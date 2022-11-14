Suns offered Cameron Johnson a four-year extension between $66-72 million?

Michael Scotto: The Phoenix Suns discussed a contract extension spanning four years between $66 and $72 million with forward Cameron Johnson at different points before the start of the season, league sources told HoopsHype. Looking ahead, it’s worth noting the Suns previously extended Mikal Bridges on a four-year, $90 million deal, and there are executives around the league who don’t believe the Suns want to go anywhere near that range to keep Cam Johnson, who turns 27 in March.

Source: Michael Scotto @ HoopsHype

“In the last few days, from what I understand, the Suns have picked up their Jae Crowder conversations,” said Brian Windhorst. “And tried to reengage on some old talks, so I am told. “Now, does that mean they will find a deal? Obviously they’ve had some impetus to do that. It was bad news when Cam Johnson got hurt, but good news he was able to have a surgery where it was a partial removal as opposed to a repair, which would have meant him being out for the year.” -via ESPN / November 11, 2022

“The last time I checked in on it, I was basically told ‘there is no change.’ There’s no effort by the Suns to bring Crowder in,” said Windhorst. “I’ve heard the same thing for what it’s worth,” added Tim Bontemps. -via ESPN / November 11, 2022

Brian Windhorst: Suns forward Cameron Johnson had surgery today that removed part of his meniscus, a procedure that should allow him to return in 1-2 months, sources told ESPN. -via Twitter @WindhorstESPN / November 8, 2022