Each week – actually each day through our websites – we do our best to bring you, the readers, the latest news from our communities. We recently won first place in Maine Press Association’s Better Newspaper Contest for our website in the Weekly 2 division – the largest group of weekly newspapers in Maine with circulations above 2,000 per week. I recently hung our winning plaque on the wall, next to four others we have won over the past few years. One thing I wished the Oregon judge had done was to indicate why he picked our website over the Maine Monitor’s (second place) and The Courier-Gazette’s (third place) websites. It would give us incentive to see what we need to improve upon and what he/she liked.

