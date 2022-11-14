Read full article on original website
World of Illumination at the Utah State Fair ParkS. F. MoriSalt Lake City, UT
3 Great Pizza Places in UtahAlina AndrasUtah State
Chin-Wah Restaurant Serves Chinese Food in Sandy, UtahS. F. MoriSandy, UT
4 Great Steakhouses in UtahAlina AndrasUtah State
Leaked Video Shows Jen Shah in Screaming Match on Streets of SLCAMY KAPLANSalt Lake City, UT
A look at the uniforms Utah and Oregon will wear in key Pac-12 showdown
No. 10 Utah and No. 12 Oregon meet on Saturday at Autzen Stadium in a pivotal matchup with Pac-12 title game implications.
kslsports.com
Utes Near Top Of Power Ranking Before Oregon Showdown
SALT LAKE CITY – The Utes are making an argument for the top spot in the Big-PAC Power Poll ahead of their week 11 matchup with the Oregon Ducks. On Thursday’s Jake and Ben Show on 97.5 The KSL Sports Zone, the University of Utah climbed up to the second spot in the rankings that compare teams from the Big-12, the PAC-12, and BYU.
What Oregon coach Dan Lanning thinks about Kyle Whittingham, the Utes program and QB Cam Rising
Oregon coach Dan Lanning expressed his admiration for Whittingham and the Utes football program and quarterback Cam Rising this week ahead of their showdown Saturday in Eugene, Oregon, Saturday
‘Zach’s Little Brother’ — ZLB — making his own name
Isaac Wilson, younger brother of New York Jets quarterback and former BYU great Zach Wilson, is creating a buzz of his own. And big-time college football programs are taking note
Did Utah rise in the latest College Football Playoff rankings?
The University of Utah’s football team is now ranked No. 10 in the latest College Football Playoff rankings.
Utes women’s team ties school record in blowout over #16 Oklahoma
SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 Sports) – The Utah women’s basketball team is proving it belongs among the nation’s best. Gianna Kneepkens scored 24 points, Kennady McQueen and Alissa Pili added 21 each and No. 25 Utah routed No. 16 Oklahoma 124-78 on Wednesday night at the Huntsman Center. “What a game,” said Utah head coach […]
ksl.com
How sweet it is: BYU advances to NCAA 3rd round on penalties over Stanford
PROVO — In a lengthy meeting of historic regional rival soccer programs, 90 minutes wasn't enough to decide the NCAA women's soccer second-round matchup between No. 14 BYU and sixth-ranked Stanford. Neither were 110 minutes. After a 1-1 tie through two extra periods, it all came down to penalty...
kjzz.com
KUTV 2 News Thanks Viewers for Recognition in Best of Utah Vote
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — KUTV 2 News thanks the viewers of Utah for voting for members of our news team for this year’s Salt Lake City Weekly’s Best of Utah. Our Mary Nickles was voted by the magazine’s readers as the Best TV anchor in Utah. Salt Lake City Weekly wrote, “Mary Nickles is a ray of sunshine even on SLC’s worst inversion days.”
4 Great Steakhouses in Utah
If you live in Utah and want to try new restaurants with your friends or family members, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Utah that are highly praised by both local people and travellers alike, so if you have never been to any of these restaurants, definitely add them to your list and pay them a visit in the near future.
3 Great Pizza Places in Utah
If you live in Utah and you like going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of three amazing pizza places in Utah that are highly praised by both local people and travellers alike for their absolutely delicious food, so if you have never been to any of them, make sure to add them to your list and pay them a visit next time you get the chance.
High school football: Corner Canyon and Skyridge have been on 6A collision course all season, and it’s finally championship week
No. 1 Corner Canyon and No. 2 Skyridge will square off the 6A high school football state championship game at Rice-Eccles Stadium this Friday in a rematch of a great 21-17 game earlier this year.
upr.org
3 American Fork brothers still missing, believed to be in southern Utah
Police are still searching for three missing brothers from American Fork, believing that they are headed to southern Utah after having left their home several weeks ago. 15-year-old Denver Barlow, 14-year-old Manden Barlow, and 12-year-old Truson Barlow have been missing for over two weeks since they left their American Fork home on October 29. They were last seen in Beaver County, but further information on their last known whereabouts is currently unavailable.
ksl.com
The Outdoor Retailer show is headed back to Salt Lake. Here's what to expect and why it matters
SALT LAKE CITY — In spite of years of tumult, testy dialogue and an ongoing boycott movement, the mammoth Outdoor Retailer conventions are headed back to Salt Lake City after a five-year hiatus. As Utah's capital city gets ready to step back into its familiar role as host for the events, it brings all the advantages it had for over two decades as the home of the events and, this time around, a whole lot more.
Famous author visits Ogden school, encourages students to reach for the stars
Nearly 700 students filed into the auditorium at Highland Junior High School in Ogden for an assembly Tuesday morning. This assembly was especially exciting for two reasons: it’s the first they’ve had since the onset of the pandemic, and they had a surprise visit from a famous author.
Allegiant opens home base in Provo, announces nonstop flights to Nashville
It has taken a few months of waiting, but Wednesday was a big day for Allegiant Travel Co. as it officially started its base of operations for Utah at the Provo Airport. The event was capped with the announcement that beginning Feb. 15 Allegiant will offer nonstop service to Nashville, Tennessee.
How great a start is it for Utah's snowpack?
A good sign the ski season started early is when the annual pre-season press conference to the coming season happens when resorts are open.
kjzz.com
Report: FBI in Utah assisting in homicide case involving 4 University of Idaho students
MOSCOW, Idaho (AP) — Authorities are remaining tight-lipped about multiple aspects of the investigation into the deaths of four college students in Idaho. The FBI Salt Lake City Bureau recently confirmed to The Spokesman-Review's Kip Hill that it was assisting police in Moscow, Idaho, in their homicide investigation. Am FBI spokesperson reportedly said the bureau wouldn't reveal any additional details, directing Hill to the Moscow City Police Department, which has issued several statements, but little else.
fox29.com
Utah man jumps into icy river to save woman attempting suicide
IDAHO FALLS, Idaho - Dane Entze and his wife had just wrapped up a weekend getaway for their anniversary when their selflessness ultimately altered the life of a complete stranger. The 36-year-old from Elk Ridge, Utah, has been credited for his heroic actions after he jumped into a freezing river...
Highest-rated bars in Salt Lake City, according to Tripadvisor
Stacker compiled a list of the highest rated bars and pubs in Salt Lake City on Tripadvisor. Tripadvisor rankings factor in the average rating and number of reviews.
