VikingsTerritory

Explained: Fallout from Vikings Win over BUF

Please note: This video originally appeared on our sister-site PurplePTSD.com. This is Episode 161 of VikesNow, a YouTube channel devoted to daily Minnesota Vikings analysis. This episode examines broad takeaways from Bills-Vikings. Particularly, Justin Jefferson, the Vikings gumption to erase a 17-point lead, and Kirk Cousins are discussed. Email any...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Yardbarker

The Philadelphia Eagles and the great ’strength of schedule’ debate

The Philadelphia Eagles are currently preparing for a Monday Night clash against the Washington Commanders. A win would see them soar to a 9-0 record. The last team to reach this milestone was the 2020 Pittsburgh Steelers, and before that, the 2015 Carolina Panthers. But if you open up Twitter or chat to any Football fan, they’ll be quick to downplay this stunning accomplishment.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Eagles fans believe NFL is rigged after losing to Commanders

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – It was a good run, but, like all good things, the Eagles' undefeated streak came to an end Monday night at home. The Birds lost to the Washington Commanders."I saw that were about to lose to the Washington Commanders. That is embarrassing, embarrassing," Roberts Mos, a fan, said.The Washington Commanders beat the Eagles 32-21 handing them their first loss after 8 straight wins.The Birds trailed at halftime for the first time this season."I don't ever like to say we lost - they played and they played well, but we know that we made mistakes, we made uncharacteristic...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
The Associated Press

Bowl positioning the reward as Duke plays at Pittsburgh

Things to watch in the Atlantic Coast Conference in Week 12: GAME OF THE WEEK Duke (7-3, 4-2 Atlantic Coast Conference) at Pittsburgh (6-4, 3-3) Improved bowl positioning could be the reward for the winner. The Blue Devils are tied with No. 20 Florida State and North Carolina State for the third-most wins in the league under first-year coach Mike Elko, but have lost 10 of their last 11 meetings with the Panthers. Both teams have allowed 22.8 points per game in league play. Pitt’s Israel Abanikanda shares the NCAA lead with an average of two touchdowns per game.
PITTSBURGH, PA
VikingsTerritory

2022 Vikings Betting Odds Tracker: Week 11

Each week, VikingsTerritory monitors, documents, and stores the 2022 Minnesota Vikings odds in this single spot. MVP, Offensive and Defensive Player of the Year, Coach of the Year, Rookie(s) of the Year, Super Bowl, Division, and weekly game odds are tracked. The Vikings (8-1) play the Dallas Cowboys (6-3) at...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
The Associated Press

Knicks rally, end skid against Jokic-less Nuggets, 106-103

DENVER (AP) — Julius Randle scored a season-high 34 points and the New York Knicks took advantage of Nikola Jokic’s absence to win in Denver for the first time in 16 years, rallying past the Nuggets 106-103 on Wednesday night. Randle hit 1 of 2 free throws to snap a tie with 50.6 seconds left. Jalen Brunson added 21 points, including two free throws with 10.5 seconds remaining. As Randle coughed in the locker room with a bug that’s going through the team, Brunson was asked the key to the comeback. “Julius Randle and Julius Randle,” Brunson said of the forward who also came up with a diving steal and feed to Brunson for a dunk in New York’s frantic finish. “When Julius is doing that, it’s big-time and we all feed off that.”
DENVER, CO

