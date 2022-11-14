Read full article on original website
Lincoln County Television Tuna Challenge Special Nov. 19
Lincoln County Television (LCTV) is proud to present a special one-hour show about the 2022 return of the tuna fishing tournament to Boothbay Harbor. The show airs Saturday, Nov. 19 at 7 p.m. on LCTV.org, LCTV Spectrum/Tidewater 7, and on Boothbay Region Television channel 7. Filmed on location this September...
Juggling
Each week – actually each day through our websites – we do our best to bring you, the readers, the latest news from our communities. We recently won first place in Maine Press Association’s Better Newspaper Contest for our website in the Weekly 2 division – the largest group of weekly newspapers in Maine with circulations above 2,000 per week. I recently hung our winning plaque on the wall, next to four others we have won over the past few years. One thing I wished the Oregon judge had done was to indicate why he picked our website over the Maine Monitor’s (second place) and The Courier-Gazette’s (third place) websites. It would give us incentive to see what we need to improve upon and what he/she liked.
Appreciate being reelected
I am grateful to be given the opportunity to serve the people of Boothbay, Boothbay Harbor, Southport, Edgecomb, South Bristol and Westport Island for another term in the Maine House of Representatives. I would like to thank my incredible campaign team and the many volunteers who worked tirelessly to help with the reelection. None of this would even be possible without you.
WMHS among Maine schools with Tuesday’s ‘active shooter’ hoax
An “active shooter” hoax Nov. 15 affecting Wiscasset Middle High School and several other Maine schools had local, state and federal agencies investigating the threats and reassuring families and the public. Wiscasset Superintendent of Schools Robert “Bob” England Jr. is set to field reporters’ questions later this morning;...
Nov. 16 update: Midcoast adds seven new COVID-19 cases
AUGUSTA — The Maine CDC has updated its list of COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and deaths in the state of Maine. Maine CDC conducts case investigations and contact tracing Monday through Friday. As a result, COVID-19 case data will be updated Tuesday through Saturday. Case data will not be updated Sunday and Monday or on holidays.
Great local gifts: Health Center online auction
Join the fun of bidding on gift items from local merchants and restaurants to support our local community Health Center. And you don’t have to leave your chair. You can browse and bid online or using your mobile phone. The URL is https://tiny.one/bbhealth. The Boothbay Region Health Center’s annual...
Flagship Inn opens ‘Anchor Restaurant’ for a holiday pop-up
The Flagship Inn is excited to bring life back to their on-site restaurant, opening for a holiday pop-up during the Boothbay Lights and Gardens Aglow display at the Coastal Maine Botanical Gardens. Opening day at the Anchor Restaurant is Friday, Nov. 18 for lunch from 11 a.m to 3 p.m. The restaurant is situated next to the Flagship Inn at 200 Townsend Avenue, Boothbay Harbor – with plenty of parking. They plan to serve lunch every day between Nov. 18 and Nov. 27, close Nov. 28-30, and re-open on Dec. 1-23, with a full bar and dining room, Thursday through Sunday, for lunch from 11 to 3, and dinner from 4 to 9 p.m. They will close Christmas Eve and Christmas Day and re-open every day between Dec. 26-31 for lunch, happy hour, and dinner.
Set your alarm clocks ... Early Bird Sale & Pajama Party is Saturday!
It’s that time of year, time to rise and shine, grab a cup of coffee, throw on your best robe and join your friends and family and flock together in Boothbay Harbor for the Early Bird Sale & Pajama Party! It is this Saturday, Nov. 19. If it is not on your home or smart phone calendar, best get it on there. Sales begin at 6 a.m.
Slow Down. Move Over. It’s the Law
You’ve heard it before – but it bears repeating, particularly during Crash Responder Safety Week Nov. 14-18, when the Maine Department of Public Safety again reminds all Drivers to Slow Down and Move Over. “It’s more than just the law, it is also common sense and courtesy to help ensure our first responders are safe to perform their jobs on our roads and highways”, says Lauren Stewart, Director of the Maine Bureau of Highway Safety.
