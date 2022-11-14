Read full article on original website
F1 LIVE: Max Verstappen reacts to critics after disobeying team orders at Brazilian GP
Max Verstappen insisted he “has his reasons” after disobeying team orders from the Red Bull pit wall to allow Sergio Perez to pass him on the final lap of Sunday’s Brazilian Grand Prix.The double world champion, who had overtaken a struggling Perez towards the end of a chaotic race, was told to let the Mexican through to claim fifth place, with Perez battling with Charles Leclerc for second place in the World Championship. Yet Verstappen ignored the instruction from race engineer Gianpiero Lambiase, meaning Perez goes into the final race next week in Abu Dhabi level on points with...
Lewis Hamilton hints Max Verstappen is envious of his success after Brazil collision
Lewis Hamilton hinted he is a collision magnet for Max Verstappen because the Dutch driver is envious of his record-breaking career.Hamilton and Verstappen – who last year were involved in a toxic fight for the world championship – tangled on the seventh lap of Sunday’s Brazilian Grand Prix. Hamilton recovered to finish second to team-mate George Russell, who drove impeccably to claim the maiden Grand Prix win of his career. Verstappen, who stopped for repairs, finished sixth.Verstappen’s march to a second title has passed off without a notable accident. But, with Hamilton back in the frame following Mercedes’ resurgence...
SkySports
Jenson Button 'amazed' by Max Verstappen dispute with Red Bull team-mate Sergio Perez
Jenson Button says he was left "amazed" at Red Bull's drivers exchanging furious radio messages after Max Verstappen refused to allow Sergio Perez past him on the final lap of the Sao Paulo Grand Prix. An angry Perez suggested "this shows who he really is" in reaction to Verstappen denying...
ESPN
Why did Max Verstappen defy Red Bull in Brazil?
Max Verstappen's refusal to help Sergio Perez in his bid for second in the championship was reportedly based on frustrations that have been bubbling away for five months since May's Monaco Grand Prix. According to two Dutch journalists well connected to the Verstappen camp, the two-time world champion believes Perez...
Nico Hulkenberg Replacing Mick Schumacher at Haas F1 in 2023: Report
Getty ImagesThe beloved super sub hasn't raced full-time in F1 since 2019, but at 35 years old, he may be making a comeback.
Perez Furious With Verstappen for Brazil F1 Snub: ‘After All I’ve Done for Him’
Getty Drama and defiance are part of Red Bull Racing's culture. This was once again evident between Verstappen and Checo at the Brazilian F1 GP.
F1 Brazilian Grand Prix RESULT: George Russell wins for first time in F1 with Lewis Hamilton second
George Russell took his first Formula One Grand Prix victory to end a season-long blank for Mercedes in a one-two finish with seven times world champion Lewis Hamilton in Brazil.Russell led from the start at Sao Paulo’s Interlagos circuit after winning Saturday’s 100km sprint, a race that determined Sunday’s starting grid, to end a run of nine wins in a row by champions Red Bull.In a lively race with two safety car periods, honorary Brazilian Hamilton overcame an early collision with Red Bull’s double world champion Max Verstappen to race back to the podium in front of a cheering...
Max Verstappen's mom fires off cheating accusation at son's Red Bull teammate Sergio Perez after Brazil drama
Max Verstappen's mother poured fuel on the fire between her son and Red Bull teammate Sergio Perez after the drivers' incident at the Brazilian Grand Prix.
sporf.com
The alleged reason Max Verstappen ignored Brazil GP team orders
Reports coming from various areas of Dutch media claim that Max Verstappen ignored team orders to let Sergio Perez through at the Brazilian Grand Prix due to an incident at Monaco. In the latter stages of the race at Interlagos, Perez allowed his Red Bull teammate past in order to...
Ferrari Addresses Rumors on F1 Team Boss Mattia Binotto’s Future
Italian newspapers reported that Frederic Vasseur could be in line to take over as team principal during the offseason.
ESPN
Mercedes feared Russell would not finish in Brazil
Mercedes feared George Russell would not finish Sunday's Brazilian Grand Prix due to a water leak, team boss Toto Wolff revealed after the British driver celebrated his first Formula One victory. Russell had led a seemingly trouble-free race from the start at Interlagos but Wolff, who did not travel to...
Sporting News
F1 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix 2022: Time, schedule, TV channel, stream for race week
The curtain comes down on the 2022 Formula One season as the final race of the year takes place in Abu Dhabi this week. On a weekend that will see Max Verstappen officially crowned as a two-time world champion and Red Bull as the constructors champions for the first time since 2013, there's still plenty to play for, not least in the battle for second spot in the drivers standings.
SkySports
Martin Brundle: George Russell stays calm to win Sao Paulo GP as Lewis Hamilton clashes with Max Verstappen
In the rarefied air at 780 metres above sea level and between the lakes and unyielding walls, this short Interlagos track, which is part drag strip part mountain pass, delivered a memorable three days of Formula 1 yet again. I must begin with congratulating George Russell on the first GP...
Autoweek.com
Senna Gets a Statue, Hamilton Gets Citizenship at F1 Brazilian Grand Prix
It’s Luis Hamilton do Brasil, more track time for America’s Logan Sargeant, and drivers are already eager to switch to their new teams. Here’s Autoweek’s notebook of the São Paulo GP. Senna Sculpture Unveiled at Interlagos. An impressive sculpture of the late Ayrton Senna was...
Brawn GP Teases Potential Return To Formula 1
Formula 1's most successful team - with a 100% championship win rate - may return to the sport in 2026. Brawn GP, which won both the Driver's and Constructor's Championships in 2009, posted a cryptic, blurry photo to its official Twitter account suggesting a return to the sport is imminent.
ESPN
Daniel Ricciardo given grid drop for his final race with McLaren
Daniel Ricciardo will have a three-place grid drop for his McLaren farewell in Abu Dhabi next weekend after he collided with Haas driver Kevin Magnussen on the opening lap in Brazil on Sunday. Stewards deemed the 33-year-old Australian was "wholly to blame" for the incident at Interlagos and also dished...
Mick Schumacher increasingly likely to join Mercedes in 2023
Mick Schumacher is increasingly likely to join Mercedes as Daniel Ricciardo is expected to join Red Bull for the 2023 season.
