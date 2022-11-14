DENVER (AP) — Julius Randle scored a season-high 34 points and the New York Knicks took advantage of Nikola Jokic’s absence to win in Denver for the first time in 16 years, rallying past the Nuggets 106-103 on Wednesday night. Randle hit 1 of 2 free throws to snap a tie with 50.6 seconds left. Jalen Brunson added 21 points, including two free throws with 10.5 seconds remaining. As Randle coughed in the locker room with a bug that’s going through the team, Brunson was asked the key to the comeback. “Julius Randle and Julius Randle,” Brunson said of the forward who also came up with a diving steal and feed to Brunson for a dunk in New York’s frantic finish. “When Julius is doing that, it’s big-time and we all feed off that.”

DENVER, CO ・ 12 MINUTES AGO