ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salt Lake City, UT

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
kslsports.com

Utes Near Top Of Power Ranking Before Oregon Showdown

SALT LAKE CITY – The Utes are making an argument for the top spot in the Big-PAC Power Poll ahead of their week 11 matchup with the Oregon Ducks. On Thursday’s Jake and Ben Show on 97.5 The KSL Sports Zone, the University of Utah climbed up to the second spot in the rankings that compare teams from the Big-12, the PAC-12, and BYU.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
ABC4

Utes women’s team ties school record in blowout over #16 Oklahoma

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 Sports) – The Utah women’s basketball team is proving it belongs among the nation’s best. Gianna Kneepkens scored 24 points, Kennady McQueen and Alissa Pili added 21 each and No. 25 Utah routed No. 16 Oklahoma 124-78 on Wednesday night at the Huntsman Center. “What a game,” said Utah head coach […]
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
ksl.com

How sweet it is: BYU advances to NCAA 3rd round on penalties over Stanford

PROVO — In a lengthy meeting of historic regional rival soccer programs, 90 minutes wasn't enough to decide the NCAA women's soccer second-round matchup between No. 14 BYU and sixth-ranked Stanford. Neither were 110 minutes. After a 1-1 tie through two extra periods, it all came down to penalty...
PROVO, UT
kjzz.com

KUTV 2 News Thanks Viewers for Recognition in Best of Utah Vote

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — KUTV 2 News thanks the viewers of Utah for voting for members of our news team for this year’s Salt Lake City Weekly’s Best of Utah. Our Mary Nickles was voted by the magazine’s readers as the Best TV anchor in Utah. Salt Lake City Weekly wrote, “Mary Nickles is a ray of sunshine even on SLC’s worst inversion days.”
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Utah

If you live in Utah and want to try new restaurants with your friends or family members, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Utah that are highly praised by both local people and travellers alike, so if you have never been to any of these restaurants, definitely add them to your list and pay them a visit in the near future.
UTAH STATE
Alina Andras

3 Great Pizza Places in Utah

If you live in Utah and you like going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of three amazing pizza places in Utah that are highly praised by both local people and travellers alike for their absolutely delicious food, so if you have never been to any of them, make sure to add them to your list and pay them a visit next time you get the chance.
UTAH STATE
upr.org

3 American Fork brothers still missing, believed to be in southern Utah

Police are still searching for three missing brothers from American Fork, believing that they are headed to southern Utah after having left their home several weeks ago. 15-year-old Denver Barlow, 14-year-old Manden Barlow, and 12-year-old Truson Barlow have been missing for over two weeks since they left their American Fork home on October 29. They were last seen in Beaver County, but further information on their last known whereabouts is currently unavailable.
AMERICAN FORK, UT
ksl.com

The Outdoor Retailer show is headed back to Salt Lake. Here's what to expect and why it matters

SALT LAKE CITY — In spite of years of tumult, testy dialogue and an ongoing boycott movement, the mammoth Outdoor Retailer conventions are headed back to Salt Lake City after a five-year hiatus. As Utah's capital city gets ready to step back into its familiar role as host for the events, it brings all the advantages it had for over two decades as the home of the events and, this time around, a whole lot more.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
kjzz.com

Report: FBI in Utah assisting in homicide case involving 4 University of Idaho students

MOSCOW, Idaho (AP) — Authorities are remaining tight-lipped about multiple aspects of the investigation into the deaths of four college students in Idaho. The FBI Salt Lake City Bureau recently confirmed to The Spokesman-Review's Kip Hill that it was assisting police in Moscow, Idaho, in their homicide investigation. Am FBI spokesperson reportedly said the bureau wouldn't reveal any additional details, directing Hill to the Moscow City Police Department, which has issued several statements, but little else.
MOSCOW, ID
fox29.com

Utah man jumps into icy river to save woman attempting suicide

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho - Dane Entze and his wife had just wrapped up a weekend getaway for their anniversary when their selflessness ultimately altered the life of a complete stranger. The 36-year-old from Elk Ridge, Utah, has been credited for his heroic actions after he jumped into a freezing river...
ELK RIDGE, UT

Comments / 0

Community Policy