are investigating after a man was shot in the parking lot of a Hickory Hill store overnight. MPD officers were called to the AutoZone in the 5900 block of Winchester Road about 12:50 a.m. Wednesday. They found a man shot. He was taken to Regional One Hospital in critical condition.
Man who hijacked plane, threatened to crash it into a Walmart dies in custody
A man who hijacked a plane and threatened to crash it into a Walmart in Tupelo, Mississippi has died in federal custody.
actionnews5.com
MPD asks public to allow police access to security cameras through new safety program
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Memphis Police Department’s Real Time Crime Center launched its newest safety program on Wednesday called Connect Memphis. With roughly 3,500 security cameras in the Memphis area alone, this program allows residents and businesses to voluntarily integrate their outdoor security cameras with the police department’s system to help reduce crime in real time.
DeSoto Times Today
Violent threat at church daycare puts parents on edge
MEMPHIS, Tenn.– Parents at some daycare centers in Midtown are on alert Wednesday after threats of violence. The parking lot that would normally be full at First Baptist Church on East Parkway sits empty Wednesday afternoon. The daycare at the church closed after a man allegedly threatened violence. Kat Kimball, the pastor of First Baptist, […]
cenlanow.com
Pawn shop law: Woman told to buy back stolen Rolex
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG) — A Memphis woman has been trying to get her stolen Rolex watch from a pawn shop for over six months. The woman, who asked to remain anonymous, had her home broken into back in April. Around 6 p.m., she noticed a car slowing down outside...
Fiancé identifies man shot, killed on Getwell Road
MEMPHIS, Tenn.– Officials are investigating after a man was killed in an East Memphis shooting. It happened on the 1000 block of Getwell Road Tuesday afternoon. According to the Memphis Police Department, officers responded to a shooting call at around 2:30 p.m. and found one person dead on the scene. Police have yet to officially […]
desotocountynews.com
actionnews5.com
Ezekiel Kelly indicted in DeSoto County for Sept. shooting rampage
SOUTHAVEN, Miss. (WMC) - The Southaven Police Department has announced that Ezekiel Kelly has been indicted on three charges in relation to the deadly Sept. 7 shooting rampage that spanned in parts of DeSoto County. On Wednesday, Nov. 9, Kelly was indicted on receiving stolen property, armed carjacking, and being...
Woman killed in hit-and-run crash identified as Le Bonheur nurse, officials say
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A woman killed in a hit-and-run crash on Monday night was identified as a nurse at Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital, officials said. Julia Maxwell, who recently celebrated 35 years working at Le Bonheur as a nursing assistant, was identified Tuesday as the pedestrian in the deadly car vs. pedestrian crash at Winchester and Clarke roads in Memphis, officials said.
One dead in Getwell Road shooting
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One person is dead after a shooting Tuesday afternoon in East Memphis. Police responded to a shooting call in the 1000 block of Getwell Road south of Park Avenue at 2:30. They found one victim, who was dead at the scene. One person was detained, but police said no arrest had been […]
Le Bonheur nurse killed in hit-and-run on Winchester
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Family members have identified the pedestrian who was killed Monday night in Southeast Memphis during a hit-and-run. Julia Maxwell, a nurse at Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital, has been confirmed as the victim in a fatal pedestrian accident that happened on Winchester and Clarke. Family members said Maxwell was walking to the bus […]
