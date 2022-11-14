Read full article on original website
Did Commanders QB Taylor Heinicke Win Starting Job After Victory vs. Eagles?
Taylor Heinicke is 3-1 in games he's started for the Washington Commanders this season, including a massive 32-21 win against the Philadelphia Eagles.
Washington Commanders at Philadelphia Eagles: 3 bold predictions for Monday night
The Washington Commanders head into Lincoln Financial Field to take on the undefeated Philadelphia Eagles on “Monday Night Football.” Washington
Explained: Fallout from Vikings Win over BUF
Please note: This video originally appeared on our sister-site PurplePTSD.com. This is Episode 161 of VikesNow, a YouTube channel devoted to daily Minnesota Vikings analysis. This episode examines broad takeaways from Bills-Vikings. Particularly, Justin Jefferson, the Vikings gumption to erase a 17-point lead, and Kirk Cousins are discussed. Email any...
Here's how Ron Jaworski says the Philadelphia Eagles go undefeated, biggest threats on the schedule
Ron Jaworski offers his blueprint for an Eagles' undefeated season and lays out two teams that could trip up the Birds on their quest for perfection.
The Philadelphia Eagles and the great ’strength of schedule’ debate
The Philadelphia Eagles are currently preparing for a Monday Night clash against the Washington Commanders. A win would see them soar to a 9-0 record. The last team to reach this milestone was the 2020 Pittsburgh Steelers, and before that, the 2015 Carolina Panthers. But if you open up Twitter or chat to any Football fan, they’ll be quick to downplay this stunning accomplishment.
NFC Playoff Picture: Eagles are still the best in the conference after week 10
The Philadelphia Eagles will be looking to keep their undefeated streak alive tonight against the Washington Commanders. But as the NFL season passes the halfway mark, there’s much more on the line than just the streak. The Eagles are still sat atop the NFC totem pole, but things are heating up.
Eagles fans believe NFL is rigged after losing to Commanders
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – It was a good run, but, like all good things, the Eagles' undefeated streak came to an end Monday night at home. The Birds lost to the Washington Commanders."I saw that were about to lose to the Washington Commanders. That is embarrassing, embarrassing," Roberts Mos, a fan, said.The Washington Commanders beat the Eagles 32-21 handing them their first loss after 8 straight wins.The Birds trailed at halftime for the first time this season."I don't ever like to say we lost - they played and they played well, but we know that we made mistakes, we made uncharacteristic...
Let’s Talk Ball: Red zone offense woes
Josh Allen leads the NFL with 10 interceptions
NFL picks against the spread Week 11: Tennessee Titans upset Green Bay Packers
Our NFL picks against the spread are back for Week 11, focusing on some of the most-intriguing matchups on the
Bowl positioning the reward as Duke plays at Pittsburgh
Things to watch in the Atlantic Coast Conference in Week 12: GAME OF THE WEEK Duke (7-3, 4-2 Atlantic Coast Conference) at Pittsburgh (6-4, 3-3) Improved bowl positioning could be the reward for the winner. The Blue Devils are tied with No. 20 Florida State and North Carolina State for the third-most wins in the league under first-year coach Mike Elko, but have lost 10 of their last 11 meetings with the Panthers. Both teams have allowed 22.8 points per game in league play. Pitt’s Israel Abanikanda shares the NCAA lead with an average of two touchdowns per game.
Eagles' Nick Sirianni on loss to Commanders: 'We played like crap'
The Eagles' hopes of an undefeated season were put to an end on Monday night, and their head coach attributed the defeat to the team's lack of high-level play.
2022 Vikings Betting Odds Tracker: Week 11
Each week, VikingsTerritory monitors, documents, and stores the 2022 Minnesota Vikings odds in this single spot. MVP, Offensive and Defensive Player of the Year, Coach of the Year, Rookie(s) of the Year, Super Bowl, Division, and weekly game odds are tracked. The Vikings (8-1) play the Dallas Cowboys (6-3) at...
Denver Double! Knicks End Dubious Streaks vs. Nuggets
A late run for the New York Knicks allowed them to break a pair of losing streaks on Wednesday night in the Rockies.
Marquette, Long Island excited as fresh faces taking charge
After losing two of its most experienced players in Justin Lewis and Greg Elliott this offseason, Marquette needed someone to
Knicks rally, end skid against Jokic-less Nuggets, 106-103
DENVER (AP) — Julius Randle scored a season-high 34 points and the New York Knicks took advantage of Nikola Jokic’s absence to win in Denver for the first time in 16 years, rallying past the Nuggets 106-103 on Wednesday night. Randle hit 1 of 2 free throws to snap a tie with 50.6 seconds left. Jalen Brunson added 21 points, including two free throws with 10.5 seconds remaining. As Randle coughed in the locker room with a bug that’s going through the team, Brunson was asked the key to the comeback. “Julius Randle and Julius Randle,” Brunson said of the forward who also came up with a diving steal and feed to Brunson for a dunk in New York’s frantic finish. “When Julius is doing that, it’s big-time and we all feed off that.”
